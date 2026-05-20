Iceland Data Center Investment & Growth Forecast Report 2026: A $769 Million Market by 2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - atNorth, Borealis Data Center, and Verne Global (Ardian)

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iceland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Iceland data center market is expected to reach a value of $769 million by 2031 from $449 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.38% from 2024 to 2031.



Iceland's political and economic stability, combined with its membership in the European Economic Area (EEA) and alignment with the GDPR, provides strong legal frameworks and data governance protections that are attractive to global enterprises. Reykjavik is the top data center destination in the country. It remains Iceland's leading hub for data center expansion, characterized by concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions.

As of 2025, the construction cost of data centers in Iceland ranges from $9 million to $11 million per MW. However, these costs are expected to increase annually due to various factors, including supply chain issues, inflation, and rising interest rates. As of December 2025, Iceland hosted seven operational data centers, with established providers such as atNorth, Borealis Data Center and Verne Global maintaining a presence in the country.

Although Iceland's total number of data centers remains modest compared to major hubs such as Sweden Denmark and Norway, its growth trajectory and strategic advantages are attracting global attention from operators looking for sustainable alternatives.

ICELAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The market is led by three major operators - atNorth, Verne Global, and Borealis Data Center.

In March 2024, a global investment firm, Ardian, acquired 100% of the data center platform, Verne Global, from Digital 9 Infrastructure plc. The deal had an equity value of approximately $575 million. This acquisition marks Ardian's entry into the data center infrastructure sector and aligns with its broader strategy to invest in digital infrastructure and sustainable computing platforms.

The entry of several other global and regional players will increase the competition in the market. In August 2025, GIGA-42 Holdings Limited signed a new memorandum of understating with Global InterConnection Group for the development of new 50MW data center in Bakki, Husavik.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Iceland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Iceland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Iceland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Iceland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Iceland Facilities Covered (Existing): 07 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 02 Coverage: 5 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Iceland Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Iceland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Iceland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Iceland in 2031?

What factors are driving the Iceland data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $449 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $769 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Iceland

Investment Opportunities in Iceland

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Iceland Market

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Iceland

Investment Opportunities in Iceland

Digital Data in Iceland

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Iceland

Colocation Services Market in Iceland

Retail vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Industry Demand Share

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, & Full Rack) and Addons

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

COWI

Mannverk

Support Infrastructure Providers

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

atNorth

Borealis Data Center

Verne Global (Ardian)

New Entrants

GIGA-42

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Reykjavik

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Reykjavik

Other Cities

SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/de2qb5

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