Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Exploration Drill Results at Boumadine

MONTREAL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report new drill results at the Boumadine Project (“Boumadine” or the “Project”) from its ongoing infill drill program in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and support the potential for continued resource growth and scale.
Highlights1
Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km)
- Multiple additional high-grade intercepts:
- BOU-DD25-745 intercepted 890 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 51.5 metres (“m”) (2.05 g/t gold (“Au”), 535 g/t silver (“Ag”), 3.8% zinc (“Zn”), and 5.9% lead (“Pb”), including 1,504 g/t AgEq over 19.3m (2.17 g/t Au, 1,032 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, and 9.8% Pb).
- BOU-DD25-746 intercepted 665 g/t AgEq over 20.4m (1.63 g/t Au, 410 g/t Ag, 2.8% Zn and 3.4% Pb), including 1,276 g/t AgEq over 5.3m (3.98 g/t Au, 695g/t Ag, 6.1% Zn and 7.2% Pb) and 741 g/t AgEq over 14.5m (5.24 g/t Au, 204 g/t Ag, 3.9% Zn and 2.2% Pb), including 1,112 g/t AgEq over 8.4m (8.79 g/t Au, 276g/t Ag, 4.5% Zn and 2.3% Pb).
- BOU-DD26-790 intercepted 746 g/t AgEq over 14.9m (0.62 g/t Au, 586 g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn and 3.7% Pb) including 1,227 g/t AgEq over 6.5m (1.05 g/t Au, 971g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn and 3.7% Pb).
- BOU-DD26-786 intercepted 511 g/t AgEq over 9.4m (0.61 g/t Au, 399 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, and 1.0% Pb) including 1,928 g/t AgEq over 1.8m (1.54 g/t Au, 1,708g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn and 1.7% Pb).
- BOU-DD26-792 intercepted 462 g/t AgEq over 8.1m (0.79 g/t Au, 237 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn and 4.5% Pb) including 1,036 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (1.50 g/t Au, 563g/t Ag, 5.2% Zn and 10.4% Pb).
- Exploration Update:
- 69,209m drilled at Boumadine year-to-date.
- 20% of the planned 360,000m infill drilling program for 2026-2027 completed
“These latest results continue to demonstrate the exceptional grade, width and scale potential emerging at Boumadine,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “Intercepts including 890 g/t AgEq over 51.5m in BOU-DD25-745 — our strongest drill intercept to date at Boumadine on a grade-thickness basis — located just 70m below the current pit shell, highlights the strong continuity of wide, high-grade mineralization along the 5.4-kilometre Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. With over 69,000m drilled year-to-date and 11 rigs currently active, we are aggressively advancing the 2026–2027 infill and expansion program ahead of the updated PEA expected mid-year.”
Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)
|DDH No.
|From
|To
|Au
|Ag
|Length*
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Mo
|Ag Eq**
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|BOU-DD25-745
|214.5
|266.0
|2.05
|535
|51.5
|0.0
|5.9
|3.8
|30
|890
|Including
|244.1
|263.4
|2.17
|1,032
|19.3
|0.1
|9.8
|5.3
|21
|1,504
|BOU-DD25-746
|79.0
|98.8
|2.16
|77
|19.8
|0.0
|1.4
|3.1
|281
|345
|Including
|83.3
|85.2
|10.92
|60
|1.9
|0.0
|1.2
|3.4
|373
|1,024
|BOU-DD25-746
|107.0
|121.5
|5.24
|204
|14.5
|0.0
|2.2
|3.9
|32
|741
|Including
|113.1
|121.5
|8.79
|276
|8.4
|0.0
|2.3
|4.5
|27
|1,112
|BOU-DD25-746
|293.0
|313.4
|1.63
|410
|20.4
|0.1
|3.4
|2.8
|34
|665
|Including
|298.0
|303.0
|1.65
|848
|5.0
|0.1
|5.7
|3.1
|61
|1,156
|Including
|306.8
|312.1
|3.98
|695
|5.3
|0.1
|7.2
|6.1
|28
|1,276
|BOU-DD25-754
|348.8
|355.8
|0.40
|150
|7.0
|0.0
|1.0
|2.1
|734
|257
|BOU-DD26-759
|255
|266.0
|0.42
|216
|11
|0.1
|1.3
|1.9
|21
|317
|Including
|255.0
|258.1
|1.16
|552
|3.1
|0.0
|1.8
|2.9
|43
|739
|BOU-DD26-759
|336.4
|342.6
|0.58
|302
|6.2
|0.0
|1.6
|3.8
|239
|461
|Including
|336.4
|339.9
|0.80
|447
|3.5
|0.0
|2.1
|5.0
|238
|657
|BOU-DD26-766
|193.4
|198.2
|0.89
|167
|4.8
|0.0
|0.8
|2
|7
|293
|BOU-DD26-767
|273.9
|281
|0.38
|85
|7.1
|0
|1.2
|3.7
|68
|215
|BOU-DD26-767
|373.2
|381.5
|0.72
|191
|8.3
|0
|2
|1.9
|221
|328
|Including
|374.2
|376.9
|0.88
|467
|2.7
|0.0
|5.1
|2.7
|618
|700
|BOU-DD26-773
|253.0
|255.6
|1.18
|516
|2.6
|0.0
|2.3
|2.8
|48
|712
|BOU-DD26-775
|323.5
|335.5
|0.44
|172
|12.0
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|341
|272
|Including
|324.4
|326.2
|1.76
|662
|1.8
|0.0
|2.6
|4.7
|1,032
|966
|BOU-DD26-775
|338.1
|346.3
|0.76
|184
|8.2
|0.0
|1.5
|1.7
|1,819
|338
|Including
|338.9
|341.4
|1.44
|428
|2.5
|0.0
|3.8
|3.9
|2,736
|737
|BOU-DD26-775
|400.0
|409.5
|0.76
|216
|9.5
|0.0
|2.7
|4.6
|507
|429
|Including
|401.4
|407.4
|0.94
|269
|6.0
|0.0
|3.6
|5.6
|639
|534
|BOU-DD26-777
|501.2
|513.0
|0.53
|94
|11.8
|0.0
|1.3
|3.0
|312
|226
|BOU-DD26-782
|184.4
|186.3
|1.92
|478
|1.9
|0.2
|2.4
|6.6
|74
|820
|BOU-DD26-783
|274.0
|289.8
|1.10
|198
|15.8
|0.1
|2.2
|2.6
|1,222
|405
|Including
|283.8
|287.8
|1.75
|419
|4.0
|0.2
|4.7
|4.5
|3,202
|805
|BOU-DD26-786
|403.2
|412.6
|0.61
|399
|9.4
|0.0
|1.0
|1.4
|922
|511
|Including
|403.2
|405.0
|1.54
|1,708
|1.8
|0.0
|1.7
|2.5
|691
|1,928
|BOU-DD26-786
|459.2
|462.8
|1.38
|195
|3.6
|0.1
|5.1
|3.5
|93
|481
|Including
|459.2
|461.0
|2.38
|355
|1.8
|0.1
|9.9
|5.0
|127
|845
|BOU-DD26-790
|140.5
|155.4
|0.62
|586
|14.9
|0.0
|3.7
|1.9
|12
|746
|Including
|148.3
|154.8
|1.05
|971
|6.5
|0.0
|6.7
|2.1
|16
|1,227
|BOU-DD26-792
|297.0
|305.1
|0.79
|237
|8.1
|0.0
|4.5
|3.0
|835
|462
|Including
|300.9
|303.1
|1.50
|563
|2.2
|0.0
|10.4
|5.2
|2,891
|1,036
|BOU-DD26-796
|368.4
|373.1
|0.63
|231
|4.7
|0.0
|3.0
|2.3
|57
|387
|BOU-DD26-796
|378.0
|384.1
|0.20
|117
|6.1
|0.1
|2.6
|2.4
|0
|236
|BOU-DD26-799
|271.5
|276.4
|1.05
|210
|4.9
|0.3
|2.6
|4.5
|60
|452
True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
- Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag.
Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2026 Drill Holes
