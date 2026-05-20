SYDNEY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedmondSterling.com, a premier AU-based leader in financial intelligence and advanced data modeling, is proud to announce the official launch of "Liquidity-Mapper." This state-of-the-art signal generation suite is designed to provide private investors with a rare window into the global markets, identifying high-volume institutional movements before they result in retail price breakouts. For Redmond Sterling, this launch represents a major leap in its mission to empower individual traders with the same analytical depth and foresight used by major investment banks.



The "Liquidity-Mapper" system by Redmond Sterling functions by analyzing "order book imbalances" and "dark pool" data streams in real-time. While most retail tools rely on lagging indicators, Redmond Sterling utilizes proprietary algorithms to detect the footprints of large-scale buyers and sellers. This allows users of the Redmond Sterling platform to "draw money" from the market by aligning their trades with the dominant momentum, providing a strategic advantage in a market often dominated by algorithmic complexity.



"As the Desk Manager at RedmondSterling.com, I see how the 'whales' of the financial world manipulate price action to trap retail participants," says Michael Martin. "The Liquidity-Mapper was built specifically to prevent our clients from being caught on the wrong side of these moves. At Redmond Sterling, we’ve engineered a system that decodes complex volume clusters and translates them into simple, actionable signals. My desk is constantly monitoring the integrity of these data feeds to ensure that when RedmondSterling.com issues a signal, it is based on genuine institutional accumulation. We are essentially giving the private investor a seat at the table with the world’s largest market makers. At Redmond Sterling, our goal is to turn market transparency into a consistent wealth-building tool for every user."



The technical architecture of Redmond Sterling has been optimized for high-speed delivery, ensuring that signals are broadcast to the "Liquidity-Mapper" dashboard within milliseconds of detection. Redmond Sterling has also integrated an "Institutional Sentiment Index," which categorizes alerts based on the aggression and size of the detected orders. This allows users to prioritize signals that have the highest probability of initiating a long-term trend.



Beyond providing signals, Redmond Sterling is launching a professional-tier education series titled "The Mechanics of Big Money." This initiative ensures that users of the Redmond Sterling platform don't just follow alerts, but actually understand the structural dynamics of global liquidity. As the financial world becomes more automated, RedmondSterling.com remains dedicated to providing the human-centric oversight and technological power required to navigate the markets with professional precision and financial success.

Company website: https://redmondsterling.com/



Media Contact:

Nicholas Sterling

Desk Manager / Communications Lead

PR@redmondsterling.com

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