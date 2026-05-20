Global Packaging Coatings Market Outlook and Strategic Forecasts 2026-2036: Innovations in Bio-based Chemistries and PFAS-free Technologies, Emerging Opportunities and Evolving Regulatory Landscapes

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Packaging Coatings Market 2026-2036: Global Market Outlook and Strategic Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive global market outlook and strategic forecast for the packaging coatings industry covering the period 2026 to 2036 - a decade expected to deliver the most significant transformation in packaging coating chemistry, technology, and commercial structure in a generation.

The report integrates extensive primary research with regulatory analysis, patent and innovation tracking, company strategic assessment, and scenario forecasting to provide a rigorous and actionable strategic framework. Coverage extends across all major coating type and chemistry categories, application technology platforms, packaging formats, end-use markets, and geographic regions, with detailed treatment of the regulatory and sustainability transition forces reshaping each segment. Three scenarios for the 2036 end-point bracket the forecast range under different assumptions about regulatory implementation stringency, bio-based cost-parity achievement, and technology adoption velocity.

The global packaging market is one of the largest and most strategically significant sectors of the global economy, encompassing primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging across food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, household and consumer goods, industrial, and e-commerce applications. Packaging plays an indispensable role in modern supply chains - protecting products during transport and storage, extending shelf life and reducing food waste, communicating brand identity and consumer information, ensuring regulatory compliance and tamper evidence, and enabling the logistical complexity that underpins contemporary consumer markets.

Food and beverage applications represent the dominant end-use segment, reflecting the fundamental role of packaging in preservation, freshness, and convenience across fresh, frozen, ambient, and processed food categories. Pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging, though smaller in volume, commands premium positioning driven by stringent regulatory compliance, barrier performance requirements, sterilisation compatibility, and specialty material specifications. E-commerce packaging has emerged as a rapidly expanding segment, reshaping packaging design priorities around right-sizing, protective performance, and direct-to-consumer presentation as online retail transforms global distribution patterns.

By material class, paper and paperboard, rigid plastics, flexible plastics, metal, and glass each occupy distinct roles across application categories, with the overall material mix undergoing fundamental transition. The drivers of change include brand-owner sustainability commitments, regulatory frameworks including the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), progressively stringent PFAS restrictions, extended producer responsibility schemes, and consumer preferences for recyclable, reusable, or compostable alternatives. Paper and fibre-based formats are gaining share at the expense of conventional plastic packaging, while mono-material recyclable polymer structures are progressively replacing multi-material laminates where paper substitution is not technically feasible.

This report is designed as a strategic resource for chemistry producers, coating formulators, packaging converters, substrate manufacturers, equipment suppliers, brand owners, retailers, institutional investors, industry associations, and regulatory and government stakeholders navigating the transformation of the global packaging coatings market through to 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Scope, Definitions and Methodology

1.2 The Role of Coatings in the Global Packaging Value Chain

1.3 Headline Market Size and Forecast, 2026-2036

1.4 Key Forces Reshaping the Market to 2036

1.5 Winners, Losers and Strategic Implications, 2026-2036

2 INTRODUCTION AND MARKET DEFINITIONS

2.1 The Global Packaging Market Context 2026-2036

2.2 What is a Packaging Coating?

2.3 Packaging Coating Taxonomy

2.4 Typical Coat Weights, gsm by Chemistry (dry weight)

2.5 Performance Criteria: OTR, WVTR, Grease/KIT, Mineral Oil (MOSH-MOAH), Heat Seal, Hot-tack

2.6 Regulatory Framework and Standards

3 MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS AND MEGATRENDS

3.1 Demand-Side Drivers

3.2 Supply-Side Drivers

3.3 Regulatory Drivers

3.4 Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Megatrends, 2026-2036

4 GLOBAL PACKAGING COATINGS MARKET BY COATING TYPE

4.1 Overview and Segmentation

4.2 Extrusion Coatings

4.3 Solvent-Based Coatings

4.4 Water-Based / Aqueous Dispersion Coatings

4.5 Radiation-Curable Coatings (UV, UV-LED, Electron Beam)

4.6 Hot-Melt Coatings (HMA, HMPSA, reactive PUR)

4.7 Specialty / 100% Solids Coatings

4.8 Primers (adhesion, ink and barrier promoters)

4.9 Decorative Colour Coatings

4.10 Clear Varnishes & Lacquers (OPV, anti-scuff, matt, gloss, anti-slip, anti-fog, anti-block)

4.11 Barrier Coatings

4.12 Functional Coatings

4.13 Edible Films and Coatings for Packaging Applications

5 MARKET BY COATING CHEMISTRY AND POLYMER BASE

5.1 Solvent-Based, Solvent-Free, Water-Based, Radiation-Cured, Hot-Melt: 2020-2036 Demand

5.2 Polyester (PET) and Copolyesters (COPES)

5.3 Acrylics and Styrene-Acrylics

5.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), EAA, EMA and Ethylene-Acrylic Copolymers

5.5 Modified Vinyl Polymers (PVAc, PVdC, PVOH, VAE)

5.6 Polyolefins: PE, PP and Functionalised PP

5.7 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD)

