NetraMark to Present at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with advanced AI solutions for clinical trial optimization and precision medicine, today announced its participation in the upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting in Miami, Florida, from May 26 - 29, 2026.

NetraMark’s Founder, Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD, will contribute to a plenary panel discussion on artificial intelligence in psychiatry. The Company will also present two scientific posters demonstrating the application of its proprietary NetraAI platform in neuropsychiatric clinical development.

The presentations highlight NetraMark’s continued focus on applying explainable AI to identify clinically meaningful patient subgroups, support predictive enrichment strategies, and generate interpretable insights from complex clinical trial datasets.

Plenary Panel Participation

Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD, will participate in the plenary panel on Thursday, May 28, titled: Artificial Intelligence: Understanding the Present and Anticipating the Future.

Dr. Geraci’s talk will begin at 5:30 PM ET and focus specifically on bridging AI innovation and clinical trial data in psychiatry, titled: Mathematical Limits and Clinical Consequences.

“This plenary session addresses one of the most important questions facing AI in clinical development: how to responsibly apply advanced analytical systems to highly heterogeneous clinical datasets,” said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Founder, Chief Scientific and Technology Officer of NetraMark. “Our focus is on developing explainable AI approaches that generate clinically interpretable insights while recognizing the limitations of modern AI and large language models when applied to highly heterogeneous psychiatric clinical trial data.”

Scientific Poster Presentations

NetraMark will also present two scientific posters showcasing the application of NetraAI in psychiatry.

The first poster will be presented on Wednesday, May 27, at 11:45 AM ET, titled: Poster W51: Multimodal Identification of Neurobiological Subtypes Associated with Ketamine Response in Treatment-Resistant Depression Using NetraAI This poster demonstrates how integrating multimodal clinical trial data can reveal biologically distinct responder subtypes associated with ketamine response in treatment-resistant depression. The analysis highlights how multimodal neurobiological signatures may support a mechanistic understanding of antidepressant response and advance precision psychiatry approaches.

The second poster to be presented on Thursday, May 28, at 11:30 AM ET, is titled: Poster T62: Cross-Trial Identification of a Predictive Enrichment Subgroup for Esmethadone (REL 1017) in Major Depressive Disorder Using Explainable Machine Learning. This poster presents the identification of a single model-derived subgroup replicated across three independent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of esmethadone in major depressive disorder. The analysis demonstrates a regulatory-aligned predictive enrichment methodology emphasizing interpretability, cross-trial replication, and prospective feasibility.

Advancing Explainable AI in Psychiatry

NetraMark’s participation at ASCP reflects the growing importance of explainable AI approaches in neuropsychiatric drug development, where clinical heterogeneity continues to present challenges for trial design, patient selection, and treatment response interpretation.

By leveraging NetraAI to identify stable and clinically interpretable subgroup structures, the Company aims to support more precise patient stratification strategies and improve the ability to detect therapeutic signal within complex psychiatric clinical trial datasets.

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that could parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding Dr. Joseph Geraci’s anticipated participation in the ASCP plenary panel and the presentation of two scientific posters at the ASCP Annual Meeting; the expected content and focus of those presentations; the potential of NetraAI to identify clinically meaningful patient subgroups and support predictive enrichment strategies; and that explainable AI approaches may improve the ability to detect therapeutic signal within complex psychiatric clinical trial datasets and support more precise patient stratification strategies, which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Or

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

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