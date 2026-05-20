Global Packaging Coatings Market Outlook and Strategic Forecasts 2026-2036: Innovations in Bio-based Chemistries and PFAS-free Technologies, Emerging Opportunities and Evolving Regulatory Landscapes

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Packaging Coatings Market 2026-2036: Global Market Outlook and Strategic Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive global market outlook and strategic forecast for the packaging coatings industry covering the period 2026 to 2036 - a decade expected to deliver the most significant transformation in packaging coating chemistry, technology, and commercial structure in a generation.
The report integrates extensive primary research with regulatory analysis, patent and innovation tracking, company strategic assessment, and scenario forecasting to provide a rigorous and actionable strategic framework. Coverage extends across all major coating type and chemistry categories, application technology platforms, packaging formats, end-use markets, and geographic regions, with detailed treatment of the regulatory and sustainability transition forces reshaping each segment. Three scenarios for the 2036 end-point bracket the forecast range under different assumptions about regulatory implementation stringency, bio-based cost-parity achievement, and technology adoption velocity.
The global packaging market is one of the largest and most strategically significant sectors of the global economy, encompassing primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging across food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, household and consumer goods, industrial, and e-commerce applications. Packaging plays an indispensable role in modern supply chains - protecting products during transport and storage, extending shelf life and reducing food waste, communicating brand identity and consumer information, ensuring regulatory compliance and tamper evidence, and enabling the logistical complexity that underpins contemporary consumer markets.
Food and beverage applications represent the dominant end-use segment, reflecting the fundamental role of packaging in preservation, freshness, and convenience across fresh, frozen, ambient, and processed food categories. Pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging, though smaller in volume, commands premium positioning driven by stringent regulatory compliance, barrier performance requirements, sterilisation compatibility, and specialty material specifications. E-commerce packaging has emerged as a rapidly expanding segment, reshaping packaging design priorities around right-sizing, protective performance, and direct-to-consumer presentation as online retail transforms global distribution patterns.
By material class, paper and paperboard, rigid plastics, flexible plastics, metal, and glass each occupy distinct roles across application categories, with the overall material mix undergoing fundamental transition. The drivers of change include brand-owner sustainability commitments, regulatory frameworks including the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), progressively stringent PFAS restrictions, extended producer responsibility schemes, and consumer preferences for recyclable, reusable, or compostable alternatives. Paper and fibre-based formats are gaining share at the expense of conventional plastic packaging, while mono-material recyclable polymer structures are progressively replacing multi-material laminates where paper substitution is not technically feasible.
This report is designed as a strategic resource for chemistry producers, coating formulators, packaging converters, substrate manufacturers, equipment suppliers, brand owners, retailers, institutional investors, industry associations, and regulatory and government stakeholders navigating the transformation of the global packaging coatings market through to 2036.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Scope, Definitions and Methodology
1.2 The Role of Coatings in the Global Packaging Value Chain
1.3 Headline Market Size and Forecast, 2026-2036
1.4 Key Forces Reshaping the Market to 2036
1.5 Winners, Losers and Strategic Implications, 2026-2036
2 INTRODUCTION AND MARKET DEFINITIONS
2.1 The Global Packaging Market Context 2026-2036
2.2 What is a Packaging Coating?
2.3 Packaging Coating Taxonomy
2.4 Typical Coat Weights, gsm by Chemistry (dry weight)
2.5 Performance Criteria: OTR, WVTR, Grease/KIT, Mineral Oil (MOSH-MOAH), Heat Seal, Hot-tack
2.6 Regulatory Framework and Standards
3 MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS AND MEGATRENDS
3.1 Demand-Side Drivers
3.2 Supply-Side Drivers
3.3 Regulatory Drivers
3.4 Restraints and Challenges
3.5 Megatrends, 2026-2036
4 GLOBAL PACKAGING COATINGS MARKET BY COATING TYPE
4.1 Overview and Segmentation
4.2 Extrusion Coatings
4.3 Solvent-Based Coatings
4.4 Water-Based / Aqueous Dispersion Coatings
4.5 Radiation-Curable Coatings (UV, UV-LED, Electron Beam)
4.6 Hot-Melt Coatings (HMA, HMPSA, reactive PUR)
4.7 Specialty / 100% Solids Coatings
4.8 Primers (adhesion, ink and barrier promoters)
4.9 Decorative Colour Coatings
4.10 Clear Varnishes & Lacquers (OPV, anti-scuff, matt, gloss, anti-slip, anti-fog, anti-block)
4.11 Barrier Coatings
4.12 Functional Coatings
4.13 Edible Films and Coatings for Packaging Applications
