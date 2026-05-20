Australian Creative Business Mentor Jai Long Announces November Launch of Make Your Break as He Sets Sights on New York Times Best Seller List





SYDNEY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jai Long, a business coach and mentor who has guided over 25,000 creative entrepreneurs since 2015, today announced the November 2026 release of his debut book, Make Your Break. With the ambitious goal of becoming one of the first Australians to hit the New York Times Best Seller list in the business/self-help category, Long is leveraging a decade of experience transforming creative professionals into six- and seven-figure business owners.

Make Your Break distills Long's proven methodology for helping creatives navigate unconventional career paths and build sustainable businesses. The book addresses a fundamental challenge facing today's creative entrepreneurs: the myth that success follows a single, linear trajectory. Drawing from his own journey—from bankruptcy after opening a café 18 years ago to becoming one of the world's most sought-after wedding photographers, then pivoting to coaching and co-founding the skincare brand Noskin in 2020—Long offers a roadmap grounded in real-world experience rather than theory.

"I help people see there is not one path. That things are possible for them even when they face adversity and roadblocks," Long explained. "I'm really good at making complex ideas very simple for them to understand. This book is the culmination of everything I've learned from building multiple businesses, failing publicly, and ultimately creating a coaching practice that has served tens of thousands of clients."

Long's credentials extend well beyond traditional business metrics. His podcast, Make Your Break with Jai Long, has surpassed one million downloads and features consistently strong reviews on Apple Podcasts. His flagship program, The Six-Figure Business Map, has become a go-to resource for creative professionals seeking to scale their businesses. Since launching his coaching career in 2015, Long has maintained 100% year-over-year revenue growth, with his businesses now generating over $2 million annually.

A pioneer in virtual events, Long launched the first online summit in the wedding photography industry in 2020—preceding similar formats later adopted by major figures like Tony Robbins. "I did all of that before they did it all," Long noted, referencing his innovative use of Zoom webinars and large-screen presentations to create immersive educational experiences.

From Wedding Photography to Thought Leadership

Long's transition from wedding photographer to business mentor positions him uniquely in the market. For a decade, he was among the most sought-after wedding photographers globally, an experience that taught him the intersection of creative excellence and business acumen. That foundation now informs his coaching philosophy, which he describes as "business is business"—applicable to all creative industries, not just photography.

His client testimonials, available at jailong.co/reviews and reflected in numerous Google reviews, consistently highlight his ability to simplify complex business concepts and provide actionable guidance. This skill set has made him a dominant force in the wedding photography education space and is now positioning him to compete at the highest levels of business coaching, with aspirations to join the ranks of Jay Shetty and Rick Rubin.

Launch Strategy and Market Positioning

The November release of Make Your Break will be accompanied by a comprehensive marketing campaign targeting creative entrepreneurs in the United States and Australia. Long is leveraging his established platform—including his podcast, social media presence, and client base—to drive pre-orders and early sales momentum. The book's core message resonates with a growing segment of professionals seeking alternatives to traditional career paths and corporate employment.

"We want to hit the New York Times Best Seller list and be one of the first Australians to hit it in the business/self-help category," Long stated. The book will be available through major retailers and directly through Long's website.

About Jai Long

Jai Long is a business coach, author, and entrepreneur who specializes in helping creative professionals build profitable, sustainable businesses. Since 2015, he has coached over 25,000 clients through his programs, including The Six-Figure Business Map. Long hosts the Make Your Break podcast, which has accumulated more than one million downloads, and co-founded Noskin, a skincare company launched in 2020. His businesses have achieved consistent 100% year-over-year revenue growth for the past five years, now exceeding $2 million in annual revenue.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jai Long

Company: Jai Long Co.

Website: https://jailong.co

Email: book@jailong.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dacf2f7c-bae1-4501-81a0-c536d44c2777