In Vivo CRO Market Size is Poised to be Valued at USD 11.83 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by the Increasing Preference from Different Companies Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The In Vivo CRO Market was valued at USD 5.48 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% over 2026-2035.

The growth of the market is driven by the industry-wide shift within the pharmaceutical industry from in-house preclinical research to outsourcing such activities, since it makes better economic sense for companies to outsource their research needs to specialized CROs that can do so more effectively and at a lower fixed cost than the companies themselves.





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The U.S. In Vivo CRO Market was valued at USD 2.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2026-2035.

The market growth is attributed to the robust research and development environment for pharmaceuticals and biotech in the United States. The U.S. biopharmaceutical industry, which boasts the largest number of global headquarters, drug pipelines, and approvals, is the largest procurer of in vivo CRO services.

The Europe In Vivo CRO Market is estimated to be USD 1.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during 2026–2035.

Europe has an important market share in the In Vivo CRO market, with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Switzerland representing the major national markets. The European CRO business caters to pharmaceutical companies operating both in Europe and America that wish to diversify geographically.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline Expansion and Preclinical Outsourcing Adoption to Augment Market Growth Globally

The basic economic model of the in vivo CRO industry revolves around the fact that pharmaceutical companies have realized it is more cost-effective for them to contract the process of in vivo testing from external specialists rather than building the necessary facilities to conduct such tests on their own. Maintaining an in vivo laboratory in accordance with the GLP standards involves having an animal care staff, specialized facilities, and ongoing documentation, which incur fixed costs irrespective of variations in demand. This makes the business model of the CRO much more efficient compared to that of a pharmaceutical company.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Model Type

Rodent-based segment dominated with 80% share in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, well-established biological relevance, and widespread regulatory acceptance in preclinical research. Non-rodent segment is gaining traction as demand rises for higher translational accuracy and regulatory validation in advanced therapeutic areas.

By Modality

Small molecules dominated the In Vivo CRO Market in 2025, supported by their long-standing presence in drug discovery pipelines and cost efficiency globally. The cell and gene therapy is emerging as the fastest-growing modality, driven by increasing investment in precision medicine, regenerative therapies, and targeted treatment approaches for previously incurable diseases.

By Indication

Oncology dominated the In Vivo CRO Market in 2025 due to the high global cancer burden and continuous pipeline expansion globally. CNS disorders and autoimmune diseases are witnessing rapid growth driven by rising prevalence of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and depression globally.

By GLP Type

GLP toxicology dominated the In Vivo CRO Market in 2025, as regulatory-compliant safety studies are mandatory for drug approval processes across global regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA. The non-GLP studies are growing steadily, driven by increased early-stage drug discovery activity and the expansion of preclinical pipelines in biotech and academic research.

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Regional Insights:

North America represented nearly 49% share of the global In Vivo CRO Market in 2025 owing to its leading position in terms of investment in pharmaceutical R&D, having the largest number of drug development firms ranging from early-stage biotech firms to global pharmaceutical firms, and featuring the most prominent CROs like Charles River Laboratories and Labcorp Drug Development.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for In Vivo CROs. India is expected to have the highest country-level compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the region during the forecast period. The presence of qualified scientific manpower, low operating costs of up to 40-60% compared to the United States, better regulatory framework, and government initiatives, such as 'Pharma Vision' make India an attractive destination for outsourcing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the In Vivo CRO Market Report:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Labcorp Drug Development (Covance)

ICON plc

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Envigo (Inotiv)

Eurofins Scientific SE

Medpace Holdings Inc.

PRA Health Sciences (ICON)

Syneos Health Inc.

PPD (Pharmaceutical Product Development)

Crown Bioscience (JSR)

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Champions Oncology Inc.

GemPharmatech Co. Ltd.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Evotec SE

Calvert Laboratories

EPL Bio Analytical Services

BioAnalytical Systems Inc. (BAS)

Recent Developments:

2025: Charles River Laboratories expanded its portfolio of CRISPR-engineered disease models for rare disease preclinical research, adding 45 new validated mouse models covering inherited metabolic, neurological, and cardiovascular conditions enabling pharmaceutical companies working in rare disease therapeutic areas to access characterized disease models without the 12–18-month development timeline required to create custom models independently.

Charles River Laboratories expanded its portfolio of CRISPR-engineered disease models for rare disease preclinical research, adding 45 new validated mouse models covering inherited metabolic, neurological, and cardiovascular conditions enabling pharmaceutical companies working in rare disease therapeutic areas to access characterized disease models without the 12–18-month development timeline required to create custom models independently. 2025: WuXi AppTec launched a dedicated GLP toxicology expansion at its Suzhou facility, adding 200,000 square feet of AAALAC-accredited vivarium and laboratory space to meet growing demand from global pharmaceutical clients for GLP-compliant toxicology services in Asia, reporting full booking of new capacity within six months of commissioning.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRECLINICAL SERVICE & STUDY MODEL METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across toxicology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), efficacy studies, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, and IND-enabling research services in the in vivo CRO market.

– helps you understand demand trends across toxicology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), efficacy studies, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, and IND-enabling research services in the in vivo CRO market. STUDY EXECUTION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate study initiation timelines, protocol adherence, reporting turnaround time, resource utilization, and on-time completion rates across preclinical research programs.

– helps you evaluate study initiation timelines, protocol adherence, reporting turnaround time, resource utilization, and on-time completion rates across preclinical research programs. ANIMAL MODEL UTILIZATION & RESEARCH ACCURACY METRICS – helps you analyze rodent and non-rodent model adoption, transgenic and humanized animal model usage, disease-model relevance, reproducibility of study outcomes, and scalability of research models.

– helps you analyze rodent and non-rodent model adoption, transgenic and humanized animal model usage, disease-model relevance, reproducibility of study outcomes, and scalability of research models. GLP COMPLIANCE & ETHICAL RESEARCH METRICS – helps you assess GLP-compliant versus non-GLP study adoption, animal welfare standards, ethical compliance, and implementation of 3Rs principles including reduction, refinement, and replacement strategies.

– helps you assess GLP-compliant versus non-GLP study adoption, animal welfare standards, ethical compliance, and implementation of 3Rs principles including reduction, refinement, and replacement strategies. THERAPEUTIC AREA & BIOMARKER RESEARCH METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities across oncology, CNS, metabolic disorders, and biomarker testing applications along with increasing demand for customized preclinical study models.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across oncology, CNS, metabolic disorders, and biomarker testing applications along with increasing demand for customized preclinical study models. PRECLINICAL INNOVATION & CRO CAPACITY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you uncover advancements in automated study workflows, digital data management, advanced disease models, and expansion of CRO laboratory infrastructure supporting global drug development activities.

In Vivo CRO Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.48 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.0% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Model Type (Rodent based, Non-Rodent base)

• By Indication (Oncology, CNS Conditions, Diabetes, Obesity, Pain management, Autoimmune/inflammation conditions, Others)

• By Modality (Small Molecules, Large Molecules)

• By GLP Type (GLP Toxicology, Non GLP) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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