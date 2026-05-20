Printed Circuit Board Market Size to Exceed USD 136.02 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printed Circuit Board Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Printed Circuit Board Market Size was valued at USD 83.61 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 136.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.99% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for AI Infrastructure and Advanced Electronics Globally

The Printed Circuit Board Market is mainly influenced by the fast-growing infrastructure of artificial intelligence computation, electric mobility, 5G communications, and consumer electronics manufacturing on a global scale. The PCBs have been widely adopted for the integration of small-scale, fast, and robust electronic circuits in smartphones, servers, networking systems, automobiles, industrial machines, medical appliances, and aerospace systems. With increasing spending in hyperscale data centers, chip fabs, cloud-based infrastructure, and autonomous driving technologies, there will be substantial growth prospects for PCBs with high-layer content, HDI, flexible, and substrate-like designs. Besides, the increasing adoption of Internet-of-things, wearable electronics, and edge computing solutions is expected to boost the growth of the market for PCBs.

Printed Circuit Board Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 83.61 Billion

: 83.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 136.02 Billion

: 136.02 Billion CAGR : 4.99% during 2026–2035

: 4.99% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

• Zhen Ding Technology

• Unimicron Technology

• DSBJ

• Nippon Mektron

• Compeq

• Tripod Technology

• TTM Technologies

• SCC

• Ibiden

• Hannstar Board

• AT&S

• Rhyming Technology

• Sanmina Corporation

• Wurth Elektronik Group

• Becker & Muller Schaltungsdruck GmbH

• Advanced Circuits Inc.

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Murrietta Circuits

• Shennan Circuits Co., Ltd.

• Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

Printed Circuit Board Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Rigid Board (Single Layer Board, Double Layer Board, Others (Multilayer)), HDI Board, Flexible Board, Others)

• By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Others)

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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Market Share in the PCB industry was highest by Rigid Board segment in 2025, contributing almost 40%. This huge contribution is mainly due to its use in consumer electronics, industrial automation, communication networks, automotive electronics, and computer systems owing to its greater durability and mechanical strength. The High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Board segment, on the other hand, will register the highest growth over the forecast period on account of the growing requirement for small, lightweight, and fast performing electronic devices.

By Application

Consumer Electronics accounted for a major share of approximately 38% in 2025 on account of surging global demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, TVs, and wearable electronics. Among applications, the Automotive segment will witness the highest CAGR on account of rapidly growing electric vehicles, self-driving cars, and electronic devices.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific dominated the Global PCBs market in 2025 due to high electronic production, established semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure, and manufacture of a lot of consumer electronics products, automotive electronics products, and telecommunication electronics products. The countries of Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan were important contributors to advanced PCB fabrication and semiconductor package technology development.

North America will be the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period driven by higher investments in semiconductor production, AI infrastructure construction, military and aerospace electronic components, and high-performance computing platforms in the U.S. and Canada. Growth in the region will further be fueled by government policies to encourage electronics manufacturing alongside investments in electric cars, cloud data centers, and network infrastructure.

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Recent Developments:

In 2026 , TTM Technologies has stated that the company would expand its production of advanced PCBs in North America to cater to increasing demand for aerospace, defense, AI infrastructural, and high-performance computers.

, TTM Technologies has stated that the company would expand its production of advanced PCBs in North America to cater to increasing demand for aerospace, defense, AI infrastructural, and high-performance computers. In 2025, AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG has expanded its production of advanced substrates or PCBs to cater to the increased demands of semiconductors and AI servers in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Exclusive Sections of the Printed Circuit Board Market Report (The USPs):

AI INFRASTRUCTURE & DATA CENTER PCB ANALYSIS – helps you understand the increasing demand for advanced multilayer and HDI PCBs used in AI servers, cloud computing systems, and hyperscale data center infrastructure globally.

– helps you understand the increasing demand for advanced multilayer and HDI PCBs used in AI servers, cloud computing systems, and hyperscale data center infrastructure globally. ELECTRIC VEHICLE & AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the growing adoption of PCBs in electric vehicles, ADAS systems, battery management platforms, infotainment systems, and autonomous driving technologies.

– helps you evaluate the growing adoption of PCBs in electric vehicles, ADAS systems, battery management platforms, infotainment systems, and autonomous driving technologies. ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING TREND ANALYSIS – helps you identify how substrate-like PCBs, chiplet technologies, and advanced semiconductor packaging innovations are influencing future PCB demand.

– helps you identify how substrate-like PCBs, chiplet technologies, and advanced semiconductor packaging innovations are influencing future PCB demand. 5G & HIGH-SPEED COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE TRACKER – helps you assess the deployment of PCBs across 5G base stations, networking devices, edge computing systems, and telecommunications infrastructure projects worldwide.

– helps you assess the deployment of PCBs across 5G base stations, networking devices, edge computing systems, and telecommunications infrastructure projects worldwide. FLEXIBLE & HDI PCB TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you uncover the rising adoption of flexible circuits, rigid-flex boards, and HDI PCB technologies in compact consumer electronics and next-generation computing devices.

– helps you uncover the rising adoption of flexible circuits, rigid-flex boards, and HDI PCB technologies in compact consumer electronics and next-generation computing devices. REGIONAL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN INSIGHTS – helps you analyze country-level PCB manufacturing capabilities, semiconductor ecosystem expansion, and supply chain localization initiatives across key global markets.

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