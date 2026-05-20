Luciphia Launches Cooling Mat to Keep Pets Cool and Comfortable This Summer

New York, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pets increasingly become true members of the family — sharing homes, sofas, beds, and daily adventures — Luciphia has launched its latest innovation: the Premium Cooling Mat. Designed to provide dogs and cats with a refreshing resting spot during warmer weather, this new product addresses a growing need among modern pet households.



Rising Concerns Over Pet Heat Discomfort

For many pet parents, especially those living in urban apartments or regions with hot summers, keeping furry family members cool and comfortable is a daily challenge. Without strong air conditioning, pets can quickly become overheated, leading to excessive panting, restlessness, reduced appetite, lethargy, and in severe cases, heatstroke. The Luciphia Premium Cooling Mat offers a simple, effective, and electricity-free solution that pets naturally gravitate toward.

Product Features and Practical Design

Available in 20x30 inches and multiple popular sizes, the mat utilizes an advanced cooling layer that actively absorbs and dissipates body heat. It features a sturdy non-slip backing that stays securely in place on tile, hardwood floors, carpet, or inside crates. Combined with supportive padding and soft-to-the-touch materials, the mat provides gentle cushioning while remaining tough enough to withstand daily use. Best of all, the entire mat is fully machine-washable for effortless cleaning.



Real User Feedback and Daily Integration

Pet owners who have tested the mat report that it quickly becomes a favorite spot. Whether it’s after a morning walk, during a warm afternoon nap, or on humid evenings when pets seek relief from the heat, the mat provides consistent cooling comfort. Its versatility makes it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, travel crates, or even outdoor shaded areas during backyard playtime.

“We created this mat because we understand how much pet parents want simple yet effective ways to care for their furry family members,” said a Luciphia spokesperson. “It’s more than just temperature control — it’s about giving pets a dedicated space where they feel safe, loved, and truly at home.”



Thoughtful Engineering for Everyday Life

The thoughtful construction of the Luciphia Cooling Mat sets it apart from ordinary cooling pads. The cooling technology works passively without the need for electricity, freezing packs, or complicated setup, making it perfect for both everyday home use and on-the-go travel. The non-slip base prevents sliding even when playful or energetic dogs move around, while the gentle cushioning offers joint support for older pets and growing puppies.



A Brand Built on Emotional Connection

This launch reflects Luciphia’s deep commitment to products that go beyond basic functionality. The brand firmly believes every pet deserves to feel safe, loved, and genuinely part of the family. Through designs that carefully balance comfort, practicality, and emotional connection, Luciphia continues to strengthen the special bond between pets and their people.

From its popular waterproof blankets and furniture protectors to this new cooling solution, every Luciphia product is developed from real-life observations of modern pet households — understanding both the joys and the everyday challenges that come with sharing life with animals.



Versatile Solutions for Modern Pet Parents

The mat’s portability and easy-care design make it suitable for a wide range of situations: long car rides, weekend getaways, visits to friends’ homes, or simply as an extra cool spot in a multi-pet household. Its durable construction ensures it can handle daily use while remaining simple to maintain.



Supporting a Growing Pet-Friendly Lifestyle In recent years, pet adoption rates have surged across the United States, with more families than ever welcoming dogs and cats into their hearts and homes. This growing bond has created increased demand for practical, thoughtful solutions that support pet well-being without adding stress to busy family schedules. Cooling products, in particular, have gained significant attention as temperatures rise across many regions and pet owners look for gentle, non-invasive ways to help their companions stay comfortable during warmer months.

The Luciphia Cooling Mat serves as one such everyday solution. Portable enough to take on road trips or weekend getaways, durable enough for regular daily use, and easy to clean, it helps pet parents create cooler, more comfortable environments where their pets can truly relax and feel cared for. Its easy-care design also supports better hygiene practices, which many owners now prioritize.



Availability and Usage Guidance

The Luciphia Premium Cooling Mat is now available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVHYFMTR?th=1

To explore the full Luciphia collection of thoughtful pet essentials, including waterproof blankets, furniture protectors, and more, visit the brand’s store: https://luciphiapet.com/

As with any new pet product, Luciphia encourages owners to introduce the mat gradually and observe their pet’s individual response. Needs may vary based on breed, age, size, coat type, and health conditions. The mat is designed as a supportive resting surface and performs best as part of a complete comfort and care routine. Pet parents should always ensure access to fresh water and monitor their pets during extreme heat.

About Luciphia

Luciphia is committed to creating a world where every pet feels safe, loved, and truly part of the family. Through thoughtful designs and caring products that combine comfort, practicality, and emotional connection, Luciphia helps pets feel loved — and families feel more deeply connected — one thoughtfully crafted item at a time.



