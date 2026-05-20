UAE Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - Core42, du, Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna, Moro Hub, Pacific Controls, Pure Data Centres, XDS

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE data center market size is expected to reach a value of $6.7 billion by 2031 from $2.38 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.82%



This report analyses the UAE data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The number of data center facilities in the UAE is gradually increasing. The UAE is one of the well-developed markets in the Middle East region, and the country hosts around 37 operational data center facilities spread across several cities including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Fujairah, and Sharjah.

At present, the UAE has 18 operational submarine cables; it is witnessing investment in three more submarine cables, which are expected to become operational by 2026-2027. Multiple submarine cables enable high-speed data transmission, decrease latency, as well as meet the increasing demand for broadband and cloud services, which are essential for the UAE digital economy.

For instance, in February 2026, the $700 million WorldLink cable was announced; the cable is slated to connect the UAE to Turkey via Iraq, accounting for a capacity of 900 Tbps and subsequently reducing the Europe-Middle East latency to below 100 ms by bypassing the congested Egypt route. The carrier-neutral system will strengthen AI, hyperscaler, and financial-trading connectivity while reinforcing the UAE's role as a regional digital gateway.

In 2025, retail colocation is projected to account for about 27% of the total market share, while wholesale colocation is expected to retain the remaining 73%. By 2031, the market share for wholesale colocation revenue is estimated to increase to over 91%, with retail colocation revenue will retain the remaining 9%.

UAE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting UAE's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

From an investment perspective, the UAE colocation market is shaped by several well-established operators. Key players include Core42, du, Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Moro Hub, and Pure Data Centres. In addition, new entrants such as Quantum Switch Tamasuk and Volt are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.

Khazna Data Centers is one of the major companies in the country, offering colocation services to several industries including government, telecommunications, cloud providers, and large enterprises through 12 operational facilities.

In addition, Gulf Data Hub currently holds the second spot, in terms of core & shell power capacity in the UAE data center market. However, the company accounts for under-developed/planned data center capacity of over 256.0 MW. Once these are operational, it will have a significant impact on market share.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and UAE colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UAE data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UAE data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE Facilities Covered (Existing): 37 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 21 Coverage: 5 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in UAE Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

UAE data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the UAE data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across UAE during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the UAE data center market?

Which all cities are included in UAE center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for UAE Market

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in UAE

Investment Opportunities in UAE

Digital Data in UAE

Government Rules and Regulations for Data Centers

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AESG

ALDAR

ALEC Engineering and Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

ASU

BG&E

Black & White Engineering

CADD Emirates

Condor Group

Core Emirates

DC PRO Engineering

Edarat Group

Group AMANA

HHM Group

James L Williams

John Paul Construction

Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electro Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group

McLaren Construction Group

Meinhardt Group

MEMA Architecture

Raghav Contracting

RED Engineering Design

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

Site & Power DK

STS Group

Sudlows

Syska Hennessy Group

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Core42

du

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

Pacific Controls

Pure Data Centres

XDS DATACENTERS

New Entrants

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Volt

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70p6qd

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