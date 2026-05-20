The Global PFAS-Free Battery Market 2026-2036: Technologies, Regulation, and Forecasts - Profiles of 94 Companies Across Cells, Processes and Pack-level Systems Value Chain

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global PFAS-Free Battery Market 2026-2036: Technologies, Regulation, Companies and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PFAS-Free Battery Market 2026-2036: Technologies, Regulation, Companies and Forecasts provides a comprehensive analysis of the global PFAS-free battery materials, cells and packs market over 2026-2036, addressing the technologies, regulatory drivers, market sizing, and competitive landscape that will define this decade-long transition.

The global PFAS-free battery market sits at the intersection of three converging forces: European regulation, US state and federal action, and procurement-led commitments from automotive and consumer-electronics offtakers. Lithium-ion battery manufacturing is among the most fluorochemistry-dependent of all modern industrial processes - a typical NMC pouch cell contains poly(vinylidene fluoride) as cathode binder, lithium hexafluorophosphate as the principal salt, fluoroethylene carbonate and other fluorinated additives, and increasingly PTFE in dry-electrode processing, with fluoropolymer coatings extending into separators, current-collector tabs, gaskets and pack-level fire-protection layers. Across an EV-grade NMC cell, total PFAS content typically falls between 1.5% and 3% by weight.

The European Chemicals Agency's universal REACH restriction proposal, submitted by five Member States in January 2023, advanced decisively in March 2026 with the Risk Assessment Committee's final opinion and the Socio-Economic Analysis Committee's draft opinion. Final committee opinions are expected by end-2026, European Commission adoption in Q3 2027, restriction entry into force in 2028, and sector-specific derogations running 6.5 to 13.5 years thereafter.

In parallel, US TSCA Section 8(a)(7) reporting obligations apply through October 2026, and state-level laws in Minnesota, Maine and California increasingly capture battery materials by reference. Apple, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Renault, Volvo and Tesla have all written PFAS reduction into supplier specifications ahead of any regulatory deadline.

Report contents include:

Technical analysis of PFAS-bearing components in lithium-ion cells, including cathode and anode binders, electrolyte salts and additives, separator coatings, current-collector coatings, sealants, pouch laminates and pack-level fire-protection materials

Detailed regulatory analysis of EU REACH, US TSCA, US state-level laws, China, Japan, South Korea and other jurisdictions, including likely derogation timelines for battery applications

Material substitution pathways across PFAS-free binders, electrolytes, separators, sealants and pack-level materials, with performance benchmarking against incumbent fluoropolymer chemistries

Manufacturing process implications including NMP elimination, aqueous slurry conversion, dry-electrode trade-offs and gigafactory capex and opex implications

PFAS substitution analysis by chemistry - LFP, LMFP, NMC, NCA, LCO, sodium-ion, solid-state, lithium-sulfur, redox flow, lead-acid and NiMH

Application-level analysis across passenger BEVs, commercial vehicles and buses, grid-scale stationary energy storage, behind-the-meter storage, consumer electronics, and industrial, marine, aviation and defence applications

Three-scenario market forecasts (Slow, Base, Fast) covering materials segments, regions and cell production volumes

Competitive landscape assessment with strategic positioning matrices for materials suppliers and cell makers

Risk and bottleneck analysis covering regulatory, technical and commercial dimensions

Profiles of 94 companies across the PFAS-free battery materials, cells, processes and pack-level systems value chain

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Why PFAS-free batteries, and why now

