Mexico Data Center Market Investment & Growth Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - AWS, Ascenty, Equinix, Google, HostDime, KIO, Mexico Telecom Partners, Microsoft, ODATA, Scala

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico data center market size is expected to reach a value of $3.48 billion by 2031 from $1.2 billion in 2025, grow at a CAGR of 19.32%

This report analyses the Mexico data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Mexico holds a significant market share in the Latin America data center market growth. The Mexico data center market is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of digital platforms, advanced technologies including AI, IoT, and big data, the digital economy, expanding 5G network connectivity, increasing internet users, rising data traffic, government initiatives, as well as the growth in mobile and social media users; furthermore, these factors are expected to significantly enhance data traffic and demand for data centers.

MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Mexico data center market has the presence of several colocation data center operators such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), Equinix, HostDime, KIO Data Centers, Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers),Scala Data Centers among others. Furthermore, the country is witnessing announcements and investments from several new operators such as CloudHQ, EdgeConneX, Fermaca Networks, Layer 9 Data Centers, and MDC Data Center.

The Mexico cloud market is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the coming years. Major global cloud providers, such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft and Oracle Cloud continue to expand their presence. For instance, in February 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced the launch of the Mexico cloud region.

The Mexico data center market has the presence of several major IT infrastructure vendors including Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NVIDIA, among others.

The Mexico data center market has the presence of several global and local data center construction contractor & sub-contractors, AECOM, Aceco TI, DLR Group, Fluor Corporation, Gensler among others.

The Mexico data center market has the presence of several major Support infrastructure vendors including ABB, Alfa Laval, Bosch Security & Safety Systems, Caterpillar, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Legrand, Munters, Vertiv among others.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In November 2025, the Governor of Nuevo Leon announced that the state will host Latin America's first High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Al center, powered by NVIDIA technology. The initiative, managed by Al-Green Data Center (AI-GDC) and CIPRE Holding, includes an initial investment of around $1 billion over a 10-year period.

Mexico is adopting several sustainable practices in data centers to comply with regulatory requirements and support environmental goals. The country has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

In October 2025, Mexico's Ministry of Energy (SENER) announced the launch of an open call for private investment in renewable energy projects. The main objective of this initiative is to attract around $7.14 billion from private investments. Additionally, it is expected to add around 5,970 megawatts (MW) of new power generation capacity across six priority regions.

In 2025, the ongoing expansion of submarine cable infrastructure was playing a transformative role in the Mexico data center market. For instance, In September 2025, Telmex, a Mexican telecommunications firm, announced the launch of the TMX5 submarine cable for an investment of around $25 million.

In Mexio, the demand for electricity is steadily increasing due to the rapid growth of data centers across the country. Data center operators and cloud providers establish AI ready, hyperscale, and enterprise data centers across the country. As a result, data center operators are adopting renewable energy for the day-to-day data center operations.

In September 2025, Microsoft announced the temporary use of gas generators for supply in one of its data center facilities in Queretaro due to delays in the power grid and insufficient electrical infrastructure

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Mexico colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Mexico by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Mexico data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Mexico data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Mexico Facilities Covered (Existing): 46 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9 Coverage: 17+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Mexico Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Mexico data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Mexico data center Market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Mexico during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Mexico data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Mexico





Investment Opportunities in Mexico

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Mexico Market

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Mexico

Investment Opportunities in Mexico

Digital Data in Mexico

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Oracle

Pure Storage

Supermicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

DLR Group

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Mendes Holler Engineering

Soben

Syska Hennessy Group

The Weitz Company

Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Axis Communications

Bosch Security & Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Equinix

Google

HostDime

KIO Data Centers

Mexico Telecom Partners

Microsoft

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

New Entrants

CloudHQ

EdgeConneX

Fermaca Networks

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzb0a1

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