2026 Exploration Results
This year, 160 diamond drill holes (“DDH”), totaling 69,209m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was done on strike along the Main Trend, Tizi and Imariren. All results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-800 (Table 1, Figure 2, and Appendix 1).
Today’s results confirm the high-grade nature and continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. In addition, hole BOU-DD25-745 to the south intersected a new mineralized parallel structure 70m bellow the current resources pit shell (Figure 3). This new structure has the potential to increase both the resources and the depth of the open-pit and will require follow-up drilling upward and laterally to fully assess its potential.
Mineralization within the Boumadine Main Trend measures up to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) and is N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.
Figure 2 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results
Figure 3 – Section 6575N with Drill Hole BOU-DD25-745 in the South Area of Boumadine with Resources Pit Shell
Next Steps
Infill drilling, following last year’s positive preliminary economic assessment2, will be ongoing for the next 24 months with a drill program of approximately 360,000m planned.
Significant potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend (currently 5.4 km), the Tizi Zone (2.0 km) and the Imariren Zone (1.2 km), with all three trends open in all directions. Follow-up drilling is also planned on the 8 km Asirem trend for later this year.
Most drilling will continue to focus on the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to extend known mineralization along strike and at depth, while infilling key areas as part of advancing Feasibility Study. The balance of the 2026 program (~20,000m) will target Asirem follow-up and greenfield exploration, testing geological hypotheses and targets generated over the past four years. Ongoing geological work will guide additional development priorities.
Technical Information
Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every metre in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco.
All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault — one of Africa’s most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.
Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya’s growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.
Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.
For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
Or contact
|Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com
|Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation’s strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, "goal", “guidance”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, "potential", “strategy”, "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Corporation's mining assets development and expansion potential, including scale potential and resource growth of the Boumadine project; the 2025 PEA for the Boumadine project; the timing for completion of the updated Boumadine preliminary economic assessment; the 2026-2027 Boumadine infill drilling and expansion program and timing thereto; the Corporation's mining assets development, drilling and exploration program; Boumadine's targets, objectives, priorities, and timing thereto; the timing for completion of the Boumadine feasibility study; the Corporation's strategy, objectives, targets, and projections with regards to its mining assets; the commodities price environment, including silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper prices; process recoveries; allocation of the Corporation's capital; and the Corporation’s future operating results, economic performance, and objectives.
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation’s forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the timing for completion of the updated Boumadine PEA and feasibility study; the Corporation’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya’s ability to execute plans relating to its Zgounder Project and Boumadine Project, including the timing thereof; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya’s operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the inability to determine, with certainty, the production of metals and cost estimates, or the prices to be received before mineral reserves or mineral resources are actually mined; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel, and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; change of laws and regulations governing our operation, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms, such as those relating to Indigenous peoples and human rights; the Corporation’s ability to mitigate the risks pertaining to fund repatriation; expectations with respect to any future pandemics on our operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya’s ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licenses; inherent risks associated with tailings facilities and heap leach operations, including failure or leakages; Aya’s growth strategy; Aya’s ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third party risks; disruptions to Aya’s business operations; Aya’s reliance on technology and information systems; litigation risks; interest and exchange rates risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; commodity prices and exchange rate risks; gold and silver demand; volatility of share price; public company obligations; competition risk; policies and legislation; force majeure; climate risks; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; risks related to competition in the mining industry; changes in technology; asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Corporation’s documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.
