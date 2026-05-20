Iceland Data Center Investment & Growth Forecast Report 2026: A $769 Million Market by 2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - atNorth, Borealis Data Center, and Verne Global (Ardian)

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iceland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Iceland data center market is expected to reach a value of $769 million by 2031 from $449 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.38% from 2024 to 2031.
Iceland's political and economic stability, combined with its membership in the European Economic Area (EEA) and alignment with the GDPR, provides strong legal frameworks and data governance protections that are attractive to global enterprises. Reykjavik is the top data center destination in the country. It remains Iceland's leading hub for data center expansion, characterized by concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions.
As of 2025, the construction cost of data centers in Iceland ranges from $9 million to $11 million per MW. However, these costs are expected to increase annually due to various factors, including supply chain issues, inflation, and rising interest rates. As of December 2025, Iceland hosted seven operational data centers, with established providers such as atNorth, Borealis Data Center and Verne Global maintaining a presence in the country.
Although Iceland's total number of data centers remains modest compared to major hubs such as Sweden Denmark and Norway, its growth trajectory and strategic advantages are attracting global attention from operators looking for sustainable alternatives.
ICELAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The market is led by three major operators - atNorth, Verne Global, and Borealis Data Center.
- In March 2024, a global investment firm, Ardian, acquired 100% of the data center platform, Verne Global, from Digital 9 Infrastructure plc. The deal had an equity value of approximately $575 million. This acquisition marks Ardian's entry into the data center infrastructure sector and aligns with its broader strategy to invest in digital infrastructure and sustainable computing platforms.
- The entry of several other global and regional players will increase the competition in the market. In August 2025, GIGA-42 Holdings Limited signed a new memorandum of understating with Global InterConnection Group for the development of new 50MW data center in Bakki, Husavik.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Iceland colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Iceland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Iceland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Iceland data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Iceland
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 07
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 02
- Coverage: 5 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Iceland
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Iceland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Iceland data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Iceland in 2031?
- What factors are driving the Iceland data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|89
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$449 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$769 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Iceland
Investment Opportunities in Iceland
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Iceland Market
- Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Iceland
- Investment Opportunities in Iceland
- Digital Data in Iceland
- Market Investment by Area
- Market Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Iceland
- Colocation Services Market in Iceland
- Retail vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Industry Demand Share
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, & Full Rack) and Addons
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NVIDIA
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- COWI
- Mannverk
Support Infrastructure Providers
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- atNorth
- Borealis Data Center
- Verne Global (Ardian)
New Entrants
- GIGA-42
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Reykjavik
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Reykjavik
- Other Cities
SEGMENTATION
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/de2qb5
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