Global Advanced Battery and Energy Storage Market Report 2026-2036: Profiles of 449 Companies, New Battery Policy Landscape, Geopolitics, National Security, and Defence Demand

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Advanced Battery and Energy Storage Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Battery and Energy Storage Market 2026-2036 provides an authoritative analysis of the global advanced battery and energy storage market from 2026 to 2036, delivered across more than 2,000 pages of technical, commercial, and strategic content. The report covers the complete spectrum of lithium-ion and beyond-lithium battery technologies, spanning electric vehicle applications, stationary energy storage, off-highway machinery electrification, commercial and industrial power systems, and emerging defence and specialty applications.

The report tracks the rapidly evolving competitive and policy landscape including the October 2025 China export restrictions on advanced batteries, the US One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the EU Critical Raw Materials Act, the UK Cap and Floor Scheme for long-duration energy storage, and the accelerating industrial response driving domestic cell, cathode, anode, and precursor manufacturing capacity across the United States, Europe, Korea, and Japan. Detailed market forecasts are provided across all major application segments and geographic regions.

The global advanced batteries and energy storage market has entered a new structural phase defined by industrial policy, geopolitical realignment, and the technological consolidation of lithium-ion as the dominant chemistry across both mobility and stationary applications. LFP has emerged as the cost leader anchoring mass-market EV and battery energy storage system deployments, while high-nickel NMC and NCA formulations retain the performance leadership position for premium, long-range, and high-specific-energy applications. Silicon-carbon composite anodes have transitioned from laboratory research to mass commercial deployment, first in premium consumer electronics and increasingly in automotive applications, establishing themselves as the dominant near-term pathway for energy-density improvement ahead of the longer-term solid-state transition.

Three developments in late 2025 and early 2026 have materially reshaped competitive dynamics. First, China announced export restrictions in October 2025 targeting batteries with energy densities above 300 Wh/kg, directly affecting Western supply of high-energy-density cells and accelerating the commercial case for domestic production across the United States, Europe, Korea, and Japan.

Second, defence and military drone battery demand has emerged as a material new segment, driven by the operational effectiveness of battery-powered drones demonstrated in the Ukraine conflict and the Pentagon's accelerated procurement response, with national-security venture capital including IQT (the CIA-founded investment firm) flowing into high-energy-density cell developers. Third, the solid-state battery commercialisation landscape is undergoing significant differentiation: Factorial Energy has secured development agreements with Mercedes-Benz (a 745-mile EQS demonstration in late 2025), Stellantis, Hyundai, Kia, and Karma Automotive, while other Western players face commercial headwinds as automotive OEMs recalibrate their EV investment timelines.

The industrial-policy landscape is reshaping supply chains fundamentally. The US One Big Beautiful Bill Act preserves the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit while tightening foreign-entity-of-concern restrictions affecting Chinese-supplied materials and equipment. The EU Critical Raw Materials Act establishes ambitious targets for domestic mining, processing, and recycled content by 2030, supported by the Green Deal Industrial Plan and Innovation Fund. The UK Cap and Floor Scheme provides revenue certainty for long-duration energy storage developers. These frameworks collectively create structural advantages for non-Chinese cell manufacturers and materials producers while simultaneously raising the competitive bar for the Western battery industry to achieve cost and operational parity with incumbent Asian producers.

Battery energy storage systems have emerged as arguably the fastest-growing clean-energy technology globally, with demand driven by accelerating renewable energy penetration, rising data-centre power requirements linked to AI compute growth, and the continuing build-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Beyond lithium-ion, emerging chemistries including sodium-ion, redox flow (vanadium and non-vanadium), iron-air, and CO?-based systems are establishing application-specific positions in the broader energy storage landscape, particularly in stationary, long-duration, and specialty applications where lithium-ion's structural cost and duration characteristics become less favourable. The overall market is transitioning from a phase of rapid capacity build-out toward a phase of operational excellence, cost optimisation, and technology differentiation as competition intensifies across all segments.

