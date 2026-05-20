Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.32 Per Common Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices throughout the state of Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.47 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett

Executive Vice President, Treasurer

and Chief Financial Officer

(502) 625-0890



