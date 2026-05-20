Global Wireless Power Transfer Market Report 2026-2036 with Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessments for All Significant Wireless Power Technologies

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Wireless Power Transfer Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The offers a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving WPT industry, delivering decisive insights on technology advancements, market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and investment prospects across near-field, mid-range, and far-field transmission technologies. This extensive report delves into the complete wireless charging ecosystem, ranging from established Qi-standard inductive coupling to cutting-edge innovations such as metamaterial-enhanced WPT, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS), optical wireless power transfer (OWPT), underwater WPT (UWPT), and quantum charging systems.

The global wireless power transfer (WPT) market is witnessing dynamic growth due to several converging factors. The surge in consumer electronics, the rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem are key contributors. The market is categorized by technology into near-field, mid-range, and far-field power transfer solutions. Near-field inductive coupling currently leads market share, heavily supported by Qi-standard smartphone and wearable device charging innovations. Notably, magnetic resonance coupling is a rapidly growing segment, particularly effective for electric vehicle charging solutions ranging from 3.7kW to 22kW, eliminating the need for physical connectors. Far-field technologies like RF, microwave, and laser power transmission are still in early commercialization stages but are attracting notable research for IoT sensor networks, drone power, and space solar applications.

Within application categories, consumer electronics hold the largest market share, including smartphones, smartwatches, wireless earphones, and emerging laptop charging solutions. However, the automotive segment is experiencing the fastest expansion. Leading automakers such as BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz are now offering factory-installed wireless charging options. Dynamic wireless power transfer for in-road EV charging is currently being piloted in countries like Sweden, Israel, and the United States, potentially revolutionizing EV infrastructure requirements.

The market is driven by governmental clean energy initiatives, the shift towards autonomous vehicles which require hands-free charging, industrial automation that demands battery-free sensor networks, and rising consumer expectations for seamless cable-free experiences. Nonetheless, challenges like efficiency limitations at distance, cost disparities compared to wired solutions, variability in standards across alliances, and regulatory complexities continue to persist. Navigating these barriers, alongside advancements such as metamaterial-enhanced efficiency, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, and quantum charging systems, positions the wireless power transfer market for sustainable long-term growth across industry sectors.

The report provides Technology Readiness Level (TRL) assessments for all significant wireless power technologies, enabling R&D teams and tech scouts to spot commercially viable solutions and promising research avenues. Detailed analyses of global standards like WPC Qi/Qi2, AirFuel Alliance, NFC Forum, and SAE J2954 automotive standards offer essential guidance for product development and regulatory alignment across the North American, European, and Asia Pacific markets.

Strategic planners gain from detailed market forecasts divided by technology type (inductive coupling, magnetic resonance, RF/microwave, laser), application vertical (consumer electronics, automotive/EV, industrial, medical devices, space/defense), and geographic area. The competitive landscape analysis profiles 46 pioneering companies across the wireless power transfer value chain, spanning semiconductor suppliers to system integrators and emerging space solar power enterprises.

Report Highlights

Technology Overview & Analysis

Near-field power transfer technologies: electromagnetic induction (Qi standard), magnetic field resonance coupling, electrostatic/capacitive coupling

Mid-range power transfer: high-frequency magnetic resonance (6.78 MHz AirFuel), NFC charging (13.56 MHz)

Far-field power transfer: microwave power transmission, RF energy harvesting, laser power beaming

Emerging technologies: ultrasonic power supply, thermophotovoltaics (TPV), quantum charging systems

Advanced technologies: metamaterial-enhanced WPT, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS), optical wireless power transfer (OWPT), underwater wireless power transfer (UWPT), simultaneous wireless information and power transfer (SWIPT), PT-symmetry systems

Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment

Comprehensive TRL framework and methodology

Assessment matrices for near-field (TRL 8-9), mid-range (TRL 6-8), far-field (TRL 4-7), and emerging technologies (TRL 1-4)

Technology challenges analysis: efficiency limitations, EMI mitigation, safety barriers, cost reduction pathways, standardization gaps

Standards & Regulatory Landscape

Wireless Power Consortium (WPC): Qi, Qi2, Ki standards

AirFuel Alliance: Resonance (6.78 MHz), RF standards

NFC Forum wireless charging specifications

Automotive standards: SAE J2954, ISO 19363, IEC 61980, China GB/T

Regional regulations: FCC (USA), CE Marking (Europe), TELEC/MIC (Japan), SRRC (China)

Application Market Analysis

Consumer electronics: smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops

Automotive and electric vehicles: static wireless EV charging, dynamic wireless power transfer (DWPT), in-cabin charging

Industrial applications: AGVs, autonomous mobile robots, IIoT sensors

Medical devices: implantable devices (pacemakers, neural stimulators), consumer medical devices

Infrastructure and public spaces: airports, hotels, furniture-integrated charging, smart cities

Space and defense: space solar power systems (SSPS), drone power supply, military applications

Underwater applications: AUVs, subsea docking stations, offshore platforms

Market Size & Forecast (2018-2036)

Global market overview with historical data and 10-year projections

Segmentation by technology type, application vertical, and geographic region

Market drivers: EV adoption, IoT proliferation, government initiatives, consumer demand

Market barriers: efficiency limitations, cost premiums, standardization fragmentation, regulatory concerns

Future Research Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Technology development roadmaps through 2040

Integration with 5G/6G networks and SWIPT

AI and IoT convergence for smart WPT systems

Sustainable energy applications and carbon footprint reduction

Space-based power systems: LEO constellations, orbital data centers, inter-satellite power transfer

Quantum technologies: quantum batteries, entanglement-based power transfer

Company Profiles: Comprehensive Profiles Including Company Overview, Technology Focus, Products/solutions, Recent Developments, Partnerships, and Funding Status

Aeterlink

Aetherflux

Apple Inc.

Aquila

Astrobotic

Electreon

Emrod

Energous Corporation

Go Power Platforms

GuRu Wireless

HEVO Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Induct EV

Infrgy

Magneks

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT)

NuCurrent Inc.

ORiS

Ossia Inc.

Overview Energy

Panasonic

Plugless Power (Evatran)

Powercast Corporation

PowerLight Technologies

Prime Movr LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kvm0u

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