Report contents include:

Executive Summary - The Li-ion Battery Market in 2025; the new battery policy landscape, geopolitics, national security, and defence demand; Global Market Forecasts to 2036

Li-ion Batteries - market drivers, megatrends, advanced materials, battery chemistries, types, anode materials, silicon-carbon composite anodes, electrolytes, cathodes, binders and conductive additives, separators, high-performance Li-ion systems approaching 350 Wh/kg, PFAS-free battery additives and regulatory transitions, platinum group metals, Li-ion recycling, global revenues, EV battery cell and pack materials outlook

Lithium-Metal Batteries - technology description, solid-state batteries and lithium metal anodes, energy density, anode-less cells, hybrid batteries, applications, SWOT analysis, product developers

Lithium-Sulfur Batteries - operating principle, costs, material composition, lithium intensity, value chain, markets, SWOT analysis, global revenues, product developers

Lithium Titanate (LTO) and Niobate Batteries - technology description, global revenues, future outlook, product developers

Sodium-Ion (Na-Ion) Batteries - technology description, comparative analysis with other battery types, cost comparison with Li-ion, materials in sodium-ion cells, SWOT analysis, global revenues, market growth drivers, technology roadmap, future outlook, product developers

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries - technology description, applications, SWOT analysis

Aluminium-Ion Batteries - technology description, SWOT analysis, commercialization, global revenues, product developers

Solid-State Batteries - introduction, technology description, features and advantages, technical specifications, types, technology readiness and manufacturing status, automotive OEM strategies and deployment timelines, microbatteries, bulk type solid-state batteries, SWOT analysis, limitations, global revenues, commercialization timeline, product developers

Structural Battery Composites - introduction, materials and architecture, applications, technical challenges, supply chain, market forecasts, safety considerations, environmental profile

Flexible Batteries - technology description, technical specifications, flexible electronics, flexible materials, flexible and wearable metal-sulfur batteries, flexible and wearable metal-air batteries, flexible Li-ion batteries, flexible Li/S batteries, flexible Li-MnO? batteries, flexible zinc-based batteries, fiber-shaped batteries, energy harvesting combined with wearable energy storage, SWOT analysis, global revenues, companies

Transparent Batteries - technology description, components, SWOT analysis, market outlook

Degradable Batteries - technology description, components, SWOT analysis, market outlook, product developers

Printed Batteries - technical specifications, components, design, key features, printable current collectors and electrodes, materials, applications, printing techniques, Li-ion printed batteries, zinc-based printed batteries, 3D printed batteries, SWOT analysis, global revenues, product developers

Redox Flow Batteries - technology description, market overview, technology benchmarking, chemistry selection matrix by application, component technologies and cost reduction pathways, component innovation, types (VRFB, Zn-Br, PSB, Fe-Cr, All-Iron, Zn-Fe, H-Br, H-Mn, organic, CO?-based, emerging and hybrid flow batteries), markets for RFBs, global revenues, key trends, regional market analysis, long-duration energy storage positioning, levelised cost of storage vs Li-ion LFP by duration, policy frameworks, market forecast to 2036 by chemistry and region

Zn-Based Batteries - technology description, market outlook, product developers

Batteries in Off-highway Machines - introduction to electric off-highway machines, electric construction, agriculture, and mining machines, battery requirements, turnkey battery technologies, battery suppliers and case studies, future battery technologies, global market forecast, outlook

Battery Storage for Data Centres, Commercial & Industrial Applications - C&I BESS applications and market overview, technology landscape, US LFP manufacturing transition (45X, FEOC, tariff dynamics), Li-ion C&I BESS cost structure, key players, market outlook

AI Battery Technology - overview, applications

Cell and Battery Design - cell design, cell performance, battery packs, advanced battery pack sensors and remote monitoring, wireless BMS

Company Profiles: 449 Detailed Profiles Across the Complete Battery Value Chain

24M Technologies

2D Fab AB

3DOM

6K Energy

Abound Energy

AC Biode

Accu't

ACCURE Battery Intelligence

Achelous Pure Metal Company

Addionics

Advanced Solid-state Electrolyte Technology (ASET)

