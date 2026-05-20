Stream Companies Named Stellantis MarketCenter Partner, Expanding Integrated Marketing Solutions for Dealers Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency, today announced it has been named a certified partner for Stellantis MarketCenter. This partnership expands Stream Companies’ ability to support Stellantis dealers nationwide with more connected, efficient, and performance-driven marketing solutions.

Through MarketCenter, Stream Companies supports dealerships with traditional marketing services including direct mail, point of purchase materials, and media buying across radio, cable, broadcast, out of home, and newspaper.

As a certified partner, Stream Companies will support Stellantis dealers with a range of marketing solutions designed to maximize impact and efficiency, while ensuring compliance across Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo brand standards. This partnership also enables dealers to better leverage co-op investments with programs built for scale, speed, and accountability.

“Becoming a MarketCenter Partner strengthens our ability to support Stellantis dealers in a more connected and impactful way,” said Colleen Wade, Vice President of OEM Partnerships at Stream Companies. “We’re bringing together strategy, execution, and measurement to make it easier for dealers to activate campaigns that are not only compliant but built to perform.”

This partnership reinforces Stream Companies’ commitment to delivering integrated solutions that simplify execution and improve performance across dealership marketing efforts. Stellantis dealers interested in these MarketCenter services can learn more at www.streamcompanies.com/stellantis-marketcenter-partner.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

Stream Companies

Email: jai.journay@streamcompanies.com

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated advertising agency with over 30 years of experience delivering retail traffic and measurable growth for clients nationwide. As a certified partner with more than 25 OEMS, Stream Companies leverages data, strategy, and innovation to help businesses scale across traditional and digital channels. Its suite of services includes media planning and buying, creative, branding, digital marketing, SEO, social media, video, and advanced analytics. Learn more at www.streamcompanies.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2a36ea4-ae7c-46d1-b275-00ec885865c9