CPAClub Approved to Perform CTAPP Compliance Reviews for California Attorneys

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAClub®, a leading provider of accounting, advisory, and regulatory solutions through its award-winning model, today announced that it has been approved as a certified public accounting firm authorized to perform Client Trust Account Protection Program (CTAPP) compliance reviews for California attorneys.

Recognized as the 2025 CalCPA Firm of the Year, CPAClub is one of a select group of firms authorized by the State Bar of California to perform these agreed-upon procedures engagements designed to evaluate whether attorneys are properly safeguarding client funds and maintaining compliant trust accounting records.

CTAPP represents a broader shift toward increased accountability, oversight, and proactive monitoring of client trust accounts within the legal field. Similar to the evolution of quality management and regulatory oversight within the accounting profession, the program is designed to promote stronger processes and greater consistency surrounding the handling of client funds. At the same time, it is intended to enhance public protection while reinforcing professionalism and confidence across the legal community.

Supporting Attorneys Through a New Era of Oversight

Beginning in 2025, California attorneys may be selected for a CTAPP compliance review, making it important to be prepared to engage a State Bar-approved CPA firm to perform agreed-upon procedures over their trust accounting practices. These engagements assess the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of trust account records and processes in accordance with attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct and related statutes.

CPAClub’s role in CTAPP compliance reviews is strictly independent. The firm performs the procedures established by the State Bar and reports results in accordance with program requirements. While CTAPP compliance reviews are not advisory in nature, CPAClub brings extensive experience supporting accounting firms with quality management and regulatory matters, as well as advising companies on financial reporting and technical accounting, helping clients navigate complex requirements with clarity and confidence. That background shapes the company’s approach to CTAPP compliance reviews, with an emphasis on structure, consistency, efficiency, and professionalism throughout the process.

“We’ve seen firsthand how accounting firms have had to adapt to increasing expectations around quality, oversight, and accountability,” said Brian Yujuico, Senior Vice President of CPAClub. “Law firms are now entering a similar transition with CTAPP, and our goal is to help attorneys navigate that process in a way that is organized, efficient, and minimally disruptive to their practice.”

A Structured and Efficient Approach to CTAPP Compliance Reviews

CPAClub’s CTAPP compliance review process is designed to simplify what can otherwise become a complex and time-intensive engagement. Reviews can span several months and involve multiple phases, including document gathering, testing, and coordination with both the CPA firm and the State Bar.

CPAClub is focused on delivering a more organized and efficient review experience through standardized workflows, coordinated engagement management, and technology-enabled processes designed to help attorneys navigate CTAPP reviews more effectively.

“Most firms are trying to do the right thing,” said Chris Vanover, Founder and President of CPAClub. “CTAPP reflects a broader shift toward greater trust account accountability and consistency across the legal profession.”

Attorneys and law firms can learn more about CPAClub’s CTAPP compliance review services and access additional CTAPP-related resources and insights at cpaclub.cpa/ctapp-compliance-review.

About CPAClub

CPAClub is transforming how firms and companies meet accounting, advisory, and assurance requirements by turning the traditional model upside down. Founded and led by professionals recognized among Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting and CPA Practice Advisor’s 20 Under 40 Top Influencers, CPAClub was recognized as a Top New Product by Accounting Today and the 2025 CalCPA Firm of the Year.

CPAClub offers accounting, advisory, and assurance solutions via its award-winning subscription model. In addition to supporting the accounting profession and businesses, CPAClub now performs CTAPP compliance reviews for California attorneys as an independent CPA firm under the State Bar’s Client Trust Account Protection Program.

Media Contact

Brian Yujuico

Senior Vice President

brian@cpaclub.cpa

833-428-8262



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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