The Whisky Highball Company Names Teddy Sheringham Brand Ambassador As Stadium Demand Nears $1 Million





Photo Courtesy of The Whisky Highball Company

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Whisky Highball Company today announces the appointment of former England, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Teddy Sheringham as its official brand ambassador, as the premium ready-to-drink spirits business builds its presence across stadium, event and hospitality settings in the UK and internationally.

Founded by CEO Glen Shepherd, The Whisky Highball Company produces premium ready-to-drink whisky highballs made with 15-year-old Highland single malt Scotch whisky, fresh ginger, and other natural ingredients, positioning the brand at the premium end of the ready-to-drink category and differentiating it from products made with lower-cost alcohol bases and more heavily artificial flavour profiles.

Developed for stadiums, events, and hospitality venues, the product offers a premium fast-serve format that reduces service complexity, improves consistency, and provides consumers with an alternative to beer and traditional mixed drinks.

Sheringham, one of English football’s most recognisable names, brings significant profile and international appeal to the brand as it expands across football-led venues and hospitality channels. The company believes his appointment will strengthen both brand visibility and commercial credibility as it enters its next phase of growth.

“I’m both thrilled and proud to be a brand ambassador for The Whisky Highball Company,” said Teddy Sheringham. “It’s a product that feels well-suited to the modern stadium — refreshing, easy to enjoy, and made with very high-quality ingredients.”

Stadium and hospitality operators remain central to the company’s commercial strategy, with management citing growing demand for premium drinks that can be served quickly and consistently at scale. The company says its format is designed to support faster service while giving venues a premium cocktail-style option suited to modern hospitality settings.

The Whisky Highball Company reports early commercial traction across stadium channels, including letters of intent linked to football stadium opportunities in China. Leadership says this supports plans for wider placement across football stadia, events, and hospitality venues as the brand continues to expand internationally.

Glen Shepherd said: “Teddy is a hugely respected figure with strong name recognition in the UK and internationally, particularly across markets where football has enormous cultural reach. His involvement gives us added visibility and credibility as we continue building the brand across stadium and hospitality channels.”

The brand ambassador partnership with Sheringham will be activated through consumer campaigns, sampling events, hospitality partnerships, and digital content, while the company continues to build relationships across distribution channels.

The Whisky Highball Company is targeting broader international growth across the UK, USA, China, Singapore, Australia, and India through a combination of stadium partnerships, hospitality groups, and distribution relationships.



About The Whisky Highball Company

The Whisky Highball Company is a ready-to-drink spirits business focused on premium whisky highballs for stadiums, events, and hospitality venues. Its products are made with 15-year-old Highland single malt Scotch whisky, fresh ginger, and other natural ingredients.

Founded by CEO Glen Shepherd, The Whisky Highball Company is developing an international route to market through stadium partnerships, hospitality groups, and distribution relationships across key global markets, with a focus on premium fast-serve drinks formats suited to modern venue environments.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Glen Shepherd

Phone: 0044 (0) 141 2551 246

Company: The Whisky Highball Company

Website: https://www.thewhiskyhighballcompany.com/

Instagram: @thewhiskyhighballcompany

48 Floor 2, West George Street, Glasgow, G2 1BP

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c72fc1b-56d6-47ce-93e3-acad3e3cf9f2