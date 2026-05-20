CCU-Derived Carbon Materials Global Markets Report 2026: 50 Company Profiles, Investment, M&A, and Patent Landscape 2020-2026, Forecast to 2036 by Material, Route, and Region

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for CCU-Derived Carbon Materials 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for CCU-Derived Carbon Materials 2026-2036 is a comprehensive market analysis of solid carbon materials produced from captured CO2 and adjacent gaseous carbon feedstocks.

Drawing on project-level capacity tracking, policy stack analysis, offtake intelligence, and 50 company profiles, the report sizes the global market across six material categories and seven production routes through 2036 under base, bull, and bear scenarios. It is the definitive resource for technology developers, project sponsors, corporate offtakers, investors, and policymakers seeking to understand the commercial trajectory of one of the most distinctive intersections of industrial decarbonisation, advanced materials, and durable carbon removal.

The report quantifies the triple-revenue commercial thesis that distinguishes CCU-derived materials from other carbon material categories: simultaneous monetisation of material, co-product, and carbon credit revenue streams. It examines how this convergence reshapes project economics across production routes, why pioneer commercial projects depend on policy stack revenue for bankability, and how the sector's commercial trajectory through 2036 depends on the durability of US, EU, UK, Canadian, and emerging Asia-Pacific policy frameworks. The report includes route-specific techno-economic analysis, project pipeline tracking with capacity buildout to 2036, and offtake intelligence covering Frontier coalition members, Stripe Climate, Microsoft, Google, and downstream battery, tyre, and construction OEM commitments.

The global market for CCU-derived carbon materials covers solid carbon products manufactured from gaseous carbon feedstocks - primarily captured CO2, but also methane and biogas where the production process yields a marketable solid carbon co-product alongside hydrogen. The materials in scope include carbon nanotubes, carbon black, graphene and graphitic carbon, synthetic graphite, carbon fibres, carbonate-bound aggregates, and supplementary cementitious materials. Each of these is structurally equivalent to its conventionally produced counterpart but carries a fundamentally different embodied-carbon profile, and in most cases qualifies for a stack of policy and voluntary-market revenue streams that conventional production does not.

The defining commercial characteristic of the sector is triple revenue convergence. A unit of CCU-derived carbon material production simultaneously generates three monetisable outputs: the material itself sold into established end-use markets; a gaseous co-product (most commonly hydrogen, but also oxygen and syngas) sold into industrial offtake or qualifying for clean hydrogen tax credits; and a verifiable carbon abatement or removal claim qualifying for capture credits, compliance carbon markets, and voluntary durable carbon dioxide removal credit sales. No other carbon material category generates all three streams simultaneously, and the combined value is decisive: for most pioneer commercial projects, the policy and co-product revenue contributes between 30% and 80% of total project revenue.

The sector sits at the intersection of three commercial currents that are independently strong and mutually reinforcing. The first is industrial decarbonisation policy - Section 45Q and 45V in the United States, the EU Innovation Fund and ETS, UK CCUS cluster funding, Canadian federal investment tax credits, and emerging Asia-Pacific frameworks - which collectively provide multi-hundred-dollar-per-tonne policy stack revenue. The second is corporate carbon procurement - the Frontier coalition, Stripe Climate, Microsoft, Google, and downstream OEMs - which has committed multi-hundred-million-dollar advance market purchases of durable carbon removal at premium pricing. The third is end-user adoption pressure across battery, tyre, automotive, aerospace, and construction supply chains, where embodied carbon is increasingly a procurement specification rather than a marketing claim.

The sector reaches commercial inflection in 2026. Pioneer projects across the principal production routes - Monolith and Lyten in plasma pyrolysis, C2CNT and SkyNano in molten salt electrolysis, CarbonCure and Neustark in mineralisation - have moved from pilot to commercial output, with corporate offtake commitments and policy revenue progressing toward bankability.

Report contents include:

Executive summary with market sizing 2024-2036 across base, bull, and bear scenarios

Triple revenue convergence thesis quantified across production routes

Policy stack analysis covering 45Q, 45V, EU Innovation Fund, EU ETS, CBAM, UK CCUS clusters, Canadian federal CCUS ITC, and Asia-Pacific frameworks

Voluntary carbon market integration including Verra, Puro.earth, Isometric, Gold Standard, and Frontier procurement criteria

CCUS infrastructure feedstock analysis

Production route technical and economic profiles: molten salt electrolysis, plasma pyrolysis, electrochemical CO2 reduction, catalytic/thermochemical, mineralisation, photocatalytic and emerging

Output material chapters: CNTs, carbon black, graphene, carbon fibres, synthetic graphite, carbonate-bound aggregates and SCMs, with quality and qualification matrices

Demand-side analysis covering battery, tyre and rubber, polymers and composites, construction and concrete, aerospace and defence, and electronics

