Slam Dunk Comfort: The Brick Launches the Shaq-O-Pedic Collection, Bringing Immersive Comfort to Canadians

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon's”) (TSX: LNF), is thrilled to introduce larger-than-life comfort with the launch of the Shaq-O-Pedic collection, created in collaboration with 4-time NBA Champion and 15-time NBA All Star, Shaquille O’Neal. Available in-store and online starting May 22, 2026, the lineup features four seating designs that blend premium materials with integrated entertainment features and functional comfort in a variety of colours, perfect for everyday living in any household.

“Launching the Shaq-O-Pedic collection with Shaquille O’Neal is an exciting milestone for The Brick,” says Darci Walker, President, The Brick. “We’re pleased to partner with Shaq on a lineup that reflects our shared commitment to comfort, quality and value.”

The Shaq-O-Pedic collection combines oversized comfort with innovative features designed for durability and everyday use. The lineup includes a modular power reclining sectional, an immersive entertainment sectional, a premium leather reclining sofa and a massage recliner. Each piece offers supportive seating, flexible configurations and features that enhance comfort and functionality. While inspired by O’Neal’s larger-than-life presence, the collection is designed to deliver exceptional comfort and durability for fans of every size.

O’Neal partnered with The Brick to bring his vision of comfortable, stylish and accessible furniture to Canadians.

“I’m all about affordability. I’m not trying to break the bank. I just want people to be comfortable, be stylish and feel good,” says Shaquille O’Neal. “So, when it comes to The Brick, they do have the best stuff.”

The Shaq-O-Pedic collection will be available at The Brick locations across Canada and online beginning May 22, 2026.

About The Brick:

Focused on Saving You More, The Brick offers a wide range of home furnishings, mattresses, electronics and appliances. Saving Canadians more since 1971, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited:

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 299 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sydney Karaja

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

587.228.2868

skaraja@brooklinepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a14de737-af0f-4574-8ed0-ef00f141d7e3