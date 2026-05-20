Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size to Hit USD 19.44 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pipeline Integrity Management Market size was valued at USD 11.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.64%.

Pipeline integrity management market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing energy demand globally, aging infrastructure for oil and gas pipelines, and increased focus on safety and environmental protection. Increased demand for stringent regulations to prevent any breakage or leakage from pipelines as well as avoid environmental contamination is yet another reason behind the growth of pipeline integrity management.





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The U.S. Pipeline Integrity Management Market was valued at USD 3.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.43 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. Pipeline Integrity Management Market holds the biggest market share in the world because of the huge network of pipelines for oil & gas, strict government regulations, and involvement of leading companies such as Baker Hughes, Emerson Electric, ROSEN Group, and DNV.

Rising Demand for Pipeline Safety and Environmental Protection Incidents to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The key driver that has been driving the Pipeline Integrity Management Market is the growing emphasis on safe and environment-friendly transport of oil and gas via pipelines across the globe. As it becomes increasingly important to prevent any kind of failure and spillage while ensuring continuous supply of the energy resources through pipelines, there arises an absolute necessity of increased investment in integrity management systems. The complexity of the pipeline system calls for constant monitoring and maintenance of the pipeline.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

The Inspection Services segment led the pipeline integrity management market holding a share of 39.46% in 2025 as it consists of In-Line Inspection (ILI) Surveys, Ultrasonic Testing, Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Inspection, Corrosion Monitoring, and integrity assessment to check the status of pipelines. The Repair & Refurbishment Services segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to the necessity to enhance the lifespan of the aging infrastructure.

By Technology

In 2025, the Intelligent Pigging (ILI) segment dominated the market with a share of 34.78% as it is utilized for conducting internal inspection and identifying defects in pipelines. The AI-Based Predictive Analytics segment will witness the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to quick digitalization in the oil & gas industry.

By Pipeline Type

The Natural Gas Pipelines segment occupied the leading share of around 46.25% in 2025 due to the fast growth of natural gas network construction globally. Natural Gas Pipelines segment is also projected to post the highest CAGR due to the increase in the volume of liquefied natural gas trade globally.

By Location

The Onshore Pipelines segment was the leading segment holding a share of about 62.31% owing to the widespread use of onshore oil and gas pipelines for crude oil, natural gas, and refined products transportation globally. During 2026-2035, the fastest CAGR will be demonstrated by the Subsea Pipelines segment due to growing offshore exploration and deepwater production.

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Regional Insights:

North America was found to be the leading market for the pipeline integrity management market with a revenue share of 42.17% in 2025 due to its strong midstream oil & gas infrastructure, compliance with regulations, and implementation of high-tech inspection technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 6.74% during the forecast period 2026-2035 because of the fast development of energy infrastructure, rise in oil and gas transportation across borders, and investments in pipelines safety and modernization.

Key Players:

Baker Hughes

ROSEN Group

DNV

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Emerson Electric

T.D. Williamson

NDT Global

Applus+

Intertek Group

Schneider Electric

TechnipFMC

Schlumberger (SLB)

Aker Solutions

Oceaneering International

MISTRAS Group

TÜV Rheinland

Fluor Corporation

Wood PLC

Penspen Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Baker Hughes added to its pipeline integrity and inspection capabilities through the advanced use of AI-enabled asset performance management services and sensing technology on its Cordant™ digital platform.

2025: ROSEN Group further developed its global pipeline inspection services through the advancement of next generation intelligent pigging technology with advanced high-resolution crack detection and corrosion mapping.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Risk Management & Regulatory Compliance Metrics – helps you understand pipeline failure incident rates, regulatory adherence across PHMSA and international safety standards, integrity assessment frequency, and reduction in leakage and spill incidents through advanced monitoring systems.

– helps you understand pipeline failure incident rates, regulatory adherence across PHMSA and international safety standards, integrity assessment frequency, and reduction in leakage and spill incidents through advanced monitoring systems. Pipeline Monitoring & Predictive Analytics Metrics – helps you evaluate adoption of AI-based predictive integrity analytics, IoT-enabled sensor networks, digital twin technologies, GIS-based asset mapping, and continuous monitoring of high-risk pipeline segments.

– helps you evaluate adoption of AI-based predictive integrity analytics, IoT-enabled sensor networks, digital twin technologies, GIS-based asset mapping, and continuous monitoring of high-risk pipeline segments. Inspection Technology & Infrastructure Innovation Metrics – helps you analyze advancements in robotic inspection tools, subsea pipeline monitoring technologies, real-time integrity diagnostics, and automated inspection systems for hard-to-access pipeline infrastructure.

– helps you analyze advancements in robotic inspection tools, subsea pipeline monitoring technologies, real-time integrity diagnostics, and automated inspection systems for hard-to-access pipeline infrastructure. Financial Performance & Maintenance Investment Metrics – helps you assess spending trends across inspection, monitoring, repair, and risk assessment services, along with digitalization investments and maintenance expenditure per kilometer of pipeline infrastructure.

– helps you assess spending trends across inspection, monitoring, repair, and risk assessment services, along with digitalization investments and maintenance expenditure per kilometer of pipeline infrastructure. Environmental Protection & Emissions Control Metrics – helps you identify methane emission reduction performance, environmental spill prevention efficiency, integration of emissions monitoring systems, and carbon intensity reduction through predictive maintenance practices.

– helps you identify methane emission reduction performance, environmental spill prevention efficiency, integration of emissions monitoring systems, and carbon intensity reduction through predictive maintenance practices. Energy Transition & Strategic Infrastructure Metrics – helps you uncover opportunities in hydrogen-ready pipelines, CCS infrastructure certification projects, and cross-border collaborations supporting modernization and sustainability of global pipeline networks.

Read Other Related Reports:

Asset Integrity Management Market

Pipeline Monitoring System Market

Pipeline Safety Market

Pipeline Pigging Services Market

Pipeline & Process Services Market

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