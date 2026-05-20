Announcing the 2026 Global Water Awards Winners

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Global Water Awards, presented on Tuesday, 19 May, during the Global Water Summit.

Celebrating the industry’s best and brightest meant adding new categories for 2026: AI Project of the Year; Utility of the Year; and separating Industrial and Municipal Reuse Project of the Year into two categories rewarding innovation in each area.

The winners of the 2026 Global Water Awards are:

Water Company of the Year

Winner – Xylem

Distinction - Miahona

Desalination Company of the Year 2026

Winner – Acwa

Distinction – Shanghai Electric

Water Technology Company of the Year 2026

Winner – Haskoning

Distinction – Kurita

Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year 2026

Winner – AquiSense Inc.

Distinction – Origin Tech

Utility of the Year 2026

Winner – National Water Company, Saudi Arabia

Distinction – Sabesp, Brazil

Public Water Agency of the Year 2026

Winner – SHARAKAT, Saudi Arabia

Distinction – Orange County Water District, United States

Desalination Plant of the Year 2026

Winner – Shoaiba 3 IWP, Saudi Arabia

Distinction – Cap Blanc SWRO, Algeria

Water Project of the Year 2026

Winner – Upper Wawa bulk water project, Philippines

Distinction – Surat advanced ultrafiltration plant, India

Wastewater Project of the Year 2026

Winner – Digha and Kankarbagh integrated wastewater, India

Distinction – The NICE project, Spain

AI Project of the Year 2026

Winner – Shenzhen AI leakage control, China

Distinction – Tampa Bay early detection water quality monitoring system, United States

Municipal Reuse Project of the Year 2026

Winner – Saadiyat STP 2 upgrade, Abu Dhabi

Distinction – Hofstade water production center, Belgium

Industrial Reuse Project of the Year 2026

Winner – Jeddah industrial cities zero-discharge water reuse project, Saudi Arabia

Distinction – Total circularity at PetStar, Mexico

Industrial Project of the Year 2026

Winner – Jafurah desalination project, Saudi Arabia

Distinction – Salt Lake lithium extraction project, Tibet

Water Stewardship Programme of the Year 2026

Winner – Cemex’s freshwater-free concrete initiative, Mexico

Distinction – California Water Resilience Initiative, USA

SDG 6 Champion of the Year 2026

Winner – Indah Water Konsortium, Malaysia

Distinction – Aguas Nuevas, Chile



Water Technology Idol 2026

Winner – Soret Tech

Distinction – Ilion Water Technologies

CONTACT: Emma Little

COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence

PHONE: +44 (0) 1865 954972

EMAIL: Awards@globalwaterintel.com

WEB: https://globalwaterawards.com/