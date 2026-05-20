Global Quantum 2.0 Market 2026-2036: Explore Multi-Billion Growth Opportunities in Quantum Computing, Communications, Sensing, Simulation, and Machine Learning

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Quantum 2.0 Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Quantum 2.0 Market 2026-2036 is the most comprehensive commercial intelligence report available on the second quantum revolution.

Commercially, 2025 proved the decisive inflection point. Full-year quantum financings approached $10 billion globally - more than five times the 2023 trough - with fifteen companies each raising over $100 million. Cumulative global investment from 2012 through early 2026 exceeded $60 billion, with government commitments representing roughly half. North America holds approximately 47% of global investment share, followed by Asia-Pacific at 29% and Europe at 15-16%. National quantum strategies - from the US National Quantum Initiative and the EU Quantum Flagship to programmes in China, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and India - reflect a strategic global race that spans both civilian commerce and national security.

At 608 pages and spanning 17 chapters, 185 data tables, and company profiles of more than 320 organisations, it constitutes an authoritative reference for investors, technology developers, corporate strategists, and government policymakers navigating the rapidly expanding quantum technology landscape.



The report opens with an exceptionally detailed Executive Summary that documents the historic investment surge of 2025 - a year in which total global quantum financings approached $10 billion, more than double any prior year. It traces cumulative investment trajectories from 2012 through early 2026 (exceeding $60 billion globally), maps the investment landscape by technology segment, company, application, and region, and provides a granular account of the most significant deals, acquisitions, and government commitments of the 2024-2025 period. Key milestones documented include IonQ's $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, PsiQuantum's $1 billion Series E led by BlackRock and Temasek, Quantinuum's $600 million raise at a $10 billion valuation, and Microsoft's unveiling of its Majorana 1 topological qubit chip. The Executive Summary also presents a high-level Quantum 2.0 Market Map, SWOT analysis, value chain overview, and consolidated market forecasts to 2036.



The main body of the report provides deep technical and commercial analysis across all six Quantum 2.0 technology domains. The quantum computing chapter covers all major qubit hardware architectures - superconducting, trapped ion, silicon spin, topological, photonic, neutral atom, and diamond-defect qubits - with technology descriptions, materials analysis, hardware roadmaps, SWOT analyses, market player profiles, and competitive benchmarking against classical, quantum-inspired, and neuromorphic computing approaches. It also addresses quantum software, cloud-based quantum computing as a service (QCaaS), error correction and fault tolerance, quantum data centres, and end-use applications across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, and financial services. A dedicated chapter on Quantum Chemistry and Artificial Intelligence examines the convergence of quantum simulation with AI-driven materials discovery and drug design.

Quantum machine learning and quantum simulation each receive standalone chapters covering their technical foundations, algorithmic approaches, phase evolution, application landscapes, and market forecasts to 2036. The quantum communications chapter is particularly extensive, addressing quantum random number generation (QRNG), quantum key distribution (QKD) across fibre, free-space, and satellite modalities, post-quantum cryptography following the NIST 2024 standardisation outcomes, quantum networks and the quantum internet, quantum teleportation, and quantum memory. Quantum sensing covers the full spectrum of sensor types including atomic clocks, magnetometers, gravimeters, gyroscopes, image sensors, quantum radar, quantum RF sensors, and quantum NEMS/MEMS, with per-sensor forecasts by volume, price band, and end-use industry. Quantum batteries - an emerging segment covering quantum-coherence-enhanced energy storage - are also comprehensively examined.



The materials chapter addresses superconductors, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, nanomaterials, and artificial diamond as enabling material platforms, with supply chain analysis and materials market forecasts. A regional analysis chapter covers North America, Europe (including the EU, UK, Germany, France, and Netherlands individually), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore), and the rest of the world. The global market analysis chapter consolidates revenue forecasts across all segments from 2018 to 2046. The report concludes with an extensive company profiles chapter and a comprehensive references section.



Throughout, the report maintains strict methodological rigour, drawing on primary interviews with manufacturers and end users, supplemented by secondary research. Its market forecasts are independently derived and segmented by technology type, end-use industry, and geography, providing a multi-dimensional view of commercial opportunity across the entire Quantum 2.0 value chain.



