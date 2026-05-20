Electric Two-Wheeler Market to Hit USD 41.5 Bn by 2031 as Urban Mobility Electrifies, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric two-wheeler market size is valued at USD 24.63 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 41.51 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.59%. Market growth is being driven by declining lithium-ion battery prices, stricter urban emission regulations, and rising demand for affordable electric mobility across Asia-Pacific. Increasing adoption of electric scooters and motorcycles for daily commuting and gig-economy delivery fleets is further accelerating industry expansion, while manufacturers continue to focus on connected features, longer battery warranties, and enhanced safety standards to strengthen consumer confidence.

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Trends and Drivers

Expanding Last-Mile Delivery Fleets Accelerate Electric Two-Wheeler Adoption

Food delivery and ride-hailing companies are increasingly adopting electric two-wheelers to lower operating costs and support sustainability goals. Battery swapping networks are helping reduce charging downtime, making EVs more practical for high-usage fleet operations. Asia continues to lead this transition, with major mobility platforms partnering with EV and battery-swapping providers to expand electric fleet deployments across key urban markets.

Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Costs Improve EV Ownership Affordability

Falling lithium-ion battery prices are making electric scooters more affordable and helping narrow the cost gap with conventional petrol models across Asian markets. As demand grows beyond subsidy-driven purchases, manufacturers are focusing on longer warranties, better features, and improved ownership value to attract consumers. Expanding supply-chain scale continues to play a major role in accelerating electric two-wheeler adoption.

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the electric two-wheeler market, driven by strong demand in China and India along with supportive EV policies across Southeast Asia. Expanding local manufacturing, government incentives, and rising urban mobility needs continue to strengthen regional growth.

Europe is witnessing mixed growth trends as subsidy reductions in some countries affect consumer demand. However, stricter emission regulations, low-emission urban zones, and increasing restrictions on petrol scooters are continuing to support electric two-wheeler adoption across several European cities.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Built on ongoing tracking of regulatory developments, consumer adoption patterns, and manufacturer activity, Mordor Intelligence provides a commercially grounded view of the electric two-wheeler market, supporting strategic planning with balanced analysis and consistently structured research inputs.”

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-electric-two-wheeler-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Electric Two-Wheeler Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Scooters

Motorcycles



By Motor Power

Less than or equal to 1.0 kW

1.1–3.0 kW

3.1–5.0 kW

More than 5.0 kW

By Voltage Platform

48 V

60 V

72 V

Others



By Battery Configuration

Fixed Pack

Swappable (Single)

Swappable (Dual)

By Motor Type

BLDC



PMSM

Others



By Price Band (USD)

Less than or equal to 1,000

1,000–1,500

1,501–2,000

2,001–3,000

3,001–5,000

More than 5,000



By End User

B2C

B2B

Ride-hail / Bike-Taxi / Rental / Tourism

Delivery & Logistics

Corporate & SME Fleets

Others (Govt., NGO, Institutional)



By Sales Channel

Online

Offline



Electric Two-Wheeler Companies

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

VMOTO SOCO ITALY SRL

Gogoro Limited

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

NIU Technologies

Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd.

Segway-Ninebot Group

Horwin Global

Aima Technology Group

Super Soco Italy SRL

Emflux Motors

Lifan Technology Group

Pure EV

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Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-range-extender-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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