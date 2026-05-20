Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

20 May 2026 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026 and 2025 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2026, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

The definitive agreement entered into between Falcon and Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN) is progressing and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O’Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald +44 131 220 9771





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

31 March 2026

$’000 Three months ended

31 March 2025

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - - - - Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (45) (40) General and administrative expenses (981) (491) Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (109) 77 (1,135) (454) Results from operating activities (1,135) (454) Finance income 34 98 Finance expense (150) (141) Net finance expense (116) (43) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,251) (497) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (1,250) (497) Non-controlling interests (1) - Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,251) (497) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted ($0.001) ($0.000)

* For details on expenses related to discontinued operations please refer to the interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026 and 2025 which are available on www.sedarplus.ca.





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 31 March

2026

$’000 At 31 December

2025

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 59,066 56,797 Right of use assets - 4 Decommissioning deposits 2,751 2,798 Restricted cash 35 35 61,852 59,634 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 197 1,282 Accounts receivable 212 173 409 1,455 Total assets 62,261 61,089 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 406,684 406,684 Contributed surplus 47,446 47,446 Deficit (413,992) (412,742) 40,138 41,388 Non-controlling interests 680 681 Total equity 40,818 42,069 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 17,474 17,261 17,474 17,261 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,969 1,753 Lease liability - 6 3,969 1,759 Total liabilities 21,443 19,020 Total equity and liabilities 62,261 61,089

* For details on assets held for sale and liabilities directly associated with assets in a disposal group held for sale please refer to the interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026 and 2025 which are available on www.sedarplus.ca.







Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 31 March 2026

$’000 2025

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,251) (497) Adjustments for: Amortisation of right of use assets 5 - Net finance expense 116 43 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 109 (77) Change in non-cash working capital: Increase in accounts receivable (40) (110) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (58) 19 Net cash used in operating activities (1,119) (622) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 1 8 Exploration and evaluation assets - (2,384) Legacy exploration permit bonds refund - 19 R&D Tax incentive refund - 2,962 Net cash generated by investing activities 1 605 Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,118) (17) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 33 90 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,282 6,823 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 197 6,896

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.