Report Contents include:

Executive Summary - 2025 investment surge analysis; $10 billion in quantum financings; Technology Readiness Level (TRL) assessment; market map, SWOT, value chain, and consolidated 2026-2036 forecast

Introduction to Quantum 2.0 Technologies - First and second quantum revolutions; quantum mechanics principles (superposition, entanglement, coherence, tunnelling); enabling technologies and standards development

Quantum Computing - All qubit hardware platforms (superconducting, trapped ion, silicon spin, topological, photonic, neutral atom, diamond-defect, quantum annealers); benchmarking metrics; quantum volume; algorithms; software stack; QCaaS; error correction; fault tolerance; data centres; end-use applications in pharma, chemicals, transportation, and financial services; market forecasts

Quantum Chemistry & Artificial Intelligence - Technology description; applications; SWOT; market challenges; market players; opportunity analysis; technology roadmap

Quantum Machine Learning - Classical vs quantum ML paradigms; QML phases (NISQ-era and fault-tolerant); quantum neural networks; variational quantum classifiers; quantum kernel methods; advantages; challenges; applications; market forecasts 2026-2036

Quantum Simulation - Analog vs digital simulation; platforms (neutral atom, trapped ion, superconducting, photonic); applications (molecular simulation, materials discovery, high-energy physics, condensed matter, drug discovery); market forecasts 2026-2036

Quantum Communications - QRNG (technology, entropy sources, standards, applications); QKD (fibre, free-space, satellite, MDI-QKD, DV/CV protocols); post-quantum cryptography (NIST standards, migration implications); quantum networks; quantum teleportation; quantum memory; quantum internet; global deployments by region; market forecasts

Quantum Sensors - Atomic clocks; quantum magnetometers (SQUIDs, OPMs, TMR sensors, NV centres); quantum gravimeters; quantum gyroscopes; quantum image sensors; quantum radar; quantum chemical sensors; quantum RF sensors (Rydberg-atom and NV-centre); quantum NEMS/MEMS; market forecasts by sensor type, volume, price band, and end-use industry; technology roadmap

Quantum Batteries - Technology description; types; applications; SWOT; market challenges; market players; opportunity analysis; technology roadmap

End-Use Markets & Applications - Pharmaceuticals & drug discovery; financial services (portfolio optimisation, risk assessment, algorithmic trading, fraud detection); aerospace & defence; energy & utilities; healthcare & medical; telecommunications; government & public sector

Materials for Quantum Technologies - Superconductors (types, properties, critical temperatures, supply chain, SQUIDs, SNSPDs); photonics, silicon photonics, and PICs; nanomaterials; artificial diamond; materials market forecasts

Regional Market Analysis - North America (US, Canada); Europe (EU, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore); Rest of World; government initiatives comparison

Global Market Analysis - Market map; key industry players (start-ups, tech giants, national initiatives); global market revenues 2018-2046 across all segments; consolidated Quantum 2.0 total forecast

Company Profiles: 320 companies across all Quantum 2.0 domains

1QBit

A* Quantum

AbaQus

Absolut System

Adaptive Finance Technologies

Aegiq

Agnostiq GmbH

Airbus

Alea Quantum

Alice & Bob

Aliro Quantum

Algorithmiq Oy

Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (AQT)

Anametric Inc.

Anyon Systems Inc.

Aqarios GmbH

Aquark Technologies

Archer Materials

Arclight Quantum

Arctic Instruments

Arqit Quantum Inc.

ARQUE Systems GmbH

Artificial Brain

Artilux

Atlantic Quantum

Atom Computing

Atom Quantum Labs

Atomionics

Atos Quantum

Baidu Inc.

BEIT

Beyond Blood Diagnostics

Bifrost Electronics

Bleximo

BlueFors

BlueQubit

Bohr Quantum Technology

Bosch Quantum Sensing

BosonQ Ps

C12 Quantum Electronics

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC)

CAS Cold Atom

CEW Systems Canada Inc.

Cerca Magnetics

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

Classiq Technologies

ColibriTD

Commutator Studios GmbH

Covesion

Crypta Labs Ltd.

CryptoNext Security

Crystal Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

Delft Circuits

Delta g

DeteQt

Diatope GmbH

Dirac

Diraq

Duality Quantum Photonics

EeroQ

eleQtron

Element Six

Elyah

Entropica Labs

Ephos

Equal1.labs

EuQlid

EvolutionQ

Exail Quantum Sensors

EYL

First Quantum Inc.

Fujitsu

Genesis Quantum Technology

GenMat

Good Chemistry

Google Quantum AI

Groove Quantum

g2-Zero

Haiqu

Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

High Q Technologies Inc.

Horizon Quantum Computing

HQS Quantum Simulations

HRL

Huayi Quantum

IBM

Icarus Quantum

Iceberg Quantum

Icosa Computing

ID Quantique

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4ttgp

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