5 MARKET BY COATING CHEMISTRY AND POLYMER BASE
5.1 Solvent-Based, Solvent-Free, Water-Based, Radiation-Cured, Hot-Melt: 2020-2036 Demand
5.2 Polyester (PET) and Copolyesters (COPES)
5.3 Acrylics and Styrene-Acrylics
5.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), EAA, EMA and Ethylene-Acrylic Copolymers
5.5 Modified Vinyl Polymers (PVAc, PVdC, PVOH, VAE)
5.6 Polyolefins: PE, PP and Functionalised PP
5.7 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD)
5.8 Ionomers
5.9 Bio-based and Compostable Polymers (PLA, PHA, PBAT, starch, protein, cellulose)
5.10 Inorganic / Mineral Coatings (silica, alumina, clay, nanocellulose composites)
5.11 Natural and Rubber-Based Latices (SBR, NR)
6 MARKET BY COATING APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY
6.1 Extrusion Coating
6.2 Aqueous Dispersion Coating (slot-die, curtain, rod, blade, air-knife, gravure)
6.3 Solution Coating
6.4 Hot-Melt Application
6.5 UV and UV-LED Curing
6.6 Electron Beam (EB) Curing
6.7 Vacuum Metallisation and Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD)
6.8 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) and Plasma-Enhanced CVD
6.9 Plasma and Atmospheric-Pressure Plasma Coating
6.10 Sol-Gel and Emerging Processes
6.11 Application Cost Structure and Line Economics
7 MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE
7.1 Overview
7.2 Labels (pressure-sensitive, wet-glue, shrink sleeve, in-mould, linerless)
7.3 Corrugated Packaging
7.4 Folding Cartons
7.5 Liquid Cartons (gable-top, aseptic)
7.6 Foodservice and Disposables (cups, plates, trays, clamshells, cupstock)
7.7 Lidding Films (peelable, heat-seal, resealable)
7.8 Flexible Packaging (pouches, bags, flow-wraps, sachets)
7.9 Rigid Plastic Packaging (bottles, jars, tubs, tubes)
7.10 Glass Bottles and Jars
7.11 Metal Cans (beverage and food) and Closures
7.12 Moulded Pulp Packaging
7.13 Paper Cups / Cupstock / Paper Bags
8 MARKET BY END-USE APPLICATION
8.1 Food Packaging
8.2 Foodservice and Disposables
8.3 Pet Food
8.4 Beverages and Liquids (cold, hot, alcoholic, juice, dairy drinks)
8.5 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
8.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care
8.7 Tobacco
8.8 Other Consumer and Industrial Goods (e-commerce, industrial shipping, construction, agri)
9 GEOGRAPHICAL MARKETS
9.1 Global Regional Overview, 2020-2036
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South & Central America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 VALUE CHAIN AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Packaging Coatings Value Chain Overview
10.2 Raw-Material Supply Chain and Risk Assessment
10.3 Specialty Chemicals and Additives Suppliers
10.4 Coating Formulators and Dispersion Producers
10.5 Substrate Manufacturers (paper, film, board)
10.6 Packaging Converters
10.7 Brand Owners and Retailers as Demand Drivers
10.8 Market Share Analysis - Global and Regional
10.9 M&A, Partnerships and Capex Activity, 2023-2026
11 TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK AND INNOVATION PIPELINE
11.1 Advanced Aqueous Polymeric Solutions (PVOH, EVOH, green PVOH)
11.2 Bio-Based and Renewable-Carbon Coatings
11.3 Nanocellulose and MFC Composite Coatings
11.4 Protein and Seaweed-Based Coatings
11.5 Inorganic Nanocoatings (AlOx, SiOx, nanoclay, DLC)
11.6 Smart, Active and Intelligent Coating Systems
11.7 Digitalisation, AI and Process Optimisation in Coating Lines
11.8 PFAS-Free Grease-Resistance Technology Landscape
11.9 Patents and R&D Hotspots
12 STRATEGIC OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES 2026-2036
12.1 The 2036 Market - Three Scenarios
12.2 Strategic Implications by Stakeholder Type
12.3 Critical Transition Points, 2026-2036
12.4 Investment Priorities and Capex Allocation, 2026-2030
13 COMPANY PROFILES (134 COMPANY PROFILES)
- Actega (ALTANA AG)
- Ahlstrom
- Aicello Corporation
- Akorn Technology
- Alkelux
- Altana AG
- Alterpacks
- Amcor plc
- Anomera
- ANPOLY
- Apeel Sciences
- Aquapak Polymers Ltd.
- Aquaspersions Ltd.
- AR Metallizing
- Archipelago Technology Group
- Archroma
- Arkema S.A.
- Axalta
- Axens SA
- B'ZEOS
- BASF SE
- Be Green Packaging
- Berry Global Inc.
- Billerud AB
- BioLogiQ
- BioSmart Nano
- BIOVOX
- Bloom Biorenewables
- Bobst Group SA
- Borregaard ASA
- Braskem S.A.
- Brightplus Oy
- Buckman Laboratories
- Canapack
- Cargill Incorporated
- Cellugy
- Chang Chun Petrochemical
- Chinova Bioworks
- Cirkla
- CJ Biomaterials
- Clariant AG
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cortec Corporation
- Cosmo Specialty Chemicals
- Coveris Holdings
- Covestro AG
- CuanTec
- Danimer Scientific
- Daurema
- Delfortgroup AG
- DIC Corporation
- Dow Inc.
- DS Smith plc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Earthodic Pty Ltd.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- EcoSynthetix Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- FEDRIGONI S.p.A.
- FlexSea
- Floreon-Transforming Packaging Ltd.
- Follmann GmbH & Co. KG
- Foodberry
- Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Genpak
- Greif Inc.
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Holmen Iggesund
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Impermea Materials
- International Paper Company
- IonKraft
- J&J Green Paper
- Kagzi Bottles Private Limited
- Kao Corporation
- Kelpi Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/967zx1
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