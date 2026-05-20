Bishop Street Underwriters Promotes John Inwood to UK Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Street Underwriters (“Bishop Street”), a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company, today announced that John Inwood has been promoted to U.K. Chief Underwriting Officer, subject to regulatory approval. In this new role, he will oversee Bishop Street’s underwriting strategy across its U.K. footprint, encompassing the operations of Avid Insurance (“Avid”) and Landmark Underwriting (“Landmark”).

John most recently spent five years as Chief Underwriting Officer at Avid Insurance, responsible for implementing the underwriting standards, portfolio discipline and cultivating carrier relationships that underpin Avid’s competitive position within the U.K. insurance market. With over 35 years of deep industry expertise, he will focus on driving Bishop Street’s continued growth in the region, prioritizing disciplined risk management, developing critical partnerships and equipping Bishop Street’s best-in-class underwriting talent with the tools to operate at scale.

“I’m pleased to be stepping into this role at such an exciting moment for Bishop Street,” said Mr. Inwood. “Avid and Landmark each bring unique, solutions-driven offerings that meet growing needs in the market, and we have a clear opportunity to lean into our competitive advantages and combined scale for future success.”

“Through underwriting expertise, keen market instincts and strong leadership, John has played a pivotal role establishing Avid as a regional power player,” said Chad Levine, CEO of Bishop Street. “He is the perfect leader to take on this expanded role and help drive our push forward in the U.K. market, grounded in underwriting excellence. Together, Avid and Landmark form the core foundation for our international platform, which we will continue to grow and build upon.”

Chad Weber, President of Bishop Street, added, “We are focused on swift, strategic execution of our key priorities, supported by an industry-leading underwriting team. John will advance our efforts to drive sustainable and profitable growth, disciplined risk management and build broad and deep capacity relationships. John’s promotion reflects our commitment to building a company where talented people can grow their careers in line with our rapid pace of business development. John’s impact and expertise are undeniable, and we look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next.”

About Bishop Street Underwriters

Bishop Street Underwriters, a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company, seeks to partner with Managing General Agents (“MGAs”) as well as niche underwriting teams. Bishop Street aims to combine their best-in-class (re)insurance executive team's vision with RedBird’s strong track record, expertise and network in the financial services sector to build a differentiated platform that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on secular growth tailwinds in the industry. For more information, please go to www.bishopstreetuw.com.

Media Contacts

Bishop Street

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

bishopstreet@gagnierfc.com

646.569.5897