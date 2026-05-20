$4.2 Billion Digital Psychotherapeutics Market Outlook, 2032 | Expansion of Regulatory Support for Digital Therapeutics Propels Adoption of Digital Psychotherapeutics in Mainstream Healthcare

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Psychotherapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Psychotherapeutics was estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Is Driving the Growth of the Digital Psychotherapeutics Market?



The growth in the digital psychotherapeutics market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, the shortage of mental health professionals, and the growing acceptance of AI-driven therapy solutions. Advancements in mobile health (mHealth) applications and wearable technology are enabling real-time mental health tracking and intervention. Regulatory support for digital therapeutics and increasing reimbursement policies for digital mental health solutions are further accelerating adoption.

The rising popularity of telehealth and virtual therapy sessions is also integrating digital psychotherapeutics into mainstream mental healthcare. Additionally, the growing emphasis on mental wellness and corporate mental health programs is driving demand for scalable, digital-first solutions. As technology continues to improve, digital psychotherapeutics are expected to play a crucial role in the future of mental healthcare, making therapy more accessible, data-driven, and personalized.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Digital Psychotherapeutics market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Solution (Monotherapy Solution, Combination Therapy Solution); Indication (Phobias & Anxiety Disorders Indication, Psychotic Disorders Indication, Other Indications); Business Model (Direct-To-Patients / Consumers Business Model, Business-to-Business Business Model); Application (Prevention Application, Management Application, Treatment Application).

Solution (Monotherapy Solution, Combination Therapy Solution); Indication (Phobias & Anxiety Disorders Indication, Psychotic Disorders Indication, Other Indications); Business Model (Direct-To-Patients / Consumers Business Model, Business-to-Business Business Model); Application (Prevention Application, Management Application, Treatment Application). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Monotherapy Solution segment, which is expected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 18.5%. The Combination Therapy Solution segment is also set to grow at 14.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $433.5 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.1% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Digital Psychotherapeutics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Digital Psychotherapeutics Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Digital Psychotherapeutics Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 2Morrow, Big Health, BetterHelp, Cara Care, Click Therapeutics and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Digital Psychotherapeutics market report include:

2Morrow

Big Health

BetterHelp

Cara Care

Click Therapeutics

Dialogue Health Technologies

Happify Health

Headspace

HelloBetter

Limbic

Livongo Health

Modern Health

Noom

Pear Therapeutics

Rejoyn

SilverCloud Health

Talkspace

Tata Elxsi

Teladoc Health

Woebot Health

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 467 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Digital Psychotherapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders Drives Demand for Digital Psychotherapeutics Solutions

Surge in Consumer Adoption of Digital Health Platforms Expands Addressable Market for Digital Psychotherapeutic Tools

Technological Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Enhance the Effectiveness of Digital Psychotherapeutics

Rising Demand for Personalized and Accessible Mental Health Solutions Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Psychotherapeutics

Increased Focus on Mental Health and Wellbeing by Governments and Healthcare Providers Accelerates the Adoption of Digital Psychotherapeutics

The Growth of Remote and Telehealth Services Expands Opportunities for Digital Psychotherapeutics in Virtual Care Settings

The Rise of Wearable Devices and Mobile Applications for Mental Health Management Drives Growth in Digital Psychotherapeutics Solutions

Expansion of Regulatory Support for Digital Therapeutics Propels Adoption of Digital Psychotherapeutics in Mainstream Healthcare

The Growing Role of Behavioral Health in Overall Wellness Programs Expands the Reach of Digital Psychotherapeutics to Broader Audiences

Increasing Public and Corporate Investment in Mental Health Technology Drives Market Opportunities for Digital Psychotherapeutics Solutions

The Shift Toward Preventive Healthcare and Early Intervention Drives Adoption of Digital Psychotherapeutics for Mental Wellness

Rising Awareness of the Benefits of Digital Health and Self-Help Solutions Strengthens Market Demand for Digital Psychotherapeutics Platforms

The Emergence of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Other Evidence-Based Techniques in Digital Form Drives Growth in Digital Psychotherapeutics

Integration of Digital Psychotherapeutics with Traditional Mental Health Services Expands Adoption Among Therapists and Psychologists

The Growth of Digital Therapeutics in the Treatment of Chronic Conditions, such as Depression and Anxiety, Expands Opportunities in Digital Psychotherapeutics

Increased Focus on Data Privacy and Security in Digital Health Solutions Drives Consumer Confidence and Adoption of Digital Psychotherapeutics

The Need for Scalable and Cost-Effective Mental Health Solutions in Resource-Constrained Environments Accelerates the Use of Digital Psychotherapeutics

Rising Popularity of Personalized Mental Health Programs, Powered by Data and AI, Expands Addressable Market for Digital Psychotherapeutics

The Integration of Gamification and Interactive Features in Digital Psychotherapeutics Solutions Enhances Patient Engagement and Retention

The Expansion of Digital Psychotherapeutics Across International Markets Creates Global Market Opportunities for Mental Health Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdymdu

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