Dynacor Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") announced upcoming changes to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Ms. Hélène Kyriakakis will stand for election as a new independent director at the annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders in June 2026. Mr. Pierre Lépine, who is a member of the board since 2014 and has served as Chair of the Board for nine years, has completed his term of office and will not seek re-election at the AGM.

Dynacor Chair Pierre Lépine: “It has been a privilege to use my experience and skill sets to propel Dynacor’s growth over the past 12 years. During the period, we have evolved into the largest ASGM ore-processor in Peru and are expanding into the largest processor worldwide. With the roll-out of the expansion plan, the enhanced management team and Board, I am deeply satisfied with the progress that we have made together and that Dynacor will continue its value-creation journey.

As the company enters into execution phase, it is the right moment for me to pass the baton. I am deeply thankful to the many stakeholders—employees, members of the management team, shareholders and partners—whom I met over the years. Each of you contributed to my enriching chapter at Dynacor.”

Dynacor President & CEO Jean Martineau: “I would like to extend our thanks to Pierre for his outstanding contribution to Dynacor, initially as a member of the audit and risk management committee and later as Chair. His extensive tenure has deeply influenced Dynacor’s trajectory, bringing sound judgement, leadership and strategic insight. Pierre’s initiation of the 2030 strategic plan and achievement of two major components – stabilisation of operations and diversification of the business outside of Peru - is an important part of his legacy that will leave a lasting imprint on Dynacor.”

About Ms. Hélène Kyriakakis

Hélène Kyriakakis is an accomplished information technology executive with over 35 years of experience aligning integrated management systems (ERP) with business transformation for clients across multiple sectors. A champion of operational excellence through innovation, she excels in leading large-scale projects in business process improvement and ERP implementation. Her career history includes over 20 years’ technology leadership within blue-chip international companies such as Accenture, PwC, and IBM.

Since 2023, Hélène serves as CEO of Talan Americas, setting the strategic direction and guiding its international expansion. Ms. Kyriakakis served as President of Createch Group, a division of Bell Canada, prior to its acquisition by Talan Group, having held progressively senior roles within the consultancy firm since joining in 2011. Prior to Createch, she held a series of senior management roles at IBM Corporation, including heading up its Canadian ERP outsourcing division.

Dynacor Chair Pierre Lépine: “The nomination of Ms. Kyriakakis underscores the Board’s desire to strengthen its strategic expertise and maximise its resiliency. Her exceptional tenure in leadership, business transformation, operational excellence and strategy complements existing Board experience and will be a valuable asset in assisting the management team in unlocking additional shareholder value.”

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor’s PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:



Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com