In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation’s business and operations.
Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
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Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)
|DDH No.
|From
|To
|Au
|Ag
|Length*
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Mo
|Ag Eq**
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|BOU-DD25-623
|273.0
|274.0
|0.11
|66
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.2
|13
|105
|BOU-DD25-627
|708.7
|711.0
|3.22
|8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|8
|272
|BOU-DD25-627
|725.2
|726.0
|1.26
|25
|0.8
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|6
|139
|BOU-DD25-628
|0.0
|201.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-631
|0.0
|477.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-634
|0.0
|552.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-638
|0.0
|234.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-639
|0.0
|291.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-640
|43.2
|43.8
|0.25
|44
|0.6
|0.5
|0.6
|0.0
|17
|110
|BOU-DD25-641
|0.0
|276.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-643
|0.0
|231.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-662
|0.0
|237.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-663
|0.0
|234.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-669
|0.0
|207.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-678
|0.0
|1 011.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-693
|537.1
|539.0
|0.67
|21
|1.9
|0.0
|0.8
|2.8
|11
|148
|BOU-DD25-697
|528.0
|531.5
|1.41
|18
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|134
|BOU-DD25-697
|528.0
|529.4
|2.23
|25
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|206
|BOU-DD25-697
|535.5
|536.5
|0.68
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|3
|74
|BOU-DD25-698
|364.7
|365.2
|0.78
|7
|0.5
|0.1
|1.4
|1.6
|3
|133
|BOU-DD25-704
|0.0
|609.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-705
|367.9
|373.0
|3.08
|62
|5.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|2
|313
|Including
|367.9
|370.5
|4.50
|76
|2.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|1
|439
|BOU-DD25-709
|277.0
|277.6
|0.03
|69
|0.6
|0.2
|0.9
|0.5
|7
|109
|BOU-DD25-709
|280.2
|282.2
|1.87
|68
|2.0
|0.1
|0.8
|2.0
|8
|279
|BOU-DD25-710
|26.7
|28.4
|3.65
|58
|1.7
|0.1
|0.4
|1.1
|7
|387
|BOU-DD25-710
|41.0
|43.0
|1.25
|16
|2.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.2
|9
|147
|BOU-DD25-715
|0.0
|606.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-718
|188.0
|189.0
|0.22
|113
|1.0
|0.0
|2.9
|4.9
|4
|285
|BOU-DD25-722
|274.0
|275.0
|1.77
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|7
|158
|BOU-DD25-722
|501.5
|504.7
|2.19
|37
|3.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|6
|230
|BOU-DD25-722
|506.4
|507.0
|0.27
|48
|0.6
|0.1
|0.8
|2.7
|81
|144
|BOU-DD25-724
|288.8
|289.3
|0.78
|16
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|5
|94
|BOU-DD25-728
|176.3
|177.7
|0.30
|29
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.9
|9
|76
|BOU-DD25-728
|182.4
|183.4
|0.44
|28
|1.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.3
|8
|103
|BOU-DD25-728
|189.4
|192.2
|1.91
|64
|2.8
|0.1
|0.4
|1.1
|9
|254
|BOU-DD25-728
|196.6
|197.4
|0.54
|20
|0.8
|0.0
|0.7
|1.5
|12
|108
|BOU-DD25-729
|278.0
|279.0
|0.28
|61
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|2.4
|1
|146
|BOU-DD25-729
|288.7
|292.5
|0.78
|491
|3.8
|0.6
|2.3
|2.7
|51
|692
|Including
|289.5
|291.6
|1.29
|803
|2.1
|1.0
|3.7
|4.4
|64
|1,134
|BOU-DD25-731
|221.1
|222.0
|0.03
|849
|0.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|7
|859
|BOU-DD25-732
|417.0
|418.8
|0.03
|86
|1.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.2
|9
|115
|BOU-DD25-740
|389.0
|390.0
|0.52
|10
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|8
|54
|BOU-DD25-745
|214.5
|266.0
|2.05
|535
|51.5
|0.0
|5.9
|3.8
|30
|890
|Including
|244.1
|263.4
|2.17
|1,032
|19.3
|0.1
|9.8
|5.3
|21
|1,504
|BOU-DD25-746
|79.0
|98.8
|2.16
|77
|19.8
|0.0
|1.4
|3.1
|281
