Announcing the 2026 Global Water Awards Winners

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Global Water Awards, presented on Tuesday, 19 May, during the Global Water Summit.
Celebrating the industry’s best and brightest meant adding new categories for 2026: AI Project of the Year; Utility of the Year; and separating Industrial and Municipal Reuse Project of the Year into two categories rewarding innovation in each area.
The winners of the 2026 Global Water Awards are:
Water Company of the Year
Winner – Xylem
Distinction - Miahona
Desalination Company of the Year 2026
Winner – Acwa
Distinction – Shanghai Electric
Water Technology Company of the Year 2026
Winner – Haskoning
Distinction – Kurita
Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year 2026
Winner – AquiSense Inc.
Distinction – Origin Tech
Utility of the Year 2026
Winner – National Water Company, Saudi Arabia
Distinction – Sabesp, Brazil
Public Water Agency of the Year 2026
Winner – SHARAKAT, Saudi Arabia
Distinction – Orange County Water District, United States
Desalination Plant of the Year 2026
Winner – Shoaiba 3 IWP, Saudi Arabia
Distinction – Cap Blanc SWRO, Algeria
Water Project of the Year 2026
Winner – Upper Wawa bulk water project, Philippines
Distinction – Surat advanced ultrafiltration plant, India
Wastewater Project of the Year 2026
Winner – Digha and Kankarbagh integrated wastewater, India
Distinction – The NICE project, Spain
AI Project of the Year 2026
Winner – Shenzhen AI leakage control, China
Distinction – Tampa Bay early detection water quality monitoring system, United States
Municipal Reuse Project of the Year 2026
Winner – Saadiyat STP 2 upgrade, Abu Dhabi
Distinction – Hofstade water production center, Belgium
Industrial Reuse Project of the Year 2026
Winner – Jeddah industrial cities zero-discharge water reuse project, Saudi Arabia
Distinction – Total circularity at PetStar, Mexico
Industrial Project of the Year 2026
Winner – Jafurah desalination project, Saudi Arabia
Distinction – Salt Lake lithium extraction project, Tibet
Water Stewardship Programme of the Year 2026
Winner – Cemex’s freshwater-free concrete initiative, Mexico
Distinction – California Water Resilience Initiative, USA
SDG 6 Champion of the Year 2026
Winner – Indah Water Konsortium, Malaysia
Distinction – Aguas Nuevas, Chile
Water Technology Idol 2026
Winner – Soret Tech
Distinction – Ilion Water Technologies
CONTACT: Emma Little
COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence
PHONE: +44 (0) 1865 954972
EMAIL: Awards@globalwaterintel.com
WEB: https://globalwaterawards.com/