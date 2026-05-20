Baltimore, MD, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, a handful of giant telecom companies have ruled the internet. James Altucher believes that reign may be ending.

In a new free presentation , the Wall Street Journal best-selling author and venture capitalist explains why he believes a satellite network growing rapidly in space could eventually become the most powerful internet business in the world.

Why Whoever Controls the Internet Wins

Altucher’s presentation makes a simple point. In every era, the companies that control the most important infrastructure end up controlling the most wealth.

Railroads owned transportation. Oil companies owned energy. Telecom giants owned communications. Now Altucher believes a new fight is forming over who will own global internet access in the years ahead.

The Throne Is Being Built in Orbit

According to Altucher, the satellite network at the center of his presentation already operates in more than 100 countries. Traditional telecom companies need to build infrastructure city by city, neighborhood by neighborhood. A satellite system can cover an entire continent the moment it goes live.

That difference, Altucher argues, is why this story isn’t about a new competitor. It’s about a completely new kind of company taking the throne.

Why Altucher Says the Story Is Unfolding Now

Altucher says the speed of the expansion is exactly why he chose to release the presentation now. With IPO speculation building and the satellite buildout accelerating, he believes the next twelve months could lock in who runs the next era of the internet.

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a serial entrepreneur, Wall Street Journal best-selling author, and former hedge fund manager. Over the course of his career, he has built and sold multiple companies and has been featured on CNBC and other major outlets as a leading voice in early-stage investing. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.