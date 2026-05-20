The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) Announces Its 2026 Schools of Excellence and Exceptional Charter Schools

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) today announced its 2026 Schools of Excellence and Exceptional Charter Schools, recognizing 72 schools across the United States that have demonstrated the highest standards of care, programming, and outcomes for students with disabilities.

Since 2008, NASET has annually recognized outstanding schools through two distinct award programs. The School of Excellence designation honors licensed private special education schools that meet rigorous professional criteria and demonstrate exceptional dedication to the field. The Exceptional Charter School designation recognizes public charter schools that have demonstrated a meaningful and measurable commitment to serving students with disabilities through inclusive practices and strong student outcomes.

“These schools represent the very best of what special education looks like in practice,” said NASET. “Each awardee has demonstrated that with the right environment, the right team, and an unwavering commitment to students with disabilities, extraordinary outcomes are possible.”

2026 Awardees

The 2026 class includes 54 Schools of Excellence and 18 Exceptional Charter Schools spanning Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The full directory of 2026 awardees is available at naset.com/school-awards





About NASET

Founded in 2004, the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) provides five board certifications in areas including special education advocacy, IEP development, and paraprofessional support. NASET serves a community of over 100,000 teachers, administrators, professionals, and families, offering a weekly newsletter, monthly webinars on critical special education topics such as policy, law, and IEP composition, an active private membership community, and publishing the Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP), a peer-reviewed journal advancing research, policy, and practice.

With certifications, memberships, and advertising opportunities reaching one of the largest and most dedicated audiences in the field, NASET continues to be the trusted national leader for resources, recognition, and professional growth in special education.