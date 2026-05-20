Bangalore, India, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for smart TV and wardrobe rentals is rising across Mumbai and Delhi NCR through 2026, with bundled monthly plans starting near ₹1,600 emerging as a working alternative to ₹80,000-plus outright spends on a furnished living room and bedroom configuration. Rental platforms operating across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Mumbai, including Rentomojo, are seeing steady adoption across corporate-housing corridors and high-churn rental neighbourhoods — a pattern shaped by short tenure horizons and inter-city mobility rather than by lifestyle preference.

The trend is most visible in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4, Cyber City, Sushant Lok, and Sector 56, alongside Noida's Sector 18, Sector 62, and Sector 137. Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Saket, and Greater Kailash anchor the NCR side of demand, while Mumbai's Andheri East, Thane West, Bandra, and Powai mirror the dynamic with apartment-turnover cycles averaging two years. Living-room and bedroom furnishing decisions across both metros are increasingly being treated as a single move-in essentials decision rather than separate purchases.

A 55-inch smart TV in the ₹55,000 to ₹65,000 band carries embedded costs that one-time-purchase budgets routinely miss. Wall-mount installation runs ₹2,500 to ₹4,000, extended warranty averages ₹3,500 over two years, and resale values typically depreciate 40 to 50 percent within the first eighteen months. A 3-door wardrobe in the ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 range adds hinge and rail repair costs of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 annually, secondary-market resale rarely above 30 percent of original spend, and inter-city relocation costs that frequently absorb a quarter of the wardrobe's purchase price for households moving between NCR and Mumbai.

Against this, bundled rental plans for a TV-and-wardrobe configuration begin at approximately ₹1,600 per month across Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with delivery, installation, assembly, and damage cover included in the monthly figure. Over a twelve-month tenure the comparison tightens further once depreciation, warranty, and relocation costs are factored into the ownership case. The ₹80,000 combined TV-and-wardrobe ownership outlay versus a ₹1,600-per-month bundled rental plan is increasingly being cited in renter discussions around cost control, particularly among households planning inter-city moves within the next two years.

Product flexibility shapes adoption alongside cost. TV rental catalogues span 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch configurations, with smart-TV variants and upgrade options at lease renewal. Wardrobe rentals offer 2-door, 3-door, sliding, and hinged configurations across engineered-wood and laminated finishes, with bedroom-and-living-room packages combining wardrobe, TV, and bedside units under a single monthly plan with one delivery window. Delivery timelines across NCR and Mumbai typically span three to five working days, with installation and full assembly included in the standard service window.

Rentomojo has expanded its electronics and bedroom catalogue with an inter-city free-relocation policy that aligns particularly with the NCR-Mumbai mobility patterns common to corporate-housing residents. Tenure options typically span three months, six months, twelve months, and twenty-four months across most providers.

Living-room and bedroom-furniture ownership economics are increasingly difficult to justify in households with tenure horizons under three years, where resale depreciation on electronics is steep and inter-city relocation costs absorb a meaningful share of original spend on bulky furniture. Apartment-essentials rentals are emerging as part of a broader access-based consumption shift across Indian metros, where high-ticket household items are being evaluated against subscription alternatives that carry built-in service and inter-city relocation cover.

As project-bound and corporate-relocating households across Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to weigh ₹80,000-plus combined-furnishing outlays against ₹1,600-per-month bundled plans, platforms operating in the segment, including Rentomojo, are seeing measurable adoption shifts through 2026 across corporate-housing corridors and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and observable market patterns. Pricing, neighbourhood coverage, and platform-specific policies are indicative and subject to change.

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