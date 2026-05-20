Beamr to Present its ML-Safe Video Data Stack to AV Engineers at AutoSens USA

Herzliya, Israel, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that it will present its ML-safe video data stack for autonomous vehicles (AV) at AutoSens USA 2026, held from June 9–11 in Detroit. AutoSens is an AV and ADAS engineering-focused conference, attracting professionals and leaders from OEMs, Tier 1, and supply chain companies.



To schedule a meeting with Beamr's team (booth 315), use this link.

As autonomous driving advances and integrates with Physical AI applications, the training and validation pipelines performance determine how far the model development can advance. Perception, validation, and simulation engineers need a proven compression approach that will support these scalable pipelines, often reaching hundreds of petabytes.

Beamr is offering its ML-safe video data stack, enabling up to 50% file size reduction without degrading model performance. The stack was validated from perception models through to world foundation models, on real-world and synthetic footage.

Recently, Beamr demonstrated that video compressed with its patented content-adaptive bitrate (CABR) technology can be used as an augmentation step in AI model training. The study demonstrated that treating compression as a training strategy allows it to scale efficiently while preserving the perception accuracy ML systems depend on. A state-of-the-art depth model trained with Beamr-compressed footage, delivered a 30.7% reduction in depth error on vulnerable road users (VRUs), including pedestrians and motorcyclists, while compressing the training data by 35.2% compared to baseline.

"AV engineers managing the petabyte-scale video data pipelines need to train, validate, and scale their systems with confidence. The conversation about video compression has moved from storage and infrastructure decisions into the training pipeline itself," said Beamr CEO, Sharon Carmel. “At AutoSens, we're showing that ML-safe compression can become a foundational layer for the perception models AV programs are building and the Physical AI systems they are integrating with."

To test Beamr's technology on your own data, schedule a meeting at AutoSens USA (booth 315) here.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Contact:

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