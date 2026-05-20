Drilling Machines Industry Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2032: Total Revenue to Grow by $7.4 Billion | Urbanization and Real Estate Booms Propel Adoption in Foundation and Piling Applications

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Drilling Machines was estimated at US$23.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$31.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Are the Key Growth Drivers Powering the Global Drilling Machines Market?



The growth in the drilling machines market is driven by a convergence of global megatrends including industrial automation, urban infrastructure expansion, precision manufacturing, and the diversification of end-use industries.

One of the most significant drivers is the boom in construction and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging markets such as India, China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East - regions undertaking massive public works, transportation upgrades, and energy projects. The steady growth of the manufacturing sector worldwide, fueled by rising consumer demand, reshoring efforts, and capital investment in industrial automation, is also increasing the need for high-speed, CNC-enabled drilling equipment. The proliferation of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and high-tech industries is creating specialized demand for machines capable of handling advanced materials with tight tolerances.

Technological advancements in both hardware and software - such as the integration of IoT for predictive maintenance, digital twins, and AI-assisted process optimization - are enhancing the operational efficiency and scalability of drilling systems. Furthermore, the emphasis on workforce safety and production quality is pushing companies to invest in newer, safer, and more precise drilling equipment. Government incentives for manufacturing innovation and smart factory adoption are further accelerating market momentum.

As industries grow more complex and demand increases for exacting component specifications, drilling machines are evolving from simple mechanical tools into indispensable assets within the global industrial ecosystem. Together, these drivers are positioning the drilling machines market for sustained growth, innovation, and diversification in the years to come.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Drilling Machines market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Sensitive Drilling Machine, Upright Drilling Machine, Radial Drilling Machine, Gang Drilling Machine, Deep Hole Drilling Machine, Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine, Magnetic Drilling Machine, Other Drilling Machines); Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales); Application (Aerospace Application, Heavy Equipment Application, Automotive Application, Energy Application, Military & Defense Application, Other Applications).

Type (Sensitive Drilling Machine, Upright Drilling Machine, Radial Drilling Machine, Gang Drilling Machine, Deep Hole Drilling Machine, Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine, Magnetic Drilling Machine, Other Drilling Machines); Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales); Application (Aerospace Application, Heavy Equipment Application, Automotive Application, Energy Application, Military & Defense Application, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Sensitive Drilling Machine segment, which is expected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The Upright Drilling Machine segment is also set to grow at 3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.3 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $7.5 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Drilling Machines Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Drilling Machines Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Drilling Machines Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Armpre Machinery Co., LTD, Daljit Group of Companies, DMG Mori AG, Epiroc AB, Grizzly IndustrialA, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Drilling Machines market report include:

Armpre Machinery Co., LTD.

Daljit Group of Companies

DMG Mori AG

Epiroc AB

Grizzly IndustrialA, Inc.

Herrenknecht

HI-TAK CO., LTD.

Jeet Machine Tools Corporation

Kays Engineering, Inc.

KNUTH Machine Tools GmbH

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 396 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Drilling Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing Throw the Spotlight on Precision Drilling Systems

Rising Infrastructure Investments Spur Demand for Heavy-Duty and High-Speed Drilling Equipment

Here's How the Shift Toward CNC and Multi-Axis Systems Enhances Productivity and Accuracy

Automotive and Aerospace Component Growth Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Drilling

Oil & Gas Sector Recovery Fuels Demand for Rugged and Specialized Subsurface Drilling Machines

Urbanization and Real Estate Booms Propel Adoption in Foundation and Piling Applications

Here's the Story: How Portable and Compact Drilling Units Expand Use in Remote and Mobile Projects

Growth in Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturing Spurs Specialized Micro-Drilling Needs

Renewable Energy Projects Drive Drilling Machine Use in Wind and Solar Infrastructure Development

Digital Twin and IoT Integration in Machine Tools Supports Predictive Maintenance and Workflow Optimization

Rise of Modular Manufacturing Techniques Encourages Flexible and Automated Drilling Setups

Here's How Tooling Innovations Improve Speed, Efficiency, and Material Versatility

Global Expansion of Rail, Metro, and Tunnel Projects Sustains Infrastructure-Based Machine Demand

Robotic Arm Integration and AI-Driven Machining Expand Frontier in Automated Drilling Operations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sugc9

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