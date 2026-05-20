Industry Leaders from Visa, Airbnb and Cancer Research UK to Judge 2026 Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

London, 20 May 2026 – BizClik have unveiled the judging panel for the Global Procurement Awards & The Global Supply Chain Awards 2026, featuring senior executives from leading global organisations including Visa, Airbnb, Cancer Research UK, and ABM Industries. The awards ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

The black-tie gala dinner will celebrate companies and executives transforming procurement and supply chain practices across the region. Co-located with Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards, the event will recognise innovation, leadership, and measurable results across 16 categories.

The judging panel comprises industry leaders who will evaluate entries across 8 procurement and 8 supply chain categories. Confirmed judges include Andrew Swift, Chief Procurement Officer at the British Council, Alisa Bornstein, Chief Procurement Officer at Visa; Allen Schramm, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing at Regions; Fannie Boulanger, Chief Procurement Officer at Airbnb; Haresh Ratnasabapathy, Director of Global Procurement at Pladis; Joe DeMarco, Chief Procurement Officer at ABM Industries; Sheri Hinish, Founder of Supply Chain Revolution; Stuart Farrell, Group Procurement Director at AllPoints Fibre; Trasha Collins-Reed, Director of Sourcing and Partnerships at SiriusXM; and Wayne Bell, Head of Procurement at Cancer Research UK.

Award categories recognise excellence across the industry

Procurement categories include:

Enterprise of the Year (1,000+)

Company of the Year (<1000)

The Procurement Hero Award

The Future Leader Award

Transformation Project of the Year

The AI in Procurement Award

The Procurement Technology Award

Procurement Consultancy of the Year.

Supply chain categories comprise:

Enterprise of the Year (1,000+)

Company of the Year (<1000)

The Supply Chain Hero Award

The Future Leader Award

Transformation Project of the Year

The Sustainable Supply Chain Award

The Global Trade & Logistics Award

The Digital Supply Chain Award.

Celebrating leadership and innovation

The awards will highlight organisations and individuals setting new benchmarks in operational excellence. From pioneering corporate strategies to outstanding individual achievements, the evening will showcase those driving meaningful change across procurement and supply chain functions.

Looking ahead

The Global Procurement Awards & The Global Supply Chain Awards 2026 will bring together industry leaders for an evening of recognition and networking at one of London's most prestigious venues. The event continues to serve as a platform for celebrating excellence and fostering connections within the procurement and supply chain community.

Full category details and entry information are available on the websites below:

Entries close on 29 June 2026. Begin an entry today .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Supply Chain Digital

Supply Chain Digital connects the leading supply chain and logistics executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the supply chain community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

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