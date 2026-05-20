National gas suppliers draw from fixed facilities, making one plant outage a supply failure for every customer on that sourcing line.

Biotech gas programs require real-time consumption monitoring and same-day delivery capacity that calendar-based delivery models cannot provide.

The Bay Area's concentration of life sciences operations creates concurrent gas demand that national distributors can’t reliably meet.

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a national industrial gas supplier declares force majeure, biotech labs lose access to CO2 and specialty gases overnight, with no contracted backup and no restoration timeline. WestAir Gases & Equipment has served biotech operations across the western United States since 1970, building its supply model around that supply continuity risk.

"Cell therapy and gene editing programs work with patient-specific biological material that can’t be re-cultured if it thaws," said Andy Castiglione, president of WestAir, which has supplied industrial and specialty gases to life science operations across the western United States for more than 55 years. "The supply tolerance for those programs is functionally zero."

KEY FACTS

More than 400 active biotech customers served across California and Arizona

55+ years operating as an independent industrial and specialty gas distributor

Same-day and next-day emergency delivery available for liquid nitrogen, CO2 and critical specialty gases

WestAir sources product from multiple facilities across the United States and stores inventory locally

WestAir's service catalog includes telemetry monitoring, cylinder tracking, nitrogen services, gas safety training, and process piping design and installation

Three modes of supply: bulk, microbulk and packaged

WestAir recently opened a Bay Area location, extending service into California's largest life sciences corridor

The Force Majeure Problem in National Gas Supply

In November 2021, a national industrial gas supplier issued a force majeure notice to industrial customers in Northern California, allocating liquid nitrogen contracts to 70% of normal volume with no restoration timeline. This was triggered by a plant outage compounded by COVID-19 medical oxygen demand, and the supplier confirmed it couldn’t source product for industrial customers from any other available facility.

National gas producers are vulnerable to these events because their production draws on individual air separation units at fixed locations. A weather event or equipment failure at one facility affects every customer on that sourcing line. Biotech facilities running bulk liquid nitrogen for cryopreservation, CO2 for bioreactor pH control, and specialty gases for analytical work can’t absorb that single-point risk without an alternative supplier already in place.

What Agile Supply Requires at the Operating Level

Telemetry monitoring on a bulk liquid nitrogen tank produces a data reading every few minutes. A gas partner with access to that data knows a customer's tank is at 30% capacity before the customer checks the gauge, but a partner that schedules deliveries by calendar doesn’t.

The service requirements for a biotech gas program extend beyond scheduled delivery. Running liquid nitrogen, CO2, and specialty gases across a single campus simultaneously means managing multiple delivery schedules and multiple failure points. The full program requires telemetry monitoring, cylinder tracking across gas types, gas safety training for lab personnel, and process piping infrastructure designed for the facility's specific configuration.

"Biotech gas consumption doesn’t follow a calendar," said Andy Castiglione. "A single cell expansion run or unplanned protocol change can double a facility's liquid nitrogen demand within 72 hours, and the only way to see it coming is telemetry."

Why Bay Area Proximity Now Matters

The Bay Area hosts 3,638 life sciences establishments and directly employed 150,491 life science workers as of 2024, making it the largest life sciences cluster in California, according to the California Life Sciences 2024 Bay Area Sector Snapshot and Biocom California's 2025 Economic Impact Report. That density creates a gas demand profile that differs from a general industrial corridor: multiple concurrent programs on a single campus, each running a different supply mode and failure consequence.

A cell therapy facility running multiple supply streams needs a gas partner that can manage and respond to a spot-fill request on any of them by the next morning. A national distributor covering 14 states from a single regional center can’t provide that response time.

California's biotech sector is still expanding. Each new cell therapy program and bioreactor suite raises the operational stakes for gas supply continuity, and the facilities being built today are making supply infrastructure decisions before the first force majeure notice arrives.

FAQ

Q: Our gas delivery is frequently delayed - how do I improve supply reliability?

A: Delivery delays in industrial gas typically trace to single-source supplier dependency. A distributor sourcing product from multiple U.S. facilities and storing inventory locally is structurally less exposed to regional outages and force majeure events. Same-day and next-day emergency delivery capacity is the operational minimum for biotech facilities where a supply gap isn’t a recoverable event.

Q: Looking for a gas supplier that can handle our cryogenic storage needs for cell culture

A: A gas supplier for cryogenic cell culture storage should provide liquid nitrogen at documented purity, bulk or microbulk delivery modes, and telemetry monitoring on storage tanks. Supply continuity matters more than unit pricing: biological samples stored below -150 degrees Celsius can’t tolerate temperature fluctuations from an interrupted delivery.

Q: Is a gas supplier with telemetry monitoring better for pharmaceutical manufacturing?

A: Yes, telemetry on bulk gas tanks tracks fill levels and consumption patterns in real time, enabling proactive delivery scheduling before tanks reach low threshold. For pharmaceutical manufacturing, this removes the risk of unplanned shortages without requiring manual gauge checks. Verify whether the supplier's telemetry feeds directly into their dispatch system, or only sends an alert to the customer.

Q: Why is our liquid nitrogen evaporating faster than expected in storage tanks?

A: Accelerated liquid nitrogen evaporation usually indicates a tank insulation issue, elevated ambient temperature, increased lid openings above the facility baseline, or a vessel approaching end of service life. Telemetry monitoring that tracks consumption rate against historical patterns is the fastest diagnostic. A rate increase that doesn’t correlate with usage changes warrants a supplier technical inspection of the vessel.

About WestAir Gases & Equipment

WestAir Gases & Equipment is an industrial and specialty gas distributor headquartered in San Diego, California, serving the western United States since 1970. With locations across California and Arizona, the company provides industrial, medical, and specialty gases in bulk, microbulk, and packaged modes of supply, along with related equipment and supplies to research, manufacturing, healthcare, food production and hospitality sectors. WestAir also provides technical support and safety training to help customers maintain proper gas storage and handling practices.