|345
|Including
|83.3
|85.2
|10.92
|60
|1.9
|0.0
|1.2
|3.4
|373
|1,024
|BOU-DD25-746
|100.6
|102.4
|0.32
|70
|1.8
|0.0
|1.1
|3.0
|44
|177
|BOU-DD25-746
|107.0
|121.5
|5.24
|204
|14.5
|0.0
|2.2
|3.9
|32
|741
|Including
|113.1
|121.5
|8.79
|276
|8.4
|0.0
|2.3
|4.5
|27
|1,112
|BOU-DD25-746
|123.0
|130.0
|0.21
|45
|7.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.5
|10
|100
|BOU-DD25-746
|293.0
|313.4
|1.63
|410
|20.4
|0.1
|3.4
|2.8
|34
|665
|Including
|298.0
|303.0
|1.65
|848
|5.0
|0.1
|5.7
|3.1
|61
|1,156
|Including
|306.8
|312.1
|3.98
|695
|5.3
|0.1
|7.2
|6.1
|28
|1,276
|BOU-DD25-747
|444.9
|445.5
|0.70
|43
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|15
|113
|BOU-DD25-747
|478.0
|479.0
|0.58
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|4
|64
|BOU-DD25-747
|589.0
|590.3
|0.77
|22
|1.3
|0.0
|0.2
|1.7
|3
|122
|BOU-DD25-749
|353.0
|354.0
|0.82
|20
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.1
|11
|114
|BOU-DD25-751
|384.7
|390.0
|0.64
|32
|5.3
|0.0
|1.1
|1.5
|32
|134
|BOU-DD25-751
|401.0
|401.5
|0.21
|34
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|10
|88
|BOU-DD25-752
|0.0
|102.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD25-753
|322.6
|323.6
|1.54
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|30
|141
|BOU-DD25-753
|340.2
|340.7
|0.21
|52
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|1.1
|180
|101
|BOU-DD25-754
|315.9
|317.6
|0.26
|109
|1.7
|0.0
|0.8
|5.4
|40
|252
|BOU-DD25-754
|348.8
|355.8
|0.40
|150
|7.0
|0.0
|1.0
|2.1
|734
|257
|Including
|348.8
|350.1
|1.40
|422
|1.3
|0.1
|2.1
|3.8
|2,095
|688
|BOU-DD25-754
|371.0
|372.0
|0.13
|41
|1.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1.4
|253
|95
|BOU-DD25-755
|325.0
|326.0
|0.29
|91
|1.0
|0.1
|0.5
|1.0
|376
|159
|BOU-DD25-755
|410.6
|415.2
|0.64
|15
|4.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|23
|70
|BOU-DD25-755
|420.2
|421.8
|0.64
|143
|1.6
|0.0
|2.2
|1.7
|74
|272
|BOU-DD25-755
|434.6
|435.6
|0.69
|21
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|19
|77
|BOU-DD25-756
|0.0
|240.0
|NSR
|BOU-MP25-030
|0.0
|120.0
|NSR
|BOU-MP25-083
|151.0
|152.0
|0.92
|18
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|11
|93
|BOU-MP25-083
|503.2
|503.7
|0.43
|31
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|8
|85
|BOU-MP25-091
|0.0
|102.0
|NSR
|BOU-RC25-038
|0.0
|200.0
|NSR
|BOU-RC25-039
|82.0
|83.0
|0.53
|29
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|22
|94
|BOU-RC25-039
|88.0
|89.0
|0.03
|69
|1.0
|0.0
|2.3
|2.5
|8
|165
|BOU-RC25-057
|0.0
|180.0
|NSR
|BOU-RC25-060
|1.0
|191.0
|NSR
|BOU-RC25-061
|0.0
|166.0
|NSR
|BOU-RC25-062
|0.0
|188.0
|NSR
|BOU-RC25-063
|0.0
|168.0
|NSR
|BOU-RC25-066
|0.0
|200.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-757
|0.0
|204.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-758
|166.9
|171.8
|0.47
|65
|4.9
|0.0
|0.6
|1.1
|10
|136
|BOU-DD26-759
|255
|266.0
|0.42
|216
|11
|0.1
|1.3
|1.9
|21
|317
|Including
|255.0
|258.1
|1.16
|552
|3.1
|0.0
|1.8
|2.9
|43
|739
|BOU-DD26-759
|278.0
|279.0
|0.24
|31
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.7
|9
|73
|BOU-DD26-759
|315.0
|316.0
|0.90
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|75
|BOU-DD26-759
|336.4
|342.6
|0.58
|302
|6.2
|0.0
|1.6
|3.8
|239
|461
|Including
|336.4
|339.9
|0.80
|447
|3.5
|0.0
|2.1
|5.0
|238
|657
|BOU-DD26-759
|379.5
|380.0
|0.36
|75
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.7
|292
|151
|BOU-DD26-760
|340.3
|341.3
|0.03
|55
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|58
|BOU-DD26-760
|482.0
|483.6
|0.31
|55
|1.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|3
|92
|BOU-DD26-761
|282.0
|283.4
|1.73
|226
|1.4
|0.0
|0.8
|1.9
|40
|417
|BOU-DD26-761
|290.3
|291.7
|0.07
|217
|1.4
|0.3
|2.0
|3.6
|94
|350
|BOU-DD26-761
|303.0
|303.9
|0.06
|56
|0.9
|0.3
|1.1
|0.9
|46
|120
|BOU-DD26-761
|350.0
|351.0
|0.34
|34
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.6
|16
|103
|BOU-DD26-761
|358.0
|358.8
|0.83
|438
|0.8
|0.1
|5.0
|3.1
|15
|671
|BOU-DD26-761
|362.0
|365.0
|0.29
|165
|3.0
|0.1
|1.8
|5.3
|54
|332
|BOU-DD26-761
|394.0
|394.6
|0.23
|87
|0.6
|0.0
|1.9
|3.5
|327
|218
|BOU-DD26-762
|0.0
|201.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-763
|0.0
|219.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-764
|213.7
|220.8
|1.49
|30
|7.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|8
|165
|BOU-DD26-765
|223.0
|224.0
|0.33
|11
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|7
|54
|BOU-DD26-766
|111.1
|112.4
|1.09
|124
|1.3
|0.0
|0.6
|0.5
|4
|233
|BOU-DD26-766
|193.4
|198.2
|0.89
|167
|4.8
|0.0
|0.8
|2
|7
|293
|BOU-DD26-766
|204.1
|207
|0.4
|89
|2.9
|0.0
|0.4
|0.5
|12
|135
|BOU-DD26-766
|210.0
|211.0
|0.23
|36
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|12
|64
|BOU-DD26-767
|273.9
|281.0
|0.38
|85
|7.1
|0.0
|1.2
|3.7
|68
|215
|Including
|274.8
|276.9
|0.79
|194
|2.1
|0.0
|2.8
|8.5
|85
|484
|BOU-DD26-767
|327.3
|327.8
|1.28
|26
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|1.6
|12
|162
|BOU-DD26-767
|359.0
|359.6
|0.73
|38
|0.6
|0.0
|0.5
|1.1
|19
|127
|BOU-DD26-767
|373.2
|381.5
|0.72
|191
|8.3
|0.0
|2.0
|1.9
|221
|328
|Including
|374.2
|376.9
|0.88
|467
|2.7
|0.0
|5.1
|2.7
|618
|700
|BOU-DD26-767
|398.6
|401.0
|0.66
|228
|2.4
|0.0
|1.5
|1.8
|508
|355
|BOU-DD26-768
|0.0
|204.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-769
|102.0
|105.0
|0.21
|73
|3.0
|0.0
|2.2
|6.1
|5
|252
|BOU-DD26-770
|51.6
|52.5
|0.73
|31
|0.9
|0.1
|0.2
|1.3
|7
|122
|BOU-DD26-770
|225.8
|228.1
|1.73
|43
|2.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|16
|200
|BOU-DD26-770
|327.0
|328.0
|0.03
|71
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|75
|BOU-DD26-771
|16.8
|17.6
|0.82
|28
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|14
|100
|BOU-DD26-771
|19.2
|20.0
|0.19
|53
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|78
|BOU-DD26-771
|95.6
|96.1
|0.19
|32
|0.5
|0.4
|1.8
|3.1
|13
|169
|BOU-DD26-771
|105.0
|106.0
|0.68
|13
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|10
|79
|BOU-DD26-771
|116.7
|117.3
|0.11
|71
|0.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|9
|97
|BOU-DD26-771
|401.0
|402.0
|0.03
|243
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|246
|BOU-DD26-772
|0.0
|108.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-773
|241.6
|245.2
|0.82
|60
|3.6
|0.0
|0.6
|0.8
|182
|155
|BOU-DD26-773
|248.0
|249.0
|0.15
|34
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|57
|57
|BOU-DD26-773
|253.0
|255.6
|1.18
|516
|2.6
|0.0
|2.3
|2.8
|48
|712
|BOU-DD26-774
|0.0
|150.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-775
|319.0
|320.8
|0.23
|48
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|121
|98
|BOU-DD26-775
|323.5
|335.5
|0.44
|172
|12.0
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|341
|272
|Including
|324.4
|326.2
|1.76
|662
|1.8
|0.0
|2.6
|4.7
|1,032
|966
|BOU-DD26-775
|338.1
|346.3
|0.76
|184
|8.2
|0.0
|1.5
|1.7
|1,819
|338
|Including
|338.9
|341.4
|1.44
|428
|2.5
|0.0
|3.8
|3.9
|2,736
|737
|BOU-DD26-775
|352.0
|353.0
|0.76
|22
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|160
|96
|BOU-DD26-775
|366.3
|366.8
|0.38
|40
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|15
|80
|BOU-DD26-775
|383.0
|384.8
|0.29
|77
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.6
|68
|124
|BOU-DD26-775
|400.0
|409.5
|0.76
|216
|9.5
|0.0
|2.7
|4.6
|507
|429
|Including
|401.4
|407.4
|0.94
|269
|6.0
|0.0
|3.6
|5.6
|639
|534
|BOU-DD26-776
|360.0
|360.9
|0.78
|7
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|16
|71
|BOU-DD26-776
|400.3
|401.2
|0.32
|30
|0.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|15
|69
|BOU-DD26-776
|431.0
|432.0
|0.16
|38
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|390
|65
|BOU-DD26-776
|439.2
|442.0
|0.23
|66
|2.8
|0.0
|0.8
|2.0
|520
|149
|BOU-DD26-776
|461.0
|463.3
|0.74
|93
|2.3
|0.0
|1.7
|3.8
|10
|261
|BOU-DD26-776
|475.0
|476.0
|0.64
|87
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|3.5
|201
|232
|BOU-DD26-777
|457.3
|457.8
|0.87
|58
|0.5
|0.0
|0.9
|0.9
|71
|165
|BOU-DD26-777
|479.3
|480.5
|0.44
|110
|1.2
|0.0
|1.4
|3.4
|57
|241
|BOU-DD26-777
|498.2
|499.2
|0.19
|35
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.2
|36
|91
|BOU-DD26-777
|501.2
|513.0
|0.53
|94
|11.8
|0.0
|1.3
|3.0
|312
|226
|Including
|510.9
|513.0
|1.22
|145
|2.1
|0.0
|1.5
|3.6
|525
|353
|BOU-DD26-778
|0.0
|210.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-779
|0.0
|201.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-780
|0.0
|204.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-781
|70.7
|71.4
|0.07
|77
|0.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|16
|123
|BOU-DD26-781
|157.7
|158.5
|0.03
|452
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|0.2
|4
|480
|BOU-DD26-781
|165.5
|166.0
|1.22
|19
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|4
|132
|BOU-DD26-781
|180.6
|182.1
|0.12
|64
|1.5
|0.1
|0.6
|1.0
|5
|109
|BOU-DD26-781
|255.9
|256.4
|0.92
|7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|11
|84
|BOU-DD26-781
|348.7
|350.3
|0.03
|55
|1.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|58
|BOU-DD26-781
|352.2
|353.1
|0.03
|50
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|3
|64
|BOU-DD26-782
|179.9
|180.8
|0.68
|34
|0.9
|0.3
|0.6
|0.9
|24
|134
|BOU-DD26-782
|184.4
|186.3
|1.92
|478
|1.9
|0.2
|2.4
|6.6
|74
|820
|BOU-DD26-782
|189.6
|190.4
|0.85
|146
|0.8
|0.0
|1.1
|2.5
|40
|286
|BOU-DD26-782
|194.0
|199.5
|0.24
|71
|5.5
|0.0
|0.9
|2.5
|43
|159
|Including
|194.0
|196.0
|0.35
|131
|2.0
|0.0
|1.8
|4.2
|58
|278
|BOU-DD26-783
|239.0
|240.0
|0.38
|119
|1.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.2
|4,306
|235
|BOU-DD26-783
|274.0
|289.8
|1.10
|198
|15.8
|0.1
|2.2
|2.6
|1,222
|405
|Including
|283.8
|287.8
|1.75
|419
|4.0
|0.2
|4.7
|4.5
|3,202
|805
|BOU-DD26-783
|300.9
|301.4
|1.49
|119
|0.5
|0.0
|0.8
|2.2
|23
|299
|BOU-DD26-783
|303.7
|304.2
|0.35
|44
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|92
|91
|BOU-DD26-783
|330.2
|330.7
|0.49
|56
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|2.0
|37
|138
|BOU-DD26-784
|44.0
|44.8
|0.61
|32
|0.8
|0.2
|1.7
|4.3
|6
|211
|BOU-DD26-784
|51.0
|52.0
|1.24
|7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.2
|2
|140
|BOU-DD26-784
|55.6
|57.0
|4.98
|21
|1.4
|0.2
|0.8
|1.1
|2
|466
|BOU-DD26-784
|60.0
|61.0
|1.51
|15
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|4
|150
|BOU-DD26-784
|114.6
|115.5
|0.17
|65
|0.9
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|2
|139
|BOU-DD26-784
|117.3
|118.0
|0.67
|27
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|4
|93
|BOU-DD26-784
|201.0
|201.5
|0.21
|39
|0.5
|0.1
|2.5
|3.8
|15
|185
|BOU-DD26-785
|89.4
|90.0
|0.48
|50
|0.6
|0.1
|0.6
|2.3
|13
|149
|BOU-DD26-785
|96.8
|97.7
|0.56
|8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|4
|67
|BOU-DD26-785
|110.5
|111.0
|0.59
|42
|0.5
|0.1
|0.8
|1.1
|2
|131
|BOU-DD26-785
|136.0
|137.0
|0.03
|56
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|71
|BOU-DD26-785
|316.0
|318.8
|0.95
|46
|2.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|3
|136
|BOU-DD26-786
|327.8
|328.8
|0.56
|7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|53
|BOU-DD26-786
|337.0
|337.5
|0.79
|29
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|116
|96
|BOU-DD26-786
|359.4
|360.6
|0.85
|65
|1.2
|0.0
|0.1
|2.1
|106
|180
|BOU-DD26-786
|376.0
|378.0
|0.16
|58
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|3,220
|129
|BOU-DD26-786
|403.2
|412.6
|0.61
|399
|9.4
|0.0
|1.0
|1.4
|922
|511
|Including
|403.2
|405.0
|1.54
|1,708
|1.8
|0.0
|1.7
|2.5
|691
|1,928
|BOU-DD26-786
|431.1
|431.6
|0.29
|57
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|391
|90
|BOU-DD26-786
|435.7
|437.3
|0.68
|413
|1.6
|0.0
|1.3
|2.4
|94
|543
|BOU-DD26-786
|450.2
|451.5
|0.58
|75
|1.3
|0.0
|1.1
|2.8
|139
|201
|BOU-DD26-786
|459.2
|462.8
|1.38
|195
|3.6
|0.1
|5.1
|3.5
|93
|481
|Including
|459.2
|461.0
|2.38
|355
|1.8
|0.1
|9.9
|5.0
|127
|845
|BOU-DD26-786
|470.6
|471.4
|0.98
|22
|0.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|8
|102
|BOU-DD26-787
|0.0
|306.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-788
|251.5
|252.0
|0.55
|11
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|1.5
|2
|88
|BOU-DD26-789
|0.0
|252.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-790
|99.3
|100.2
|1.09
|527
|0.9
|0.0
|7.9
|3.4
|21
|834
|BOU-DD26-790
|119.6
|120.2
|0.32
|123
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|2.0
|1
|192
|BOU-DD26-790
|140.5
|155.4
|0.62
|586
|14.9
|0.0
|3.7
|1.9
|12
|746
|Including
|148.3
|154.8
|1.05
|971
|6.5
|0.0
|6.7
|2.1
|16
|1,227
|BOU-DD26-790
|157.1
|157.6
|0.31
|35
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|11
|73
|BOU-DD26-790
|200.0
|201.0
|0.27
|85
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.7
|1
|143
|BOU-DD26-791
|184.0
|185.0
|0.03
|70
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|73
|BOU-DD26-791
|196.0
|198.0
|0.61
|13
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|14
|66
|BOU-DD26-791
|227.5
|229.5
|0.29
|100
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.9
|29
|182
|BOU-DD26-791
|282.6
|283.1
|0.32
|283
|0.5
|0.0
|0.9
|0.9
|8
|343
|BOU-DD26-792
|150.0
|151.0
|0.68
|2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|57
|BOU-DD26-792
|168.5
|169.8
|0.73
|35
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|16
|111
|BOU-DD26-792
|239.0
|240.0
|0.83
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|68
|BOU-DD26-792
|247.0
|248.0
|0.88
|11
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|4
|101
|BOU-DD26-792
|287.9
|292.0
|0.61
|147
|4.1
|0.0
|1.4
|1.4
|505
|260
|Including
|287.9
|289.0
|1.47
|368
|1.1
|0.0
|3.3
|3.9
|1,594
|654
|BOU-DD26-792
|297.0
|305.1
|0.79
|237
|8.1
|0.0
|4.5
|3.0
|835
|462
|Including
|300.9
|303.1
|1.50
|563
|2.2
|0.0
|10.4
|5.2
|2,891
|1,036
|BOU-DD26-792
|306.0
|306.6
|0.16
|38
|0.6
|0.0
|1.1
|1.7
|21
|107
|BOU-DD26-792
|326.1
|326.6
|0.49
|32
|0.5
|0.0
|0.6
|1.0
|122
|104
|BOU-DD26-792
|381.0
|381.6
|0.62
|15
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|65
|BOU-DD26-793
|140.3
|141.0
|0.18
|42
|0.7
|0.5
|1.4
|2.1
|8
|158
|BOU-DD26-793
|145.0
|145.7
|0.72
|8
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|5
|69
|BOU-DD26-793
|152.9
|153.4
|1.35
|22
|0.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.2
|8
|145
|BOU-DD26-794
|0.0
|204.0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-795
|113.0
|113.6
|0.59
|9
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|7
|63
|BOU-DD26-795
|153.5
|154.5
|0.69
|2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|2
|76
|BOU-DD26-795
|256.9
|258.2
|1.25
|25
|1.3
|0.0
|1.3
|2.2
|0
|194
|BOU-DD26-795
|261.0
|262.0
|1.11
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.1
|0
|123
|BOU-DD26-796
|368.4
|373.1
|0.63
|231
|4.7
|0.0
|3.0
|2.3
|57
|387
|Including
|371.6
|372.2
|2.14
|1,108
|0.6
|0.1
|15.1
|5.6
|67
|1,687
|BOU-DD26-796
|378.0
|384.1
|0.20
|117
|6.1
|0.1
|2.6
|2.4
|0
|236
|Including
|381.0
|382.2
|0.46
|265
|1.2
|0.2
|11.8
|10.5
|0
|751
|BOU-DD26-796
|387.2
|387.7
|0.27
|47
|0.5
|0.1
|0.4
|0.2
|0
|88
|BOU-DD26-797
|167.1
|168.0
|0.07
|70
|0.9
|0.0
|0.3
|3.8
|0
|157
|BOU-DD26-797
|195.9
|196.4
|0.15
|92
|0.5
|0.0
|0.7
|4.6
|7
|210
|BOU-DD26-798
|80.8
|82.9
|1.07
|81
|2.1
|0.2
|1.5
|0.7
|44
|223
|BOU-DD26-798
|98.2
|99.2
|1.37
|22
|1.0
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|8
|140
|BOU-DD26-798
|118.3
|119.1
|0.73
|26
|0.8
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|4
|104
|BOU-DD26-798
|284.0
|286.2
|0.71
|19
|2.2
|0.0
|0.9
|1.4
|4
|119
|BOU-DD26-799
|127.0
|128.0
|0.69
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|56
|BOU-DD26-799
|250.0
|251.0
|0.83
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|4
|82
|BOU-DD26-799
|265.0
|266.0
|0.27
|50
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.4
|3
|116
|BOU-DD26-799
|271.5
|276.4
|1.05
|210
|4.9
|0.3
|2.6
|4.5
|60
|452
|BOU-DD26-799
|297.0
|298.0
|0.13
|51
|1.0
|0.0
|0.9
|1.0
|2
|98
|BOU-DD26-799
|302.0
|303.0
|0.18
|39
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.3
|12
|98
|BOU-DD26-799
|339.6
|340.2
|0.60
|286
|0.6
|0.0
|1.3
|2.2
|247
|408
|BOU-DD26-800
|107.7
|109.5
|0.04
|62
|1.8
|0.0
|0.1
|3.6
|14
|138
* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
- Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag.
Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2026 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)
|DDH No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|BOU-DD26-829
|317370
|3474105
|1275
|73
|-50
|288
|BOU-DD26-830
|317533
|3474988
|1279
|249
|-50
|621
|BOU-DD26-831
|316082
|3478350
|1256
|269
|-50
|408
|BOU-DD26-832
|315379
|3478258
|1290
|269
|-50
|210
|BOU-DD26-833
|317341
|3474094
|1271
|69
|-49
|303
|BOU-DD26-834
|317409
|3473961
|1269
|70
|-58
|514
|BOU-DD26-835
|315699
|3478156
|1252
|270
|-50
|453
|BOU-DD26-836
|315421
|3478261
|1283
|270
|-50
|285
|BOU-DD26-837
|315983
|3478349
|1260
|270
|-50
|342
|BOU-DD26-838
|317305
|3474079
|1265
|69
|-51
|387
|BOU-DD26-839
|317268
|3474065
|1262
|72
|-50
|435
|BOU-DD26-840
|315464
|3478267
|1266
|270
|-50
|342
|BOU-DD26-841
|315497
|3478265
|1262
|270
|-50
|351
|BOU-DD26-842
|317324
|3474193
|1276
|69
|-51
|207
|BOU-DD26-843
|317290
|3474181
|1270
|68
|-49
|270
|BOU-DD26-844
|317344
|3474972
|1281
|249
|-50
|207
|BOU-DD26-845
|315760
|3478157
|1263
|268
|-49
|501
|BOU-DD26-846
|315537
|3478265
|1262
|269
|-50
|477
|BOU-DD26-847
|317253
|3474168
|1263
|70
|-50
|300
|BOU-DD26-848
|317217
|3474159
|1256
|70
|-50
|411
|BOU-DD26-849
|317176
|3474149
|1255
|70
|-50
|459
|BOU-DD26-850
|315805
|3478151
|1276
|269
|-50
|615
|BOU-DD26-851
|317401
|3474998
|1265
|249
|-51
|246
|BOU-DD26-852
|317127
|3474124
|1266
|69
|-49
|552
|BOU-DD26-853
|315575
|3478263
|1255
|269
|-50
|354
|BOU-DD26-854
|317087
|3474109
|1270
|68
|-50
|651
|BOU-DD26-855
|317471
|3475030
|1256
|246
|-52
|402
|BOU-DD26-856
|315613
|3478273
|1250
|269
|-50
|351
|BOU-DD26-857
|317045
|3474093
|1276
|73
|-50
|756
|BOU-DD26-858
|315656
|3478263
|1249
|270
|-50
|402
|BOU-DD26-859
|315289
|3478064
|1280
|269
|-50
|138
|BOU-DD26-860
|317271
|3474287
|1272
|70
|-50
|255
|BOU-DD26-861
|317229
|3474270
|1270
|71
|-49
|312
|BOU-DD26-862
|315700
|3478264
|1251
|271
|-49
|450
|BOU-DD26-863
|315751
|3478266
|1256
|269
|-50
|504
|BOU-DD26-864
|317188
|3474256
|1270
|69
|-50
|354
|BOU-DD26-865
|315342
|3478063
|1285
|269
|-51
|198
|BOU-DD26-866
|317154
|3474239
|1266
|70
|-50
|528
|BOU-DD26-867
|317118
|3474233
|1261
|68
|-50
|582
|BOU-DD26-868
|315797
|3478263
|1267
|270
|-50
|576
|BOU-DD26-869
|317078
|3474216
|1257
|68
|-50
|600
|BOU-DD26-870
|317038
|3474201
|1257
|70
|-51
|708
|BOU-DD26-871
|315378
|3478063
|1278
|270
|-50
|270
|BOU-DD26-873
|315412
|3478063
|1266
|270
|-50
|255
|BOU-DD26-874
|315450
|3478065
|1257
|270
|-50
|297
|BOU-DD26-875
|317216
|3474372
|1280
|70
|-50
|411
|BOU-DD26-877
|315538
|3478063
|1258
|270
|-50
|402
|BOU-DD26-878
|317175
|3474357
|1279
|69
|-50
|582
|BOU-DD26-880
|315589
|3478059
|1265
|270
|-50
|357
|BOU-DD26-881
|317137
|3474344
|1273
|66
|-50
|615
|BOU-DD26-882
|315683
|3478062
|1279
|268
|-50
|501
|BOU-DD26-883
|317257
|3474110
|1255
|71
|-50
|360
|BOU-DD26-885
|317285
|3474502
|1296
|71
|-50
|156
|BOU-DD26-886
|315285
|3477963
|1283
|270
|-50
|123
|BOU-DD26-887
|315766
|3478068
|1274
|270
|-50
|555
|BOU-DD26-888
|317101
|3474179
|1259
|70
|-50
|630
|BOU-DD26-889
|317249
|3474487
|1288
|71
|-50
|255
|BOU-DD26-890
|317214
|3474474
|1280
|68
|-50
|429
|BOU-DD26-891
|315400
|3477963
|1270
|270
|-50
|216
|BOU-DD26-892
|315437
|3477960
|1262
|270
|-50
|261
|BOU-DD26-893
|315327
|3477963
|1285
|270
|-50
|156
|BOU-DD26-896
|315531
|3477959
|1269
|269
|-51
|402
|BOU-DD26-897
|317143
|3474450
|1277
|73
|-50
|612
|BOU-DD26-898
|317100
|3474437
|1273
|68
|-50
|663
|BOU-DD26-899
|315364
|3477963
|1279
|270
|-50
|192
|BOU-DD26-900
|317219
|3474214
|1264
|70
|-50
|342
|BOU-DD26-901
|317137
|3474192
|1257
|69
|-50
|516
|BOU-DD26-902
|315278
|3477858
|1279
|270
|-50
|108
|BOU-DD26-903
|315581
|3477963
|1279
|270
|-50
|513
|BOU-DD26-904
|315628
|3477962
|1283
|269
|-48
|474
|BOU-DD26-906
|315321
|3477858
|1279
|270
|-50
|156
|BOU-DD26-910
|317292
|3474453
|1295
|71
|-50
|504
|BOU-DD26-913
|315400
|3477858
|1272
|270
|-50
|252
|BOU-DD26-914
|315480
|3477860
|1272
|269
|-50
|375
|BOU-DD26-915
|315524
|3477860
|1272
|270
|-50
|426
|BOU-DD26-916
|317076
|3474372
|1267
|70
|-51
|657
|BOU-DD26-917
|315441
|3477853
|1269
|270
|-50
|300
|BOU-DD26-918
|317263
|3474548
|1293
|70
|-50
|201
|BOU-DD26-920
|317195
|3474521
|1276
|70
|-51
|356.2
|BOU-DD26-924
|317172
|3474564
|1275
|70
|-51
|255
|BOU-DD26-926
|317215
|3474580
|1282
|70
|-51
|168
2. The complete NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Boumadine Polymetallic Project, Kingdom of Morocco" dated December 18, 2025, (2025 PEA) is available on Aya's website and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and, as such, there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.