5.8 Ionomers

5.9 Bio-based and Compostable Polymers (PLA, PHA, PBAT, starch, protein, cellulose)

5.10 Inorganic / Mineral Coatings (silica, alumina, clay, nanocellulose composites)

5.11 Natural and Rubber-Based Latices (SBR, NR)

6 MARKET BY COATING APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY

6.1 Extrusion Coating

6.2 Aqueous Dispersion Coating (slot-die, curtain, rod, blade, air-knife, gravure)

6.3 Solution Coating

6.4 Hot-Melt Application

6.5 UV and UV-LED Curing

6.6 Electron Beam (EB) Curing

6.7 Vacuum Metallisation and Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD)

6.8 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) and Plasma-Enhanced CVD

6.9 Plasma and Atmospheric-Pressure Plasma Coating

6.10 Sol-Gel and Emerging Processes

6.11 Application Cost Structure and Line Economics

7 MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.2 Labels (pressure-sensitive, wet-glue, shrink sleeve, in-mould, linerless)

7.3 Corrugated Packaging

7.4 Folding Cartons

7.5 Liquid Cartons (gable-top, aseptic)

7.6 Foodservice and Disposables (cups, plates, trays, clamshells, cupstock)

7.7 Lidding Films (peelable, heat-seal, resealable)

7.8 Flexible Packaging (pouches, bags, flow-wraps, sachets)

7.9 Rigid Plastic Packaging (bottles, jars, tubs, tubes)

7.10 Glass Bottles and Jars

7.11 Metal Cans (beverage and food) and Closures

7.12 Moulded Pulp Packaging

7.13 Paper Cups / Cupstock / Paper Bags

8 MARKET BY END-USE APPLICATION

8.1 Food Packaging

8.2 Foodservice and Disposables

8.3 Pet Food

8.4 Beverages and Liquids (cold, hot, alcoholic, juice, dairy drinks)

8.5 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

8.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care

8.7 Tobacco

8.8 Other Consumer and Industrial Goods (e-commerce, industrial shipping, construction, agri)

9 GEOGRAPHICAL MARKETS

9.1 Global Regional Overview, 2020-2036

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South & Central America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 VALUE CHAIN AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Packaging Coatings Value Chain Overview

10.2 Raw-Material Supply Chain and Risk Assessment

10.3 Specialty Chemicals and Additives Suppliers

10.4 Coating Formulators and Dispersion Producers

10.5 Substrate Manufacturers (paper, film, board)

10.6 Packaging Converters

10.7 Brand Owners and Retailers as Demand Drivers

10.8 Market Share Analysis - Global and Regional

10.9 M&A, Partnerships and Capex Activity, 2023-2026

11 TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK AND INNOVATION PIPELINE

11.1 Advanced Aqueous Polymeric Solutions (PVOH, EVOH, green PVOH)

11.2 Bio-Based and Renewable-Carbon Coatings

11.3 Nanocellulose and MFC Composite Coatings

11.4 Protein and Seaweed-Based Coatings

11.5 Inorganic Nanocoatings (AlOx, SiOx, nanoclay, DLC)

11.6 Smart, Active and Intelligent Coating Systems

11.7 Digitalisation, AI and Process Optimisation in Coating Lines

11.8 PFAS-Free Grease-Resistance Technology Landscape

11.9 Patents and R&D Hotspots

12 STRATEGIC OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES 2026-2036

12.1 The 2036 Market - Three Scenarios

12.2 Strategic Implications by Stakeholder Type

12.3 Critical Transition Points, 2026-2036

12.4 Investment Priorities and Capex Allocation, 2026-2030

13 COMPANY PROFILES (134 COMPANY PROFILES)

Actega (ALTANA AG)

Ahlstrom

Aicello Corporation

Akorn Technology

Alkelux

Altana AG

Alterpacks

Amcor plc

Anomera

ANPOLY

Apeel Sciences

Aquapak Polymers Ltd.

Aquaspersions Ltd.

AR Metallizing

Archipelago Technology Group

Archroma

Arkema S.A.

Axalta

Axens SA

B'ZEOS

BASF SE

Be Green Packaging

Berry Global Inc.

Billerud AB

BioLogiQ

BioSmart Nano

BIOVOX

Bloom Biorenewables

Bobst Group SA

Borregaard ASA

Braskem S.A.

Brightplus Oy

Buckman Laboratories

Canapack

Cargill Incorporated

Cellugy

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Chinova Bioworks

Cirkla

CJ Biomaterials

Clariant AG

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cortec Corporation

Cosmo Specialty Chemicals

Coveris Holdings

Covestro AG

CuanTec

Danimer Scientific

Daurema

Delfortgroup AG

DIC Corporation

Dow Inc.

DS Smith plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Earthodic Pty Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

FEDRIGONI S.p.A.

FlexSea

Floreon-Transforming Packaging Ltd.

Follmann GmbH & Co. KG

Foodberry

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Genpak

Greif Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Holmen Iggesund

Huhtamaki Oyj

Impermea Materials

International Paper Company

IonKraft

J&J Green Paper

Kagzi Bottles Private Limited

Kao Corporation

Kelpi Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/967zx1

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