First Tranche offering of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ notes under the EUR 25 million Bonds Programme

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE IN THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE BELOW.

Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the “Company”) is launching its public offering of EUR 2026/2027 Notes (ISIN LT0000137804, the “Notes”). The Notes are being issued under the EUR 25 million Bond Programme. The base prospectus of the programme (the “Prospectus”) was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 May 2026.

According to the final terms of the first tranche, dated 19 May 2026 (attached, together with the Issue Specific Summary and translations thereof into Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian), the Company is planning to issue up to EUR 5 million of nominal value Notes maturing on 10 July 2027 to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Summary of the main issue terms:

First tranche size : up to 5 000 000 EUR

: up to 5 000 000 EUR Denomination : EUR 1,000

: EUR 1,000 Interest rate: 9%, paid on 10 December 2026 and 10 July 2027

9%, paid on 10 December 2026 and 10 July 2027 Subscription period : from 20 May 2026 to 5 June 2026 1:30 pm CEST/2:30 pm Vilnius time

: from 20 May 2026 to 5 June 2026 1:30 pm CEST/2:30 pm Vilnius time Settlement and issue date: 10 June 2026

10 June 2026 Maturity date: 10 July 2027

Investors wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company.

INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Mantas Auruškevičius will present the offer via webcast/conference call:

English-language session: May 26, 2026, at 10:00 CEST / 11:00 Vilnius time. Please register in advance to attend:

Link for registration

Lithuanian-language session: May 26, 2026, at 9:00 CEST / 10:00 Vilnius time. Please register in advance to attend:

Link for registration

CONTACT INFORMATION

For questions about the Notes, please contact Orion Securities via email: corporateaction@orion.lt, phone: +37068758168.

Further details and required documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2026_retail.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This notification is not for distribution to United States news agencies or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate.

Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Company, the Notes, their offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Company (https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2026_retail) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

Approval of the Prospectus shall not be understood as an endorsement of the securities admitted to trading on a regulated market. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Furthermore, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

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