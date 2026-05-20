Repligen Announces Publication of the Company’s 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the digital publication of its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report and related reporting framework disclosures. Themed “Driving Sustainable Growth Together”, this report communicates the company’s progress in advancing our sustainability strategy across six key impact areas: Products & Packaging, Operations, Talent, Supply Chain, Communities, and Pathways to Success. Also included in the 2025 Sustainability Report are detailed disclosures aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and three key reporting frameworks: the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), now part of the IFRS Sustainability Alliance.

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer at Repligen said, “Sustainability at Repligen is not a secondary effort—it is integral to how we grow, innovate, and support our customers. By investing in our people, strengthening governance, and acting responsibly, we are building a company that delivers lasting value for all stakeholders.”

Dianne Heiler, Vice President of Sustainability & ESG and Global Head of Packaging Engineering at Repligen said, “Our company remains focused on transparency, rigor, and continuous improvement—investing in the foundations required to meet rising expectations with credibility, consistency, and integrity across our global operations.”

Below are just a few of the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights across environmental, social, and governance topics. Report data is through year-end 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Advancing Impacts: Report Highlights

Maintained 100% renewable electricity across U.S. and European manufacturing operations.

Completed our first enterprise-level Double Materiality Assessment aligned with European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), enhancing prioritization of material topics and regulatory readiness.

Expanded the Board’s existing sustainability oversight by assigning regular oversight to the Audit Committee, reinforcing governance rigor, data integrity, and alignment with evolving stakeholder expectations.

Adopted new Human Rights and Sustainability and ESG policies, strengthening oversight and accountability.

Decreased year-over-year global water withdrawals by 14%.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information, please visit www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

(781) 419-0204

investors@repligen.com