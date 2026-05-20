Lung Health Foundation Says Canada’s Current Access System to Emerging Therapies is Moving Slower than Modern Medicine

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lung Health Foundation (LHF), Canada’s largest charity dedicated to lung health, is calling on Ottawa to modernize how patients access emerging therapies – highlighting growing concern among Canadian lung health physicians who say the current system can leave critical patients waiting, even when a promising treatment is within reach.

For specialists treating lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and other serious respiratory conditions, delays can carry enormous consequences. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in Canada, with about 19,300 deaths expected this year. Lung health experts say the gap between what’s medically possible and what’s accessible in Canada can feel like time slipping away.

As new targeted therapies and immunotherapies continue to improve survival and quality of life for some patients internationally, delayed access in Canada may mean missed opportunities to extend, and in some cases save, lives.

When standard therapies stop working, or no approved option exists in Canada, physicians can currently apply through Health Canada’s Special Access Programme (SAP) to obtain emerging treatments not yet authorized for general use. The program processes roughly 1,000 requests each month nationwide and can move quickly in urgent situations, but doctors say the process is still too dependent on paperwork, timing, and case-by-case review.

The Ask: Give Doctors Faster Access When No Comparable Treatment is Available in Canada

That concern is helping drive support for new Private Member’s Bill C-265, an Act to Amend the Food and Drugs Act to Establish a List of Therapeutic Products Pre-approved for Special Access. The goal is simple: give physicians a faster pathway when there is no comparable treatment available in Canada. Introduced on March 11 and added to the Order of Precedence on March 19, the proposed legislation would also require an annual review of the list, so access keeps pace with medical advances.

The Lung Health Foundation says the proposed changes would help reduce unnecessary delays for physicians caring for critically ill patients.

“Doctors are not asking for shortcuts or lower safety standards,” says Dr. Vaibhav Gupta, MD, PhD, FRCSC, Thoracic Surgical Oncologist and Chief Medical Advisor for Lung Health Foundation. “What we’re saying is that when someone is seriously ill and there are no remaining options here in Canada, we need a system than can respond faster with carefully controlled, evidence-informed therapies.”

He adds that by creating more agile pathways for access “not only helps patients in urgent need, but it also positions Canada as a place where medical innovation can be adopted responsibly and without unnecessary delay, ensuring patients benefit from advances as they emerge, not years later.”

Bill C-265 Would Not Remove Safeguards

Bill C-265 would not remove safeguards. Instead, it would create a tightly controlled avenue for foreign therapies that have already been reviewed in other trusted markets and are being considered only when there is an unmet need in Canada. Physicians would still be acting in serious cases, but they would have a faster route to request treatments that could help stabilize patients before time runs out.

The legislation was introduced by Liberal MP and emergency physician Dr. Marcus Powlowski and seconded by Dr. Matt Strauss, Conservative MP and ICU doctor – a rare example of cross-party support shaped directly by frontline medical experience.

During debate in the House of Commons, Dr. Powlowski described a case involving a critically ill child whose physician spent hours trying to secure access to a drug available only through SAP while attempting resuscitation efforts.

Medical Knowledge is Evolving Much Faster than Our Access System

“Medical knowledge is evolving much faster than our access system,” explains Dr. Gupta. “Doctors see treatments being used elsewhere in the world, backed by evidence, while Canadian patients are still stuck waiting. That gap is frustrating when you’re sitting across from a patient who doesn’t have time.”

Dr. Ambreen Sayani, global expert in equity-promoting cancer policy, scientist and Emily Stowe Scholar at Women’s College Hospital says: “The Special Access Program can enable timely access to potentially life-saving therapies when standard pathways fall short. But to realize its full potential, access must be equitable across population groups, regardless of geography, provider networks, or resources of patients.”

Lung Health Foundation says the proposed changes would bring decision-making closer to the bedside, allowing doctors to weigh evidence, urgency and patient need without unnecessary administrative delay. The charity notes that it is encouraging advocates and supporters to follow Bill C-265 as it moves toward public consultation and next stages of debate in Parliament.

About Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation, formerly the Ontario Lung Association, has been working to improve the lung health of Canadians for more than 100 years. As the national leader in lung health, the organization supports and empowers individuals living with lung disease through community programs, research, education, and advocacy. Its work helps build a healthier future for Canadians affected by lung conditions and their caregivers.

Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn.

For further information or to arrange interviews with Dr. Vaibhav Gupta or patient with lived experience:

CONTACT:

Rob Bailey

Email: rbailey@brandstandpr.com

Phone: 201-819-1134

Margo Rapport

Email: margo@margorapport.com

Phone: 416-895-5672