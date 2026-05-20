Stellantis and Dongfeng Announce their Intention to Form a European Joint Venture for Shared Sales & Distribution, Manufacturing, Purchasing, and Engineering Activities

In a further expansion of their long-standing partnership, Stellantis and Dongfeng Group announce their intention to establish a new Stellantis-led, Europe-based joint venture to perform shared sales & distribution, manufacturing, purchasing and engineering activities





The joint venture would take responsibility for the sales and distribution of Dongfeng’s Voyah-branded vehicles in designated markets in Europe





The partners also intend to localize, in line with Made-in-Europe requirements, Dongfeng new energy vehicles models in the Rennes plant in France





Stellantis and Dongfeng Group recently announced the production of all-new Peugeot and Jeep models in China for the domestic market and export





AMSTERDAM and WUHAN, May 20, 2026 – Recently, Stellantis and Dongfeng Group signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding: the two parties plan to have a further expansion of their 34-year partnership, with the intention to create a Europe-based joint venture for the sales, distribution, manufacturing, purchasing and engineering of Dongfeng’s new energy vehicles (“NEVs”), with an initial focus on designated markets in Europe.

Under the contemplated plan, the partners intend to establish a new Europe-based, Stellantis-led 51/49 joint venture. The new entity would have responsibility for the sales and distribution of Dongfeng’s Voyah-branded premium NEVs in designated markets in Europe, leveraging Stellantis’ strong network and after-sales expertise. This new entity would also host joint purchasing and engineering activities, tapping into Dongfeng’s highly competitive Chinese NEV ecosystem.

The partners also envisage the potential production of Dongfeng NEV at the Rennes plant in France, in line with European regulations and Made-in-Europe requirements.

“The plans we are announcing today take our recently strengthened cooperation with Dongfeng to an all-new dimension of an international partnership to the benefit of customers around the world,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO. “With this new chapter in our collaboration, we will give our customers an even greater choice of competitive products and pricing, leveraging the best of Stellantis’ global footprint alongside Dongfeng’s access to China’s advanced new energy vehicles ecosystem.”

“Dongfeng will further strengthen and expand our partnership with Stellantis, closely aligning with China’s national strategies of high-level opening up, dual circulation, and stabilizing foreign investment, business, and employment.” said Qing YANG, Dongfeng Chairman. “This also meets both shareholders’ development needs. Through coordination in technology, branding, and global markets, it will unlock greater value from the joint venture, accelerate Dongfeng’s global expansion, support Stellantis’ global strategic shift and China presence.”

Earlier this month, Stellantis and Dongfeng announced the strengthening of their longtime China-based Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co., Ltd (“DPCA”) joint venture, that will produce all-new Peugeot and Jeep-branded NEVs at its Wuhan plant for China and for export to global markets, starting in 2027.

Since its inception, the DPCA joint venture has produced over 6.5 million Peugeot and Citroën-branded vehicles in China for the domestic and overseas markets.

The implementation of the project is subject to the execution of the relevant implementation agreements, including economic and operational principles, and the satisfaction of customary conditions and approvals.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com







communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Stellantis Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. There can be no assurance that the contemplated transactions will be completed or that the expected scope or timing will be achieved.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; Stellantis’ ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification; Stellantis’ ability to offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; Stellantis’ ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes; Stellantis’ ability to successfully launch new businesses and integrate acquisitions; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the level of governmental economic incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles; the impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants; Stellantis’ ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; Stellantis’ ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the operations of financial services companies; Stellantis’ ability to access funding to execute its business plan; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with Stellantis’ relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; Stellantis’ ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in Stellantis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Current Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis’ financial results, is included in Stellantis’ reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment