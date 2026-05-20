Electric Two-Wheeler Market to Hit USD 41.5 Bn by 2031 as Urban Mobility Electrifies, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric two-wheeler market size is valued at USD 24.63 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 41.51 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.59%. Market growth is being driven by declining lithium-ion battery prices, stricter urban emission regulations, and rising demand for affordable electric mobility across Asia-Pacific. Increasing adoption of electric scooters and motorcycles for daily commuting and gig-economy delivery fleets is further accelerating industry expansion, while manufacturers continue to focus on connected features, longer battery warranties, and enhanced safety standards to strengthen consumer confidence.
Electric Two-Wheeler Market Trends and Drivers
Expanding Last-Mile Delivery Fleets Accelerate Electric Two-Wheeler Adoption
Food delivery and ride-hailing companies are increasingly adopting electric two-wheelers to lower operating costs and support sustainability goals. Battery swapping networks are helping reduce charging downtime, making EVs more practical for high-usage fleet operations. Asia continues to lead this transition, with major mobility platforms partnering with EV and battery-swapping providers to expand electric fleet deployments across key urban markets.
Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Costs Improve EV Ownership Affordability
Falling lithium-ion battery prices are making electric scooters more affordable and helping narrow the cost gap with conventional petrol models across Asian markets. As demand grows beyond subsidy-driven purchases, manufacturers are focusing on longer warranties, better features, and improved ownership value to attract consumers. Expanding supply-chain scale continues to play a major role in accelerating electric two-wheeler adoption.
Electric Two-Wheeler Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the electric two-wheeler market, driven by strong demand in China and India along with supportive EV policies across Southeast Asia. Expanding local manufacturing, government incentives, and rising urban mobility needs continue to strengthen regional growth.
Europe is witnessing mixed growth trends as subsidy reductions in some countries affect consumer demand. However, stricter emission regulations, low-emission urban zones, and increasing restrictions on petrol scooters are continuing to support electric two-wheeler adoption across several European cities.
Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Built on ongoing tracking of regulatory developments, consumer adoption patterns, and manufacturer activity, Mordor Intelligence provides a commercially grounded view of the electric two-wheeler market, supporting strategic planning with balanced analysis and consistently structured research inputs.”
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-electric-two-wheeler-market?utm_source=globenewswire
Electric Two-Wheeler Industry Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Scooters
- Motorcycles
By Motor Power
- Less than or equal to 1.0 kW
- 1.1–3.0 kW
- 3.1–5.0 kW
- More than 5.0 kW
By Voltage Platform
- 48 V
- 60 V
- 72 V
- Others
By Battery Configuration
- Fixed Pack
- Swappable (Single)
- Swappable (Dual)
By Motor Type
- BLDC
- PMSM
- Others
By Price Band (USD)
- Less than or equal to 1,000
- 1,000–1,500
- 1,501–2,000
- 2,001–3,000
- 3,001–5,000
- More than 5,000
By End User
- B2C
- B2B
- Ride-hail / Bike-Taxi / Rental / Tourism
- Delivery & Logistics
- Corporate & SME Fleets
- Others (Govt., NGO, Institutional)
By Sales Channel
- Online
- Offline
Electric Two-Wheeler Companies
- Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
- Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.
- Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
- VMOTO SOCO ITALY SRL
- Gogoro Limited
- Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.
- NIU Technologies
- Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- TVS Motor Company Ltd.
- Bajaj Auto Ltd.
- Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd.
- Segway-Ninebot Group
- Horwin Global
- Aima Technology Group
- Super Soco Italy SRL
- Emflux Motors
- Lifan Technology Group
- Pure EV
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Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-range-extender-market?utm_source=globenewswire
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