Project pipeline and capacity tracker from operating to FID to announced

Investment, M&A, and patent landscape 2020-2026

50 company profiles spanning all production routes and geographies

Forecasts to 2036 by material, route, and region under three scenarios

Strategic recommendations for technology developers, project developers, corporate offtakers, investors, and policymakers

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Report scope and definitions

1.2 The CCU-derived carbon materials thesis: triple revenue convergence

1.3 Total CCU-derived carbon materials market 2024-2036

1.4 Market by material output, region, and production route

1.5 Net-negative carbon claim quantification

1.6 Consolidated pricing comparison (CCU-derived vs conventional)

1.7 Key market drivers and headwinds

1.8 Top 20 commercial and pre-commercial players

1.9 Strategic outlook to 2036

2 INTRODUCTION AND METHDOLOGY

2.1 What counts as a "CCU-derived carbon material"

2.2 Boundaries: relationship to CCS, CCUS, CDR, and conventional carbon materials

2.3 Inclusion of methane pyrolysis: scope rationale

2.4 Carbon accounting boundaries used in this report

2.5 Forecast methodology and base/bull/bear assumptions

2.6 Glossary and abbreviations

3 POLICY, INCENTIVES AND CARBON MARKET CONTEXT

3.1 Overview: policy as the third revenue stream

3.2 United States

3.3 European Union

3.4 United Kingdom

3.5 Canada

3.6 Asia-Pacific

3.7 Middle East

3.8 Voluntary carbon market integration

3.9 Durability classifications and permanence

3.10 LCA and carbon accounting frameworks

3.11 Policy outlook and risk scenarios to 2036

4 CCUS INFRATRUCTURE AS A FEEDSTOCK BASE

4.1 Global operational capture capacity

4.2 Project pipeline

4.3 CO2 source breakdown

4.4 CO2 purity and partial pressure requirements by conversion route

4.5 CO2 pricing landscape

4.6 CO2 transport and offtake infrastructure

4.7 Geographic concentration of feedstock supply

4.8 Feedstock-to-material capacity mapping

5 PRODUCTION ROUTES - TECHNICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILES

5.1 Comparative overview of routes

5.2 Molten salt electrolysis

5.3 Plasma pyrolysis

5.4 Electrochemical CO2 reduction

5.5 Catalytic and thermochemical conversion

5.6 Mineralisation and carbonate-bound carbon

5.7 Photocatalytic and emerging routes

5.8 Cross-cutting techno-economic comparison

6 OUTPUT MATERIALS - BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1 CNTs from CO2

6.2 Carbon black from CO2 and CH4

6.3 Graphene and graphitic carbon

6.4 Carbon fibres from CO2

6.5 Synthetic graphite from CO2 and CH4

6.6 Carbonate-bound aggregates and SCMs

6.7 Carbon nano-onions and other novel morphologies

6.8 Material quality and qualification matrix

7 DEMAND-SIDE ANALYSIS

7.1 Battery and energy storage

7.2 Tyre and rubber

7.3 Polymers and composites

7.4 Construction and concrete

7.5 Aerospace and defence

7.6 Electronics and thermal management

7.7 Offtake agreements signed to date

7.8 Corporate procurement commitments

7.9 Procurement decision criteria for low-CI carbon materials

7.10 Demand sizing 2026-2036 by application

8 PROJECT PIPELINE AND CAPACITY TRACKER

8.1 Methodology: project status definitions

8.2 Operating facilities (commercial and demonstration)

8.3 Under construction

8.4 Final investment decision (FID) taken

8.5 Announced and pre-FID

8.6 Aggregate capacity by route (tpa)

8.7 Aggregate capacity by region

8.8 Aggregate capacity by output material

8.9 Capacity build-out forecast 2026-2036

8.10 Project economics archetypes (cement-integrated, power-integrated, DAC-integrated)

9 FORECASTS TO 2036

9.1 Forecast methodology and scenario design

9.2 Base case: market size by year, route, material, region (2024-2036)

9.3 Bull case: assumptions and upside drivers

9.4 Bear case: assumptions and downside risks

9.5 Forecasts by material

9.6 Forecasts by route

9.7 Forecasts by region

9.8 Capacity vs demand balance

9.9 Pricing trajectory forecasts

9.10 Carbon credit revenue contribution forecast

9.11 Tipping points and inflection scenarios

10 COMPANY PROFILES (53 COMPANY PROFILES)

8 Rivers Capital

Aircela

AirCO

Aurora Hydrogen

BASF

Blue Planet Systems

C2CNT LLC

Calix

Captura

Carbon Corp

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbon8 Systems

CarbonBuilt

CarbonCure Technologies

CarbonFree (SkyMine)

CarbonMeta Research

China Energy Investment Corporation

Climeworks

Dimensional Energy

Dioxide Materials

Dioxycle

Ekona Power

Enerkem

Equatic

Fortera

Hazer Group

Heirloom Carbon

Homeostasis

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