Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Medical Procedures Driving the Global $1.1+ Billion High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market in 2026

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound was estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Is Driving the Rapid Growth of the HIFU Market?



The growth in the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures, rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, and rapid technological advancements. The growing preference for outpatient and ambulatory care is fueling the adoption of HIFU, as it offers an effective alternative to surgery without extended hospital stays.

Additionally, the expanding geriatric population, which is more susceptible to conditions like prostate cancer and neurological disorders, is further boosting market demand. Regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement policies in key markets, including the U.S., Europe, and China, are accelerating HIFU adoption, making it more accessible for patients.

The rising investment in medical research and the proliferation of clinical trials evaluating HIFU's efficacy across new indications are strengthening market prospects. In the cosmetic and aesthetic sector, increasing consumer awareness and demand for non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatments are driving growth in HIFU-based dermatological applications.

Moreover, the growing adoption of AI-powered treatment planning tools and real-time monitoring systems is enhancing procedural accuracy, making HIFU more attractive to healthcare providers. The expansion of private healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, coupled with increasing affordability of HIFU systems, is creating new opportunities for market penetration.

Collaborations between medical device manufacturers and research institutions are further propelling innovation, leading to the continuous development of next-generation HIFU solutions. These combined factors are setting the stage for robust market expansion, solidifying HIFU's position as a cornerstone of modern non-invasive therapeutic strategies.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Detection (Uterine Fibroids Detection, Prostate Cancer Detection, Essential Tremors Detection, Dermatology Detection, Breast Cancer Detection, Glaucoma Detection, Backpain Detection, Facetogenic Detection, Other Detection); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Imaging Centers End-Use, Other End-Users).

Detection (Uterine Fibroids Detection, Prostate Cancer Detection, Essential Tremors Detection, Dermatology Detection, Breast Cancer Detection, Glaucoma Detection, Backpain Detection, Facetogenic Detection, Other Detection); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Imaging Centers End-Use, Other End-Users). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Uterine Fibroids Detection segment, which is expected to reach US$517.4 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.8%. The Prostate Cancer Detection segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $346.3 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.1% CAGR to reach $445.8 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., EDAP TMS, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., FUS Instruments and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this High Intensity Focused Ultrasound market report include:

Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

EDAP TMS

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

FUS Instruments

Insightec Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

Profound Medical Corp.

Shanghai A&S Co., Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sonablate Corp.

SonaCare Medical, LLC

Stryker Corporation

SuperSonic Imagine

Theraclion

Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

Verasonics, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Treatment Options Drives Adoption of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Technological Advancements in HIFU Systems Propel Growth in Medical Applications

Increased Prevalence of Cancer and Tumors Expands Addressable Market for HIFU Treatments

Growing Preference for Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatments Fuels Market Growth for HIFU in Aesthetic Applications

Regulatory Approvals for HIFU Systems Enhance Trust and Drive Market Expansion

Rising Awareness of the Benefits of Non-Invasive Pain Management Strengthens the Business Case for HIFU Adoption

Government Initiatives Supporting Non-Invasive Treatment Technologies Drive Demand for HIFU Solutions

Growth in Medical Tourism Drives Demand for HIFU Treatments in Emerging Markets

The Expansion of HIFU Applications Beyond Cancer Treatment to Include Neurological Disorders and Urology Increases Market Opportunities

High Efficacy and Minimal Side Effects of HIFU Drive Rapid Adoption in Oncology Clinics

Increased Investment in Research & Development Strengthens the Technological Capabilities of HIFU Systems

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with HIFU Devices Improves Precision and Treatment Outcomes

Expansion of Aesthetic Medicine and Beauty Clinics Drives Market Demand for Cosmetic HIFU Treatments

The Adoption of Personalized Medicine Models Enhances the Application Scope of HIFU in Targeted Therapies

Collaborations Between Technology Companies and Healthcare Providers Propel the Development of Advanced HIFU Solutions

Increasing Aging Population Expands Demand for Non-Invasive HIFU Treatments in Age-Related Health Issues

High Patient Satisfaction and Low Recovery Times Generate Accelerated Demand for HIFU Solutions

Technological Advancements in HIFU Equipment, Making Treatments More Accessible and Affordable

Regulatory Challenges and Standards in Different Markets Create Barriers to Global Adoption of HIFU

Growth in Cancer Screening Programs Contributes to the Rising Demand for Effective Non-Invasive Treatment Options Like HIFU

Expanding Applications of HIFU in Cardiology for Heart Disease Treatment Drives Market Opportunities

Growing Focus on Minimally Invasive Surgeries Spurs the Demand for HIFU in Surgical Procedures

HIFU's Potential in Treating Benign Tumors and Other Non-Cancerous Conditions Opens New Market Segments

Healthcare Professionals' Increasing Recognition of HIFU as a Treatment Option Strengthens Adoption Rates

Improved Insurance Coverage for Non-Invasive Treatments Contributes to HIFU Market Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m1kmk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment