Esketamine Market Report 2026: Rising Prevalence of Treatment-resistant Depression with Rapid-acting Therapies, Expanding Nasal Spray Administration for Acute Psychiatric Settings

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esketamine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The esketamine market is undergoing substantial growth, expected to expand from $1.51 billion in 2025 to $1.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This expansion is largely due to unmet needs in major depressive disorder, inefficacies of traditional antidepressants, regulatory approvals for nasal esketamine, increased mental health awareness, and the rise of specialty psychiatric clinics. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6%. Contributing factors include the escalating prevalence of treatment-resistant depression, demand for rapid-acting therapies, and advancements in mental health infrastructure.

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) significantly influences the esketamine market's trajectory. This condition remains challenging due to the limited success of conventional antidepressants. Esketamine, targeting NMDA receptors, offers rapid relief for patients unresponsive to other treatments. For instance, the National Institute of Mental Health reported in September 2023 that 30% of U.S. individuals with major depressive disorder experience treatment resistance, fueling market demand for esketamine solutions.

Major industry players are focusing on innovative therapies such as monotherapy. In January 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced FDA approval of SPRAVATO (esketamine) as a standalone treatment for adults facing TRD, marking a significant advancement. This monotherapy provides substantial symptom relief, with improvements seen within 24 hours, supported by clinical trials. SPRAVATO's favorable safety profile is regulated under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) to manage side effects.

In 2024, Celon Pharma S.A. formed a partnership with Tang Capital Management LLC, establishing Novohale Therapeutics, LLC. This alliance aims to advance Falkieri, an esketamine inhalation product, to Phase 3 trials for bipolar depression. This underscores the increasing interest in esketamine's potential across various psychiatric disorders.

Leading companies in the esketamine market include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sage Therapeutics Inc., VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., and others. North America emerged as the dominant region in 2025. The market's geographic scope includes major regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and countries including the USA, China, and Germany. Tariffs have impacted the esketamine market by raising production costs, though localized manufacturing efforts are mitigating these challenges.

The esketamine market consists of sales of products like SPRAVATO and esketamine injectables. The market value includes 'factory gate' values from manufacturers, emphasizing direct sales and related services.

The market research report provides comprehensive data on the esketamine market size, trends, and opportunities. It offers insights into product types such as nasal sprays and injectables, addressing disorders like major depressive disorder and PTSD. The report also highlights various distribution channels, including hospital and online pharmacies. Through its rapid-acting NMDA antagonist properties, esketamine continues to redefine treatment landscapes for mental health conditions globally.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Johnson & Johnson

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Sage Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Cerecor Inc.

Celon Pharma S.A.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Seqens Group

Arevipharma GmbH

Nortec Quimica S.A.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd.

Maithri Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

SynZeal Research Pvt. Ltd.

XWPharma Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wi7d1h

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