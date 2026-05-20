IUX Strengthens Asia Presence with Gold Sponsorship at Traders Fair Manila 2026

EBENE, Mauritius, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

IUX officially announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the recent Traders Fair Expo held in Manila as part of its regional engagement activities in Asia.



As a Gold Sponsor, IUX participated in the expo and engaged with members of the local community, including beginner investors, market enthusiasts, and prospective institutional partners.

During the event, IUX contributed to the event’s educational agenda. IUX representative and event speaker, Kevin K, Head of Key Account Manager, delivered a presentation addressing “Why 80% of Traders Quit Within the First Year — And How We Can Change That Together.”



Reflecting on the audience engagement, Kevin noted that attendees participated in discussions relating to operational challenges such as discipline and mindset. “The speaking session included discussions focused on education and long-term trading development,” Kevin stated.



He further emphasized that the interactive environment allowed people in the community to exchange experiences and insights. "These interactions help us to gain a better understanding of the ecosystem and encourage continuous learning," Kevin added, highlighting the networking and discussion opportunities available during the expo.

The event enabled IUX to initiate strategic connections with various third-party entities, including regional media partners and technology suppliers, as part of its regional brand engagement activities in Southeast Asia.



About IUX

IUX delivers a trading environment built on performance, and reliability, designed to meet the needs of professionals*. From developing your edge to refining established strategies, our technologies, and tools are optimized to support a more efficient trading experience.



With expanding market access, secure infrastructure, and professional-grade usability, IUX supports traders to operate with clarity, and confidence.

For more Information: IUX



*CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Contact

Corporate Communications Officer

Philip Wang

IUX MARKETS LIMITED

philip@iux.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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