Equestrian Equipment Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2032 | Surge in Leisure Riding Activities Generates Demand for Affordable and Comfortable Riding Gear

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Equestrian Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Equestrian Equipment was estimated at US$9.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$12.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





How Is Innovation Enhancing the Performance of Equestrian Equipment?



The equestrian equipment market is undergoing significant advancements driven by new materials, smart technology, and safety improvements. Riders and trainers are demanding high-performance saddles, bridles, bits, and protective gear that enhance both comfort and efficiency for horses and riders. Lightweight yet durable materials such as carbon fiber, synthetic leather, and advanced polymers are replacing traditional leather and metal components, improving durability and reducing overall weight. The integration of ergonomic designs in saddles and stirrups is enhancing rider posture and comfort while minimizing strain on the horse.



The rising adoption of smart equipment, including connected stirrups, GPS-tracked riding aids, and biometric monitoring devices for horses, is revolutionizing training and performance tracking. Smart saddles with built-in pressure sensors help analyze a rider's balance and adjust weight distribution accordingly, reducing the risk of injury. Additionally, automated watering and feeding systems are improving equine care efficiency, ensuring horses receive optimal nutrition and hydration. As technology continues to evolve, the equestrian equipment market is expected to shift toward more data-driven, customized, and performance-oriented solutions.



How Is Safety Becoming a Top Priority in Equestrian Equipment?



Safety is at the forefront of equestrian equipment development, with manufacturers focusing on impact-absorbing helmets, reinforced body protectors, and advanced leg protection for horses. The demand for certified, regulation-compliant protective gear is increasing as riders prioritize accident prevention in both professional and recreational settings. Airbag vests and inflatable safety jackets have become essential in eventing and show jumping disciplines, providing instant protection in the event of a fall.



For horses, high-tech leg boots with gel padding and shock-absorbing materials are being designed to prevent injuries during intense training sessions. Smart monitoring devices embedded in saddles and girths are enabling real-time tracking of a horse's heart rate, stride patterns, and overall performance, helping prevent overexertion and injuries. As safety standards continue to rise and regulatory bodies enforce stricter guidelines, the market for equestrian safety equipment is expected to expand significantly.



What Are the Key Factors Driving Growth in the Equestrian Equipment Market?



The growth in the equestrian equipment market is driven by increased participation in equestrian sports, advancements in smart equipment, and the rising focus on rider and horse safety. The demand for high-performance and ergonomic gear is growing among both professional riders and recreational enthusiasts. Additionally, the increasing trend of competitive riding events and equestrian tourism is further fueling equipment demand.



Sustainability is another major factor influencing market growth, with manufacturers developing eco-friendly alternatives to traditional leather and synthetic materials. The expansion of online retail platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels is making high-quality equestrian equipment more accessible globally. As technological innovation continues to enhance safety, comfort, and performance, the equestrian equipment market is poised for sustained growth and evolution.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Equestrian Equipment market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Equipment (Rider Equipment, Equine Equipment); Gender (Male Gender, Female Gender).

Equipment (Rider Equipment, Equine Equipment); Gender (Male Gender, Female Gender). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Rider Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$8.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.3%. The Equine Equipment segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.0 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Equestrian Equipment Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Equestrian Equipment Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Equestrian Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Acavallo, Amerigo (A brand of SELLERIA EQUIPE SPA), Antares Sellier, Bates Saddles, Beval Saddlery and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Equestrian Equipment market report include:

Acavallo

Amerigo (A brand of SELLERIA EQUIPE SPA)

Antares Sellier

Bates Saddles

Beval Saddlery

Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG

COMFG Ltd T/A Charles Owen

Devoucoux

Dover Saddlery, Inc.

EQUILINE S.r.l.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from various domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $12.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Equestrian Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Equine Sports Popularity Spurs Growth in High-Performance Equipment

Humanization of Horses and Pet Wellness Trends Strengthens Business Case for Premium Equestrian Gear

Rising Disposable Incomes and Affluent Rural Lifestyles Expand Addressable Market for Equestrian Equipment

Growth in Female Participation in Equestrian Sports Propels Demand for Specialized Apparel and Safety Gear

Integration of Smart Wearables in Equestrian Equipment Drives Adoption of Technology-Enhanced Solutions

Surge in Leisure Riding Activities Generates Demand for Affordable and Comfortable Riding Gear

Advancements in Lightweight and Ergonomic Saddlery Accelerate Demand for Performance-Optimized Tack

Online Retail & Direct-to-Consumer Channels Expand Market Reach and Accessibility for Niche Brands

Increasing Focus on Equine Safety and Rider Protection Spurs Innovation in Protective Equipment

Rise of Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Materials Throws the Spotlight on Green Equestrian Gear

Technological Innovations in Bitless Bridles and Anatomical Tack Drive Adoption of Humane Training Equipment

Expansion of Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation Programs Creates Opportunities for Specialized Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucojut

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