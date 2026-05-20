American Global Insurance and Reinsurance Group Announces Quota Share Reinsurance Partnership with Leading Lloyd’s Syndicates

MIAMI, OH, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Global Insurance, part of the American Global Insurance and Reinsurance Group (“American Global Group”), announced that it has entered into a quota share reinsurance partnership with two corporately owned Lloyd’s syndicates to support its healthcare indemnity insurance portfolio.

The agreement became effective on January 1, 2026, and provides quota share reinsurance support for risks underwritten by American Global Insurance, Inc. (“AGII”), the group’s principal insurance subsidiary. Under the terms of the agreement, the participating Lloyd’s syndicates will assume 50 percent of the premiums and losses associated with AGII’s medical health indemnity insurance business.

AGII is a commercial insurance and reinsurance company organized and licensed under the laws of the Modoc Nation, a federally recognized tribal entity with sovereign jurisdiction in Oklahoma. The company operates pursuant to the Insurance Code of the Modoc Nation and is licensed by the Modoc Nation Department of Insurance.

The American Global Group includes insurance, reinsurance, and service companies that support a range of risk management and healthcare-focused insurance operations. AGII serves as the primary underwriting entity within the organization and focuses on supplemental wellness and fully funded healthcare indemnity insurance programs designed for small and mid-sized employers.

According to the company, many of AGII’s insurance offerings are structured to align with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and applicable Internal Revenue Code guidelines. These programs are designed to support employer-sponsored healthcare solutions while operating within federally established regulatory frameworks.

AGII has also developed healthcare plans intended for future availability in select U.S. markets as alternatives to Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace products. The company stated that these plans are designed to comply with ACA requirements. In addition, several AGII programs integrate Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), allowing employers and employees to incorporate tax-advantaged healthcare savings features into their benefits planning strategies.

Company representatives stated that the quota share reinsurance agreement represents an important operational milestone for the organization’s healthcare indemnity business. By partnering with established Lloyd’s syndicates, AGII aims to strengthen its risk management framework and expand long-term underwriting capacity.

“The support provided through this agreement reflects confidence in AGII’s underwriting platform and healthcare indemnity programs,” said a spokesperson for the American Global Group. “The partnership also enhances the company’s ability to manage risk exposure while continuing to serve employer groups seeking alternative healthcare coverage solutions.”

The Commissioner of Insurance for the Modoc Nation commented on the significance of the arrangement, noting that AGII is believed to be the first tribal insurance company to establish a working relationship with Lloyd’s syndicates for this type of reinsurance support.

“With the backing of one of the most established insurance and reinsurance markets in the world, the American Global Group is positioned to continue developing healthcare insurance solutions for employers,” the commissioner stated.

Industry observers continue to monitor developments involving tribal insurance entities and alternative healthcare financing models as employers seek additional flexibility in managing healthcare-related costs and employee benefit structures.

The company stated that the agreement with the Lloyd’s syndicates provides additional financial support for AGII policyholders and insured programs through shared participation in covered healthcare indemnity risks. The arrangement also reflects ongoing collaboration between tribal-regulated insurance organizations and international reinsurance markets.

American Global Group said it plans to continue expanding its healthcare indemnity and wellness-related insurance operations through strategic partnerships, underwriting initiatives, and product development efforts focused on employer-sponsored healthcare programs.

More information about the company and its insurance programs is available at American Global Insurance®.

About American Global Insurance and Reinsurance Group

The American Global Insurance and Reinsurance Group is comprised of insurance, reinsurance, and service companies supporting healthcare-focused insurance operations and related risk management services. Its principal subsidiary, American Global Insurance, Inc. (AGII), is organized under the laws of the Modoc Nation and provides healthcare indemnity insurance and reinsurance solutions for employer-sponsored benefit programs.





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