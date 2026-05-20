Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Files Q1 Report and Advises Upon Further Material Issues

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) (“The Company” or “Premier”) confirms that it filed its Q1 Report for the period ended March 31, 2026 on May 19, 2026.

We advised shareholders that we will be filing very material updates extremely shortly. We had expected to be in a position to include these transactions in our Q1 Report. Due to contractual delays and obtaining signatures on numerous interlinked Agreements this was not possible. These transactions as concluded will be filed on OTCIQ immediately. They will be accounted for in our Q2 Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2026.

Given the materiality of these transactions, we continue to advise our shareholders to exercise extreme caution in their dealings in our Common Stock until such time as all of these transactions have been filed. Thereby placing our shareholders in a position to make appropriate investment and/or trading decisions.

The value of these transactions is in excess of $110 million and is therefore highly material.

We now are confident that will conclude in and during the remainder of April 2026.

This will result in our filing of a “Management Update” in which we will set out in great detail our rationale for all of these transactions and as will be detailed in these Regulatory Filings (complete with Exhibits); as well as the material implications of all of these transactions. This will include all and other items in which we referred to in our prior Press Releases.

On an unrelated matter, we have amicably parted with our Investor Relations Company dealing with our website, Social Media, Constant Contact, SEO, etc. This matter is expected to be resolved with a new appointment, we hope, by late next week. Despite our best efforts, your Management finally realized that our vision and communication with our shareholders was not aligned with that of our previous Investor Relations Company. After extensive consultation, we came to a decision to employ a cutting edge firm that recognized and embraced the use of AI and other technologies.

This decision is to enable us to have the ability to directly communicate with our shareholders immediately. At this time, we are in discussions with a short list of firms that we are confident will meet our expected shareholder communication requirements.

Your Management considers this delay and disruption to our Investor Relations to be completely unacceptable and wholly unprofessional. We sincerely apologize to our shareholders that this situation arose and was not addressed immediately. We have placed the resolution of this issue as an extremely high priority.

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through “Silverpeak”, “Stonewall Flat” and “Hombre” encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through “Gallinas Mountains”. In addition, we hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We now hold 49.99% the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in the ownership of Gold and Silver Exploration Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Telephone: (702) 992- 0494

E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us

Temporary Investor Relations Contact (Being replaced by an Investor Relations Firm):

E Mail: ir@premiergroupinc.us

Website: www.premiergroupinc.us (Final construction underway)

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/PremierGroupInc

https://x.com/PdivPremier

https://www.instagram.com/premier_investment_pdiv/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/premier-development-investment-inc