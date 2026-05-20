Hunting Equipment and Accessories Market Trends & Growth Outlook 2026-2032 | Private Label Brands Gain Ground With Competitive Pricing and Custom Bundles

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hunting Equipment and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hunting Equipment and Accessories was estimated at US$21.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$34.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Role Do Distribution Channels and Regional Markets Play in Market Expansion?



The proliferation of digital commerce platforms and omnichannel retailing is transforming product accessibility in the hunting equipment and accessories market. E-commerce has become a critical growth channel, especially for niche gear, brand discovery, and specialty purchases. Online platforms enable direct engagement with enthusiast communities, facilitate product comparison, and support brand loyalty through digital content, tutorials, and real-time reviews. However, physical specialty stores and outdoor retailers remain important touchpoints, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where personalized service, equipment trials, and technical assistance enhance the buying experience.



Regionally, North America dominates the market due to its longstanding hunting culture, well-established licensing frameworks, and availability of vast hunting grounds across both public and private lands. In Europe, Scandinavian countries and Eastern European nations continue to maintain strong participation in hunting, particularly for deer, boar, and upland game, while sustainability-centric hunting models are gaining visibility. In the Asia-Pacific region, growth is being driven by rising interest in adventure sports and wilderness tourism, especially in countries with significant wildlife corridors. Latin America and parts of Africa are also emerging as important markets due to expanding eco-hunting reserves and guided game experiences, creating export opportunities for equipment brands and supporting a diverse ecosystem of accessories and apparel suppliers.



What Is Driving the Growth of the Hunting Equipment & Accessories Market Across Segments and Applications?



The growth in the hunting equipment and accessories market is driven by intersecting trends in outdoor recreation, technological enhancement, and lifestyle evolution. Core product categories such as firearms, bows, ammunition, and optics remain foundational, but accessories like blinds, treestands, decoys, and scent control systems are contributing significantly to market value as hunters seek complete, integrated gear solutions. Additionally, the increased popularity of game tracking, trophy hunting, and long-range shooting is propelling demand for specialized equipment, including precision sights, suppressors, and weather-adaptive gear.



Commercial and conservation-led hunting activities are also influencing growth. Governments and non-governmental organizations are promoting hunting as part of controlled wildlife management strategies, generating demand for regulated gear and compliance-friendly accessories. Meanwhile, rising global awareness around ethical sourcing of meat and environmental stewardship is driving interest in clean harvesting tools, reusable gear, and biodegradable materials. Youth hunting programs, educational camps, and community outreach initiatives are fostering early participation, encouraging long-term engagement, and expanding the customer base. As outdoor lifestyles continue to merge with digital innovation and eco-conscious consumption, the global hunting equipment and accessories market is poised for sustained growth across recreational, subsistence, and conservation-aligned applications.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Hunting Equipment and Accessories market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Gun & Rifles, Archery, Ammunition, Auxiliary Equipment, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Others); End-Use (Individual, Commercial).

Type (Gun & Rifles, Archery, Ammunition, Auxiliary Equipment, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Others); End-Use (Individual, Commercial). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Gun & Rifles segment, which is expected to reach US$16.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.6%. The Archery segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.5 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.6% CAGR to reach $8.7 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Hunting Equipment and Accessories Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Hunting Equipment and Accessories Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Hunting Equipment and Accessories Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as American Outdoor Brands, Inc., Beretta Holding S.A., Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, BPS Direct, LLC (Bass Pro Shops), Buck Knives, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Hunting Equipment and Accessories market report include:

American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Beretta Holding S.A.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

BPS Direct, LLC (Bass Pro Shops)

Buck Knives, Inc.

Clarus Corporation

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Gamehide

GSM Outdoors

KUIU Ultralight Hunting

O.F. Mossberg & Sons

Orvis

SITKA Gear

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Spyderco, Inc.

SPYPOINT

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from various domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 371 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $34.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Hunting Equipment and Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Outdoor Recreational Activities Drives Demand for Hunting Gear

Advancements in Lightweight, Durable Materials Improve Equipment Performance

Growth in Game Management and Wildlife Conservation Programs Supports Market Legitimacy

Innovation in Optics, GPS, and Trail Cameras Enhances Precision and Safety

Rise in Women and Youth Hunters Expands Demand for Ergonomic, Inclusive Gear

E-Commerce and Specialty Retail Boost Access to Custom and Niche Equipment

Regulatory Clarity on Licensing and Legal Gear Improves Responsible Product Adoption

Integration of Digital Tools in Scopes and Range Finders Reinforces Smart Hunting Trends

Seasonal and Regional Variations Drive Recurrent Sales in Apparel and Accessories

Growth in DIY Game Processing Spurs Demand for Knives, Coolers, and Preparation Kits

Private Label Brands Gain Ground With Competitive Pricing and Custom Bundles

Hunting-Related Content and Sponsorships Drive Community Engagement and Equipment Discovery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrg9vx

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