1.2 Key findings

1.3 The regulatory timeline at a glance

1.4 Global market forecasts, 2026-2036

1.5 Strategic implications



2 PFAS IN BATTERIES: WHERE, WHY AND HOW MUCH

2.1 Definition and classification

2.2 PFAS-bearing components of a lithium-ion cell

2.3 Why PFAS have been hard to replace

2.4 Health and environmental concerns

2.5 Quantifying the PFAS footprint of the global battery industry



3 THE REGULATORYLANDSCAPE, 2023-2030

3.1 European Union: REACH universal PFAS restriction

3.2 United States

3.3 China

3.4 Japan and South Korea

3.5 Other jurisdictions

3.6 Voluntary and procurement-driven phase-outs



4 PFAS-FREE BINDERS

4.1 Function and requirements of a battery binder

4.2 PVDF and its variants: the incumbent

4.3 Anode binders: largely already PFAS-free

4.4 Cathode binder alternatives

4.5 Performance comparison

4.6 SWOT - PFAS-free cathode binders

4.7 PFAS-free cathode binder market forecast



5 PFAS-FREE EELCTROLYTES

5.1 The electrolyte system: salt, solvent, additives

5.2 The lithium salt

5.3 PFAS-bearing solvents and additives

5.4 Solid and semi-solid electrolytes as a PFAS-free path

5.5 SWOT - PFAS-free electrolytes

5.6 Market forecast: PFAS-free electrolyte salts and additives



6 PFAS-FREE SEPARATORS

6.1 Separator basics

6.2 Ceramic-coated separators and PVDF binders

6.3 Aramid and non-woven alternatives



7 CURRENT COLLECTOR COATINGS, SEALANTS AND PACK MATERIALS

7.1 Aluminium and copper current-collector coatings

7.2 Tab welds, gaskets and hermetic seals

7.3 Pouch laminates and prismatic can liners

7.4 Targray - distribution of multiple pouch film grades

7.5 Pack-level structural materials

7.6 Pack material substitution summary

7.7 Strategic implications



8 PFAS-FREE BATTERY-PACK FIRE PROTECTION

8.1 Why fire protection is the largest near-term PFAS-free opportunity

8.2 The thermal-runaway protection challenge

8.3 Three sub-segment families

8.4 Market forecast and competitive landscape

8.5 Application and platform dynamics

8.6 Supplier landscape and competitive positioning

8.7 Strategic implications



9 MANUFACTURING PROCESS IMPLICATIONS

9.1 The end of NMP

9.2 Aqueous slurry process changes

9.3 Dry electrode processes

9.4 The three competing manufacturing routes

9.5 Capex and opex implications

9.6 Quality control and process analytical technology

9.7 Process equipment vendors and the manufacturing ecosystem

9.8 Manufacturing-readiness summary by application

9.9 Strategic implications



10 PFAS CONSIDERATIONS BY BATTERY CHEMISTRY

10.1 LFP (lithium iron phosphate)

10.2 NMC and NCA (nickel-rich layered oxides)

10.3 LCO (lithium cobalt oxide) and other consumer-electronics chemistries

10.4 Sodium-ion batteries

10.5 Solid-state batteries

10.6 Redox flow batteries

10.7 Lead-acid, NiMH and primary cells



11 APPLICATIONS

11.1 The application landscape, 2036

11.2 Passenger battery electric vehicles

11.3 Commercial vehicles, buses and trucks

11.4 Grid-scale stationary energy storage

11.5 Behind-the-meter storage (commercial, industrial, residential)

11.6 Consumer electronics

11.7 Industrial, marine, aviation and defence

11.8 Cross-application synthesis



12 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2026-2036

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Three-scenario total PFAS-free battery materials forecast

12.3 Forecast by region, 2036 (Base scenario)

12.4 PFAS-free Li-ion cell production forecast (GWh)



13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 Materials suppliers - landscape overview

13.2 Strategic positioning matrix

13.3 Cell makers - public PFAS-free positions

13.4 Strategic positioning matrix visualisation



14 RISKS, BOTTLENECKS AND OPEN QUESTIONS

14.1 Regulatory risks

14.2 Technical risks

14.3 Commercial and supply-chain risks

14.4 Key open questions



15 COMPANY PROFILES (96 COMPANY PROFILES)

Addionics

Advano

Altex Technologies

Altris

Anthro Energy

APB Corporation

Ateios Systems

BASF

Blue Current

Blue Solutions (Bollore LMP)

BroadBit Batteries

BYD

Capchem

CarbonScape

CATL

CBAK Energy Technology

CellCube

Chemix

CMBlu Energy

Customcells / Cellforce

ENTEK

Eos Energy Enterprises

ESS Inc.

EVE Energy

Factorial Energy

Farasis Energy

FDK Corporation

Flint

Forge Nano

Form Energy

Gotion High Tech

Group14 Technologies

Hansol Chemical





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykja8x

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