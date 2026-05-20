The Cost of a Power Bank Fire Could Be More Than Just One Damaged Device: Meenova SolidPower Semi-Solid Battery Power Banks Launch on Kickstarter





SolidPower X combines 65W GaN charging, a 67cm retractable cable, foldable AC plug, and Qi2.2 MagSafe wireless charging — bringing a wall charger, cable, wireless charger, and power bank into one device.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile accessories brand Meenova has launched its SolidPower series of semi-solid battery power banks on Kickstarter. The campaign is now live and open for support:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/meenova/solidpower-x-65w-5-in-1-solid-state-battery-powerbank-qi22

YouTube video:

https://youtu.be/MKDvAYGuGkM

Official website:

https://www.meenova.com/





The SolidPower series includes three models: SolidPower X, SolidPower Z, and SolidPower Y, designed for travel, multi-device work setups, daily commuting, and pocket-friendly everyday carry.

When you leave home, how often do you need to bring a wall charger, charging cable, power bank, and MagSafe wireless charger all at once? Forget one, and your phone may die when you need it most. Bring them all, and your bag quickly turns into a cable organizer.





But there is a bigger question worth asking: if a power bank catches fire due to pressure, drops, damage, or puncture, the cost may go far beyond a single damaged device. It could affect your desk, suitcase, or even your living space. Is that kind of safety risk really worth ignoring?

At the core of the SolidPower series is its semi-solid battery technology. Compared with traditional liquid lithium batteries, the semi-solid structure is designed with a stronger focus on stability. In Meenova’s puncture and cutting tests, the battery did not catch fire. It also supports up to approximately 2,000 charging cycles. For commuters, travelers, and anyone who regularly keeps a power bank in a backpack or suitcase, safety is not just a specification — it is the foundation for reducing unexpected risk.





The flagship SolidPower X starts at an early-bird price of $45. It features a 10,000mAh capacity, enough to recharge a mainstream smartphone about 1.5 to 2 times, making it suitable for airport waiting areas, long-distance travel, or a full day away from home. Its built-in 67cm retractable USB-C cable makes charging more convenient from a bedside outlet to a pillow, or from an under-desk outlet to the desktop

— without needing to search for a cable.

SolidPower X supports 65W wall-charging mode, effectively placing a laptop fast charger inside a power bank. Once unplugged, it works as a 35W portable power bank. It also includes 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, Apple Watch charging, a foldable AC plug, and five output positions, allowing it to charge up to five devices at the same time. Weighing 345g, close to a 330ml drink can, it can replace a wall charger, cable, wireless charger, and standard power bank in one compact device.

SolidPower Z starts at an early-bird price of $35. It also uses a 10,000mAh semi-solid battery, providing roughly 1.5 to 2 phone charges. At 235g, it weighs about the same as a large-screen smartphone and is lighter than a bottle of water. It supports 30W USB-C output, 25W wireless charging, a built-in USB-C cable, foldable stand, and digital battery display, making it ideal for desks, coffee shops, commuting, and short trips.

SolidPower Y starts at an early-bird price of $25. With a 5,000mAh capacity, it can recharge a phone about once, helping solve the everyday anxiety of having only 10% battery left before getting home. At just 11mm thick and 130g, it is close to the weight of a pair of true wireless earbuds with a protective case, making it easy to slip into a pocket, small bag, or jacket. It supports 20W wired output and 15W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging, making it a practical option for users who do not want to carry a bag but still want a safer backup charge on hand.

Meenova says the goal of the SolidPower series is not simply to make users buy another power bank. Instead, it aims to help people carry one less wall charger, pack fewer cables, worry less about low battery, and reduce the potential safety risks associated with portable batteries.

media contact：

Contact Person: Fei Rich

Email: rich@meenova.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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