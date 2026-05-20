Global Nuclear Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Research Report 2026-2046, 60+ Detailed Company Profiles Covering Technology, Funding, Pipeline, Partnerships and Contacts

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Nuclear Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nuclear Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market 2026-2046 is a comprehensive 363-page strategic intelligence report that maps the commercial, technological, regulatory, and investment landscape of the SMR industry across a twenty-year horizon. It is designed for reactor developers, utilities, industrial offtakers, hyperscalers, financiers, policymakers, EPC contractors, fuel-cycle suppliers, and sovereign infrastructure vehicles evaluating the opportunity to participate in what the report frames as a 700 GW, $0.5-1.5 trillion industrial transformation.

The global Small Modular Reactor market has entered what industry analysts are calling the "Golden Age of Nuclear," with 2025-2026 marking a decisive inflection point in policy, financing, and commercial offtake. SMRs - factory-fabricated nuclear units typically under 300 MWe - are moving from demonstration to deployment as governments, hyperscalers, and heavy industry converge on nuclear as the only scalable source of firm, zero-carbon, high-density power capable of meeting surging AI/data-center load, re-industrialization, and net-zero targets.

The report opens with an executive synthesis of the "Golden Age of Nuclear" thesis, anchoring six critical market drivers - delivery innovation, regulatory evolution, economic viability, site availability, capital access, and developer-ecosystem maturation - that pace the pathway from today's ~7 GW installed base to a 700 GW transformation scenario by 2050. It provides a rigorous technical overview of every active SMR family (PWRs, PHWRs, BWRs, HTGRs, LMFRs including lead-bismuth designs, MSRs, SCWRs and microreactors), with technology benchmarking across 15 designs and heat-temperature-to-sector capability matching.

Recent funding activity has been unprecedented. In April 2026, the UK's National Wealth Fund committed a £599 million ($805 million) loan facility to Rolls-Royce SMR, anchoring a broader £2.6bn Spending Review allocation and a £2.5bn SMR acceleration package supporting Great British Energy-Nuclear's three-unit Wylfa programme on Anglesey.

In the United States, the Trump Administration unveiled a 400 GW-by-2050 nuclear target; the DOE awarded $800 million to TVA/Holtec for Clinch River SMR-300 deployment in December 2025 and launched a $2.7 billion HALEU procurement. The NSTM-3 directive (April 2026) formally established the National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power, with reactor milestones spanning NASA Space Reactor-1 "Freedom" (2028) through the Department of War mid-power in-space reactor (2031). The EU's PINC roadmap earmarks €241 billion to 2050, Sweden unveiled a SEK 220bn new-nuclear framework, and the World Bank formally reversed its decades-long ban on nuclear financing in June 2025.

Commercial demand is hardening alongside policy. Hyperscalers are signing landmark offtake deals - Amazon/X-energy, Google/Kairos, Equinix/Oklo - with willingness-to-pay benchmarks reaching $107-130/MWh for firm clean power. The Industrial Advanced Nuclear Consortium (IANC), comprising Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Freeport-McMoRan, Nucor, Rio Tinto and Shell, was formed in September 2025 to pool demand. Centrica and X-energy announced a 12-SMR plan for North East England; Holtec/EDF UK/Tritax is co-developing SMR-300 at Cottam; and ORLEN Synthos Green Energy is advancing a BWRX-300 fleet across Poland.

Against a potential 700 GW industrial opportunity valued at $0.5-1.5 trillion, delivery-model innovation - from bespoke EPC toward shipyard and mass manufacturing (Prodigy, Blue Energy, Copenhagen Atomics, Aalo, Project Pele) - is targeting a cost descent from ~$125/MWh to $40-70/MWh, positioning SMRs as the backbone technology for 21st-century decarbonized industry.

A distinctive contribution is the Market-Access Matrix pairing four supply scenarios (Current 7 GW / Programmatic 120 GW / Breakout 347 GW / Transformation 700 GW) with four demand scenarios (Energy Cost / Energy Security / APS / NZE), generating accessible-market heatmaps for North America (up to 424 GW) and Europe (up to 277 GW). Sectoral deep-dives quantify demand across eleven industrial applications - data centers (75 GW), coal repowering (110 GW), synthetic aviation fuels (203 GW), synthetic maritime fuels (90 GW), chemicals (55 GW), iron & steel (33 GW), refining, food & beverage, district energy, upstream oil & gas, and military (12 GW).

The regulatory chapter covers NRC 10 CFR Part 53, the ADVANCE Act, UK GDA progression, product-based licensing, the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy, and maritime frameworks (IAEA ATLAS, IMO MSC 110, NEMO). Policy chapters detail the Trump Administration's 400 GW target, NSTM-3 space nuclear initiative, UK National Wealth Fund architecture, Canada's 27-point plan, and the EU PINC €241bn roadmap.

Additional chapters cover delivery-model evolution (onsite EPC 'shipyard' mass manufacturing), HALEU/TRISO supply chains, long-lead component capacity (BWXT, Doosan, HD Hyundai, IHI, SGL Carbon), listed-equity and private-capital flows, hyperscaler offtake economics, fourteen detailed case studies (Wylfa, Palisades, Natrium, Seadrift, Cascade, Norrsundet, Salmisaari, ORLEN, EAGL-1, Jimmy Cristal Union), and 61 company profiles - providing a single authoritative reference spanning strategy to subcomponent supply.

Report contents include:

Executive Summary covering the $0.5-1.5 trillion / 700 GW thesis, the "Golden Age of Nuclear" 2025-2026 inflection point, AI & data-center demand anchors, and six critical market drivers.

Full technology review of SMR families: PWRs, PHWRs, BWRs, HTGRs, LMFRs (including LBE designs EAGL-1 and SEALER), MSRs, SCWRs, and microreactors, with benchmarking tables and heat-temperature matching.

Industrial application demand model across eleven sectors: data centers (75 GW), coal repowering (110 GW), synthetic aviation fuels (203 GW), synthetic maritime fuels (90 GW), chemicals (55 GW), iron & steel (33 GW), food & beverage (43 GW), district energy (33 GW), upstream O&G (33 GW), refining (13 GW), military (12 GW).

15,000 TWh / ~2,200 GW technical-potential ceiling with three-tier industry categorization (Catalyst / High-Confidence / High-Impact).

Four Supply Four Demand market-access matrix (Current 7 GW ? Transformation 700 GW) with accessible-market heatmaps for North America (up to 424 GW) and Europe (up to 277 GW) for 2035 and 2050.

Delivery-model cost curves from onsite EPC (~$125/MWh) through standardised EPC, shipyard manufacturing, and mass manufacturing ($40-70/MWh).

Supply-chain analysis of forgings, pressure vessels, HALEU/TRISO fuel, graphite, lithium-7, and molten salt; in-house vs. outsourced strategies.

Hyperscaler & Big Tech offtake chapter: Amazon/X-energy, Google/Kairos, Equinix/Oklo, Microsoft, plus willingness-to-pay benchmarks ($107-130/MWh).

Regulatory framework: NRC 10 CFR Part 53, ADVANCE Act, UK GDA, product-based licensing, Atlantic Partnership, IAEA NHSI, MDEP, and maritime regulation (ATLAS, IMO MSC 110, NEMO).

Policy chapter: Trump 400 GW strategy, NSTM-3 space nuclear initiative, UK NWF/£2.6bn Spending Review, Canada 27-point plan, EU PINC (€241bn), Sweden SEK 220bn framework, World Bank reversal (June 2025).

Regional deep-dives across North America, Europe (UK, France, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Poland, Czech Republic, EU), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore), MENA and Latin America.

Competitive landscape: recent 2025-Q2 2026 news tracker, SMR private investment tables, listed-equity snapshot, M&A activity, IANC and Texas A&M buyer consortia.

SMR deployment scenarios: FOAK vs. NOAK, major projects tracker, capacity additions forecast to 2046.

Sectoral deep-dives including space nuclear (NASA "Freedom," Lunar Reactor-1, DoW mid-power reactor), maritime (synthetic fuels vs. direct propulsion), multi-product energy centres.

Fourteen case studies: NuScale VOYGR, Rolls-Royce Wylfa, Holtec Palisades, TerraPower Natrium, X-energy Seadrift & Cascade, Blykalla Norrsundet, Steady Energy Salmisaari, HTR-PM, Akademik Lomonosov, Darlington, FANCO EAGL-1, ORLEN, Jimmy Cristal Union.

Investment analysis: ROI projections, sovereign vehicles (UK NWF, EU PINC, Sweden SEK 220bn, France EDF), EaaS business models, policy-instrument comparison (ETS, RECs, 30% ITC, CfDs).

60+ Detailed Company Profiles Covering Technology, Funding, Pipeline, Partnerships and Contacts

Aalo Atomics

ARC Clean Technology

Blue Capsule

Blue Energy

Blykalla (Leadcold)

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Centrica

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Copenhagen Atomics

Deep Fission

Doosan Enerbility

EDF

Fermi Energia

First American Nuclear (FANCO)

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

General Atomics

HD Hyundai

Helen Oy

Hexana

Holtec International

IHI Corporation

Jimmy Energy

Kairos Power

Karnfull Next

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4e6u8g

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