Advano

AEGIS Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Agora Energy Technologies

Aionics

AirMembrane Corporation

Allegro Energy

Allye Energy

AlphaESS

Alsym Energy

Altairnano/Yinlong

Altech Batteries

Altris

Aluma Power

Ambri

AMO Greentech

Ampcera

Amprius

AMTE Power

Anaphite

Anhui Anwa New Energy

Anthro Energy

APB Corporation

Appear

Argylium

Ascend Elements

AZUL Energy

BASF (Sodium-Ion)

Basquevolt

Battri

BeePlanet Factory

BESSt

Biwatt Power

Blackstone Resources

Blue Current

Blue Solutions

BrightVolt

BTRY AG

BYD Energy Storage

Calibrant Energy

CATL

CellCube

Chongqing Tailan New Energy

CIC EnergiGUNE

CMBlu Energy

Connected Energy

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd

Coreshell Technologies

Cornish Lithium

Cuberg

Cylib

Cymbet

DFD Energy

Donut Lab

Dowa Eco-System

Duesenfeld

Dynanonic

Eaton Corporation

EBS Square

EcoBat

Econili Battery

ECOPRO BM

ElecJet

Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Elemental Holding

Elestor

Elite Battery Systems

Emulsion Flow Technologies

ENEOS

Energizer Holdings

Energy Source

Enerpize

Enerpoly

Enim

Enovix

EnPower Greentech

Ensurge Micropower

Eramet

ESS Tech

EticaAG

EVE Energy

Exawatt

Factorial Energy

Faradion

Farasis Energy

FDK Corporation

Fluence

Forge Nano

Form Energy

Forsee Power

Fortum Battery Recycling

Foxess

Freudenberg

FREYR Battery

Front Edge Technology

FuelCell Energy

Ganfeng Lithium

GEM Co.

GivEnergy

GLC Recycle

Glencore

Gotion

GQenergy

Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG)

Graphite One

Green Energy Storage

Green Graphite Technologies

Green Li-ion

Green Mineral

Grepow

Growatt

GRST

Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech

H2 Inc.

Hansol Chemical

Hanwha

Heiwitt

Highstar

HiNa Battery Technologies

Hithium

Honeycomb Battery Company

Huayou Cobalt

HydroVolt

Hyundai

IBC Solar

Idemitsu Kosan

Ilika

Imerys

Immersa

Indi Energy

Infinity Power

Inmetco

Innolith

Ion Storage Systems

Ionblox

Ionomr Innovations

ITEN

J-Cycle

Jinghe Energy

JinkoSolar

JX Nippon Metal Mining

Kemiwatt

Korea Zinc

KoreaGraph

Korid Energy/AVESS

Koura

Kusumoto Chemicals

Kyoei Seiko

Largo

Le System

Lepu Sodium Power

LG Chem

LG Energy Solutions

LI Industries

Li-Cycle

Li-Fun Technology

Li-Metal Corp

Li-S Energy

LiBest

Libode New Material

Librec

LiCAP Technologies

Lightyear Engine

LiNa Energy

LIND

Lionrock Batteries

LionVolt

Lithium Werks

Livium Australia

Livoltek

Lohum

LOTTE Energy Materials Corporation

Lucky Sodium Storage

Luxera Energy

Lyten

Materia AI

Mecaware

Meine Electric

Merck

Metastable Materials

Micromet

Microvast

Mitra Future Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Materials

Molyon

Monolith AI

Moonwatt

Morrow Batteries

Murata Manufacturing

Nacelle

Nacoe Energy

Nano One Materials

NanoGraf

Nanom

Nanomakers

NanoPow

Nanoramic Laboratories

Nanoresearch

Nanotech Energy

Narada Power

Nascent Materials

Natrium Energy

Natron Energy

Nawa Technologies

NBD

NDB

NEC Corporation

NEI Corporation

NEU Battery Materials

Nexeon

NGK Insulators

NIO

Nippon Chemicon

Nippon Electric Glass

Noco-noco

Noon Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq67cw

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