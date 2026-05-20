Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market Outlook 2026-2032: Trends, Growth Challenges, Regional Opportunities & Strategies, $73.9 Billion Roadmap

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Network Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enterprise Network Infrastructure was estimated at US$55.3 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$73.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What are the Key Factors Driving Growth in the Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market?



The growth in the enterprise network infrastructure market is driven by several factors, primarily centered around advancements in networking technologies and evolving business requirements. The exponential rise in data consumption, driven by cloud computing, AI-driven applications, and IoT deployments, has accelerated the demand for scalable and high-performance network solutions.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies have become a priority for enterprises, driving the need for SD-WAN solutions that provide secure and flexible connectivity across distributed environments. The widespread shift towards remote and hybrid work models is fueling investments in virtual private networks (VPNs), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions. Additionally, the rapid expansion of 5G networks is creating new opportunities for ultra-fast, low-latency communication, benefiting industries that require real-time data processing and automation.



Another critical factor driving market growth is the increasing adoption of network automation, AI-driven analytics, and intent-based networking (IBN). Enterprises are investing in AI-powered network management platforms to optimize bandwidth allocation, predict failures, and enhance overall performance. Regulatory compliance and data privacy concerns, particularly in industries such as banking, healthcare, and government, are driving investments in secure network architectures and encrypted communication protocols.

The rise of edge computing is also playing a crucial role in enhancing network performance, reducing congestion, and enabling real-time decision-making. Furthermore, businesses are prioritizing sustainability, leading to the adoption of energy-efficient network hardware and green data center technologies. As digital transformation accelerates, enterprises are continuously upgrading their network infrastructure to stay competitive, ensure operational efficiency, and meet the growing demands of an interconnected world.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Enterprise Network Infrastructure market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Technology (Routers & Switches, Wireless LAN, Enterprise Telephony, Storage Area Network, Infrastructure Firewalls); End-Use (Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Others).

Technology (Routers & Switches, Wireless LAN, Enterprise Telephony, Storage Area Network, Infrastructure Firewalls); End-Use (Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Others). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Routers & Switches segment, which is expected to reach US$31.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The Wireless LAN segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $17.1 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $18 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Check Point Software, Ciena Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Enterprise Network Infrastructure market report include:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Check Point Software

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Netgear

Nokia

Palo Alto Networks

Ubiquiti Inc.

VMware

ZTE Corporation

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from various domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $55.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $73.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Enterprise Network Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Data Traffic and Cloud Workloads Propel Growth of Scalable Network Infrastructure

Digital Transformation Across Enterprises Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Network Solutions

Shift to Hybrid Work Models Sustains Growth in Secure Remote Networking Solutions

Growth in Edge Computing Deployments Spurs Demand for Distributed Network Architectures

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats Strengthen Business Case for Integrated Network Security Solutions

Emergence of AI and Automation in Network Management Drives Adoption of Self-Healing Networks

Government Initiatives on Digital Infrastructure Development Throw the Spotlight on High-Performance Enterprise Networks

Adoption of IoT Across Industries Accelerates Demand for High-Capacity and Low-Latency Networks

Rapid Proliferation of SaaS Applications Drives Need for Optimized WAN Connectivity

5G Network Rollouts Expand Market Potential for Advanced Enterprise Networking Hardware

Increasing Need for Real-Time Analytics Strengthens Demand for Intelligent Network Monitoring Solutions

Surge in Video Conferencing and Collaboration Tools Sustains Growth in Bandwidth-Intensive Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkne68

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