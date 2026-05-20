Global Materials Informatics Market 2026-2036: Microsoft, Google DeepMind, Meta FAIR, IBM Research, and NVIDIA Have Entered the Field As Direct Competitors and Infrastructure Providers

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Materials Informatics Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Materials Informatics Market 2026-2036 provides a comprehensive analysis of the materials informatics industry at its most transformative inflection point to date.

Building on the methodology established in earlier editions and informed by primary interviews conducted with industry players through 2025-2026, this revised edition captures the structural reshaping of the field driven by foundation models, big-tech entry, and the commercialisation of self-driving laboratories. The report forecasts the market through 2036 with both a narrower external MI provider revenue segment and a broader total MI software and services market segment that captures big-tech cloud platform revenue, project-based services, and addressable in-house spend.

Materials informatics (MI) has emerged as one of the most consequential transformations in industrial R&D since the digitalisation of design itself. Built on the convergence of materials science, data science, and artificial intelligence, MI applies machine learning, high-throughput computation, generative models, and large language models to compress the time and cost of discovering and optimising new materials. Industry practitioners now routinely report 50-70% reductions in the number of physical experiments required to develop a new material, with corresponding time-to-market acceleration measured in years rather than months. What once required decades of iterative trial-and-error can increasingly be completed in two-to-five-year programmes guided by data-driven workflows.

The market has moved from an early-adopter phase between 2014 and 2018, through a growth phase between 2019 and 2023, into the AI-boom acceleration phase that began in 2024 and now defines the industry. Three forces shape the 2026 landscape. First, foundation models, transformer architectures, generative diffusion models, and universal machine-learning interatomic potentials originally developed for language and vision have crossed over decisively into materials science.

Second, big technology firms - Microsoft, Google DeepMind, Meta FAIR, IBM Research, and NVIDIA - have entered the field as direct competitors and infrastructure providers, reshaping competitive economics for the dedicated MI vendor category. Third, mega-funding rounds have arrived, with Lila Sciences alone raising approximately US$550 million cumulatively by Q1 2026 to build fully autonomous labs for life, chemical, and materials sciences.

Adoption is now mainstream. Virtually every major materials player has engaged with MI through external service providers, consortia membership, or in-house programmes. Executive-level mandates to demonstrate AI impact across the business have become as common as bottom-up scientist-led pilots. Sustainability-driven applications - catalysts for green hydrogen, sorbents for carbon capture, low-embodied-carbon cement, recyclable polymers, PFAS replacements, energy-transition battery and fuel-cell materials - represent the largest single application driver, accounting for an increasing share of programme spend through 2036.

The report examines the technologies, business models, applications, and players that define the modern MI industry. New for 2026 is dedicated treatment of foundation models for materials science; the strategic implications of big-tech entry; the autonomous-laboratory revolution; the sharp bifurcation in the funding landscape between mega-rounds for integrated AI-and-experimentation platforms and headwinds facing first-generation MI SaaS; and the geopolitical context.

Report Highlights

Executive summary including 2026 industry state, AI-boom impact, and global market forecasts

Introduction covering motivations, AI integration, and parallel informatics fields

Technology analysis: algorithms, foundation models, generative AI, LLMs, agentic AI scientists

Data infrastructure, databases (Materials Project, AFLOW, NOMAD, OMat24, GNoME), small-data strategies

Computational materials science: DFT, ICME, universal MLIPs, quantum computing

Autonomous experimentation and self-driving laboratories

Twenty-eight application areas including alloys, drug discovery, batteries, catalysts, polymers, photovoltaics, carbon capture, PFAS replacement, critical minerals

Industry analysis: strategic approaches, player categories, funding, SaaS economics, big-tech competition

MI consortia and public-private initiatives globally

Market forecasts with bull, base, and bear scenarios

53 company profiles

Research methodology and references

Materials Informatics: State of the Industry in 2026

Issues with Materials Science Data

Dealing with Little or Sparse Data

Key Technologies Driving Materials Informatics

Importance in Modern Materials Science and Engineering

Market Challenges and Restraints

Recent Industry Developments

The AI Boom and Its Impact on Materials Informatics

Foundation Models, Generative AI and Materials Discovery

Big Tech Entry into Materials Informatics

Market Players

Funding Landscape: Mega-Rounds and SaaS Headwinds

Future Markets Outlook and Opportunities

Integration of AI and Robotics in Materials Labs

Self-Driving Laboratories and Autonomous Science Platforms

Quantum Machine Learning for Materials Discovery

Blockchain for Materials Data Provenance

Edge Computing in Materials Informatics

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Materials Design

Neuromorphic Computing for Materials Modeling

Materials Informatics as a Service (MIaaS)

Integration with Internet of Things (IoT)

Green Technology and Circular Economy Applications

Agentic AI Scientists

Economic Impact Analysis

Cost Savings in Materials R&D

Accelerated Time-to-Market for New Materials

Job Creation and Skill Development

Impact on Traditional Materials Industries

Companies Featured

Aionics

Albert Invent

Alchemy Cloud

Ansatz AI

Asahi Kasei

Atomic Tessellator

Citrine Informatics

Copernic Catalysts

Cynora

DeepVerse

Dunia Innovations

Elix Inc

Enthought

Exomatter GmbH

Exponential Technologies Ltd.

FEHRMANN MaterialsX

fibclick

Genie TechBio

Google DeepMind GNoME

Hitachi High-Tech

IBM Research Materials

Innophore

Intellegens

Kebotix

Kyulux

LG AI Research

Lila Sciences

Mat3ra

MaterialsZone

Matmerize Inc.

META

Microsoft

N-ERGY

Noble.AI

Novyte Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17i2g2

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